The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston

Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
Ash Jurberg

Houston's oldest business to close in March

In 1866, John Blankenship opened a pharmaceutical business on Grand Avenue in Houston. For the following 157 years, a drug store has operated at that location, but today comes the sad news that from March 7, the Walgreens on Grand Avenue will close.
Uh Oh! Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Will Expire In Less Than A Week

Hurry up, Texas! Don't let this money go to waste!. A Mega Millions lottery ticket from the drawing on July 29, 2022 is set to expire in less than a week if it goes unclaimed. The winning ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14).
Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?

There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
The Closure of Iconic Houston Tex-Mex Restaurant Spanish Village Is Bittersweet

The announcement that iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant Spanish Village is permanently closing its doors is a bittersweet one. The Third Ward stalwart, which opened in 1953 by the Medina family, changed ownership in the last few years eventually landing with Abhi Sreerama and Ishita Chakravarty in 2018 who announced they were closing it in the summer of 2021. Shortly after, Houston entrepreneur Steve Rogers swooped in and assumed operations, seeing the restaurant through to its 70th year in business.
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood

Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston

HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston

MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
