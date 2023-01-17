ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CALIFORNIA STATE
pasadenanow.com

Applications for the Former 710 Stub Working Group Are Now Online

The City has posted applications for local residents wishing to sit on the 710 stub working group. The group will address future uses of the recently acquired former 710 freeway right-of-way “stub” property in West Pasadena. More than 50 years ago, Caltrans seized hundreds of homes in southwestern...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Assemblymember Chris Holden Introduces Lead Testing Bill for TK-12 Schools

Pasadena Assemblymember Chris Holden introduced, AB 249, School-site Lead Testing on Wednesday. The bill requires water utilities to test water faucets and fixtures in Transitional Kindergarten (TK)-12 schools for lead concentrations greater than five parts per a billion (5 ppb) over the next five years and replace fixtures that test above the standard.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pasadenanow.com

Fire Chief Chad Augustin To Present Comprehensive Citywide Evacuation Plan at City Meeting Wednesday

Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin will present the City of Pasadena’s Citywide Evacuation Plan before the Public Safety Committee which meets on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. The Evacuation Plan identifies three hazards as “high risk” for Pasadena: wildfires (especially the wildfire urban interface), floods (including wind-driven water), and hazardous materials release.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Council Approves More Funds to Assist Homeless

The City Council approved a budget amendment allowing $75,000 to be transferred from the General Fund to the City’s health department to provide supplemental emergency shelter services. The item was agendized after Friends In Deed Executive Director Rabbi Joshua Grater told Pasadena Now he could not house all those...
PASADENA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County

Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Billiards Hall Owner Disputes City’s Claim Over Hours of Operation

The owner of a local billiards hall appealing a decision on the hours of operation of his business told Pasadena Now on Tuesday the ruling could set a dangerous precedent. “If the City can come after Crown City Billiards then no legal non-conforming business is safe,” said Francisco Yanez, owner of Crown City Billiards which operates as Jerry’s Billards on Lake Avenue.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

South Pasadena High School Senior Dettman Selected to Serve on LA County Youth Climate Commission

South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) congratulates SPHS senior Kiana Dettman who has been selected by Supervisor Kathryn Barger for appointment to the Los Angeles County Youth Climate Commission. Dettman currently serves as the SPHS ASB Environmental Sustainability Representative and will represent the 5th Supervisorial District. Each member of the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

