A car that was stolen in State Center late Thursday night or early this morning was found on a train crossing in Marshalltown. The Union Pacific Railroad called the Marshall County Communications Center around 3:30 this morning that the operator of a passing train noticed a vehicle along the railroad tracks near the 2200 mile of Marshalltown Boulevard. As deputies responded a 2nd train struck the vehicle around 3:48am. The 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was found with no occupants and signs that they had fled. There were no indications of injuries. The railroad has resumed operations on one track and full operations are expected once the vehicle is removed. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Marshall County Sheriffs office. 641-754-6380.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO