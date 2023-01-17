Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
spacecityweather.com
The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston
Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
Houston's oldest business to close in March
In 1866, John Blankenship opened a pharmaceutical business on Grand Avenue in Houston. For the following 157 years, a drug store has operated at that location, but today comes the sad news that from March 7, the Walgreens on Grand Avenue will close.
iheart.com
Uh Oh! Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Will Expire In Less Than A Week
Hurry up, Texas! Don't let this money go to waste!. A Mega Millions lottery ticket from the drawing on July 29, 2022 is set to expire in less than a week if it goes unclaimed. The winning ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14).
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Houston and across Harris County, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
realtynewsreport.com
Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
Spanish Village Restaurant, Tex-Mex staple in Houston's Third Ward, announces closing date
Adios, Spanish Village 😢 This landmark in Houston's Third Ward will soon stop serving its enchiladas and margaritas.
earnthenecklace.com
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?
There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
Eater
The Closure of Iconic Houston Tex-Mex Restaurant Spanish Village Is Bittersweet
The announcement that iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant Spanish Village is permanently closing its doors is a bittersweet one. The Third Ward stalwart, which opened in 1953 by the Medina family, changed ownership in the last few years eventually landing with Abhi Sreerama and Ishita Chakravarty in 2018 who announced they were closing it in the summer of 2021. Shortly after, Houston entrepreneur Steve Rogers swooped in and assumed operations, seeing the restaurant through to its 70th year in business.
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
fox26houston.com
Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston
HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
fox26houston.com
Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents a chance to have their own eggs
HOUSTON - The cost of eggs is going up at grocery stores, and you may have entertained the idea of having your own in your backyard. Well, now might be your chance!. Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents the opportunity to raise their own chickens and farm their own eggs.
Coyote Sightings On The Rise In Texas; Residents Are 'A Little Nervous'
Here's what you should do if you spot a coyote.
WFAA
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
Did you win? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it wasn’t the prize of over $1 billion, a secondary prize was won from the January 13 Mega Millions drawing in Texas, getting the winning started early for the Dallas Cowboys as they took down Tom Brady for the first time ever in the wildcard round of the NFL Playoffs.
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Texas in March 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox26houston.com
Post Oak Grill owner, Houston icon Chef Polo Becerra passes away after cancer battle
HOUSTON - Houston's restaurant industry lost a beloved icon Tuesday. Chef Polo Becerra, owner of Post Oak Grill restaurant passed away around 10 a.m. at the hospital after a battle with cancer. A Mexican immigrant, Chef Becerra started in the restaurant industry washing dishes. He later opened the Post Oak...
