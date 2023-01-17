Read full article on original website
Train Hits Stolen Car
A car that was stolen in State Center late Thursday night or early this morning was found on a train crossing in Marshalltown. The Union Pacific Railroad called the Marshall County Communications Center around 3:30 this morning that the operator of a passing train noticed a vehicle along the railroad tracks near the 2200 mile of Marshalltown Boulevard. As deputies responded a 2nd train struck the vehicle around 3:48am. The 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was found with no occupants and signs that they had fled. There were no indications of injuries. The railroad has resumed operations on one track and full operations are expected once the vehicle is removed. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Marshall County Sheriffs office. 641-754-6380.
New Classes for MHS in 2023/24
The Course Guide for the 2023-2024 school year was reviewed at the Marshalltown School Board meeting on Tuesday this week. Jacque Wyant, Marshalltown High School Principal, shared a few new classes for next year, and a popular one is coming back. This class does need some extra supplies that the...
Miller Middle School Lego League Team – Going to State
The Miller Middle School Lego league Robotics team was recognized at the Marshalltown School Board Meeting this week. This group studied different types of electricity and decided to do a deep dive into hydro-electricity. The theme for the innovative project it was all about renewable energy. They feel that hydro-electric...
