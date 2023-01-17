Read full article on original website
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: Ten Grand Challenges to Transform Pasadena’s Future
A century ago, the citizens of Pasadena laid the foundation for the city we enjoy today. Starting in 1923, in just five years:. A bond issue was approved to build the City Hall, Central Library and Civic Auditorium. The Pasadena City College District was created. The Pasadena Playhouse was built.
pasadenanow.com
Applications for the Former 710 Stub Working Group Are Now Online
The City has posted applications for local residents wishing to sit on the 710 stub working group. The group will address future uses of the recently acquired former 710 freeway right-of-way “stub” property in West Pasadena. More than 50 years ago, Caltrans seized hundreds of homes in southwestern...
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground
A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
kclu.org
Some SoCal Gas customers are getting a shock from their latest gas bills
Douglas Hauge from Fillmore says he got a huge and unpleasant surprise when he saw his upcoming gas bill. Last month, Hauge says his bill was $200, but his next projected bill is over three times that. He isn't alone. SoCal Gas says customers can expect to see a substantial...
pasadenanow.com
Assemblymember Chris Holden Introduces Lead Testing Bill for TK-12 Schools
Pasadena Assemblymember Chris Holden introduced, AB 249, School-site Lead Testing on Wednesday. The bill requires water utilities to test water faucets and fixtures in Transitional Kindergarten (TK)-12 schools for lead concentrations greater than five parts per a billion (5 ppb) over the next five years and replace fixtures that test above the standard.
pasadenanow.com
Fire Chief Chad Augustin To Present Comprehensive Citywide Evacuation Plan at City Meeting Wednesday
Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin will present the City of Pasadena’s Citywide Evacuation Plan before the Public Safety Committee which meets on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. The Evacuation Plan identifies three hazards as “high risk” for Pasadena: wildfires (especially the wildfire urban interface), floods (including wind-driven water), and hazardous materials release.
Los Angeles County collects 33 billion gallons of rainwater in recent storms
Good news has surfaced in Los Angeles County’s ongoing battle with water scarcity. The Los Angeles County Public Works Department announced Monday that more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater have been captured in the early months of the California winter storm season. It will be used as drinking water and is enough to supply […]
californiaglobe.com
San Bernardino City Council Sets Date To Decide On Homeless State Of Emergency
The city of San Bernardino announced during the weekend that they will vote on a homeless state of emergency declaration on February 1st. If successful, they will join a rapidly growing list of areas in California with such a declaration. While homeless initiatives have seen an uptick across the state...
L.A. County captures 33 billion gallons of stormwater from winter storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced
pasadenanow.com
Council Approves More Funds to Assist Homeless
The City Council approved a budget amendment allowing $75,000 to be transferred from the General Fund to the City’s health department to provide supplemental emergency shelter services. The item was agendized after Friends In Deed Executive Director Rabbi Joshua Grater told Pasadena Now he could not house all those...
pasadenanow.com
Altadena Pollinator Palooza Extravaganza to Give Away Native Wildflower Seeds, Including Native Milkweed
A special free grassroots event in Altadena this Saturday, Jan. 21 will bring together multiple organizations to provide education and free seeds so that LA County residents can create their own pollinator friendly gardens — with free California-native milkweed (the host plant for struggling Monarch butterflies) at the forefront.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County
Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
pasadenanow.com
Billiards Hall Owner Disputes City’s Claim Over Hours of Operation
The owner of a local billiards hall appealing a decision on the hours of operation of his business told Pasadena Now on Tuesday the ruling could set a dangerous precedent. “If the City can come after Crown City Billiards then no legal non-conforming business is safe,” said Francisco Yanez, owner of Crown City Billiards which operates as Jerry’s Billards on Lake Avenue.
pasadenanow.com
City Committee Set to Review Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, Required to Receive Federal Aid
The City Council’s Public Safety Committee will deliberate Wednesday on a draft resolution that will recognize the City of Pasadena Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), which the City is required to prepare and adopt in order to receive federal funding from the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. The draft...
pasadenanow.com
Application Period for Pasadena Rental Housing Board Opens Monday, Jan. 23
The filing period for the Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) application process begins on Monday, Jan. 23. Application packets will be available at the office of the city clerk, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Room S228. The city clerk will conduct an applicant workshop at 9 a.m. on Monday in City...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Storms in California have increased OC's water supply beyond the city's ability to catch all of the precipitation
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's water supply has been greatly bolstered by the recent storms in California, which have produced so much precipitation that it is outstripping the county's capacity to collect it.
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena High School Senior Dettman Selected to Serve on LA County Youth Climate Commission
South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) congratulates SPHS senior Kiana Dettman who has been selected by Supervisor Kathryn Barger for appointment to the Los Angeles County Youth Climate Commission. Dettman currently serves as the SPHS ASB Environmental Sustainability Representative and will represent the 5th Supervisorial District. Each member of the...
