westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Thursday
Mostly cloudy, high in the mid-40s. (Wednesday’s high was 46, two degrees below what’s normal for that date.) –Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses and down drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. -The...
westseattleblog.com
Feedback sought on West Seattle High School plan for parking-lot portables
The presentation notes that the 30-space reduction would be from an already-reduced number – zoning requires 238 spaces, almost 50 more than what’s currently provided. The city says they’re taking comments through February 17 – email Nelson.Pesigan@seattle.gov or send postal mail to Nelson Penigan, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, PO Box 94649, Seattle, WA 98124-4649.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Terminal 5 Quiet Zone not expected to be done before 2024
Last Friday we reported that the Terminal 5 Quiet Zone project was open for bidding. Originally it was to be completed before the first of the two “modernized” berths at the dock had its first cargo call, but that’s been a year now, and the Quiet Zone remains yet to come. When we published Friday’s short update, one question remained: If the bidding stays on its current schedule, when will the project be built and completed? Though SDOT is responsible for the project, which will modify railroad crossings in a way that should reduce the need for train horns, they deferred the question to the Northwest Seaport Alliance, the Seattle/Tacoma cargo-shipping authority. NWSA spokesperson Melanie Stambaugh tells WSB the chosen contractor is likely to get the “notice to proceed” by this summer, and construction should be complete “in 2024.”
westseattleblog.com
Park-site skating, festival’s future, more @ Morgan Community Association’s first quarterly meeting of 2023
Two major topics and several quick updates highlighted the Morgan Community Association‘s quarterly meeting last night. MoCA president Deb Barker facilitated the online meeting. SKATING AT MORGAN JUNCTION PARK ADDITION: The site north of Morgan Junction Park has “been such an eyesore for so long,” why not do something...
westseattleblog.com
Morgan Community Association, music, trivia, more for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday
(Cormorant drying its wings – photo by Stewart L.) Reminders of what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. NETWORKING: Women entrepreneurs/business owners are invited to Structured & Co.‘s online networking event at noon – tickets/info here. PET-FOOD DRIVE DATE...
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Want to be a Seattle Urban Nature Guide?
Earlier this week, we noted that recruiting is happening now for Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists. Another volunteer education program is looking for more people, too – they asked us to share this announcement for anyone interested in becoming a Seattle Urban Nature (SUN) Guide:. Looking for a great way...
westseattleblog.com
Need an indoor place for your little one to play?
Thanks to Kyle for sending word of a new place for little ones to play indoors- an indoor “todler gym,” open to preschool/kindergarten ages too, weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army center in South Delridge, starting next week:. This service will be free to the community and will...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two mail-truck thefts
USPS carriers’ mail trucks were stolen in West Seattle this afternoon; one has since been recovered, minus its contents. Both thefts were reported in the greater Alki area; the one that was found was missing its mail and packages, officers told dispatch. A home security camera from one scene is reported to have recorded a vehicle linked to the thieves, a purple early-’90s two-door Ford Ranger with a black canopy. No other details at the moment; the thefts were reported in the 5600 block of 57th SW (incident # 23-016226) and the 3300 block of Beach Drive (incident # 23-016223).
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Majority of district-elected councilmembers won’t run for reelection
West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold started a trend with her announcement last month that she’s not running for a third term. Since then, three more of the council’s seven district-elected members have announced they’re not running for reelection either: Debora Juarez (the council’s current president), Alex Pedersen, and today, Kshama Sawant (the council’s longest-serving member). In our district (1), so far two people have registered campaign intentions with the city and state, Preston Anderson and AnnaLisa LaFayette; neither has listed a website nor made an official announcement so far. Formal filing week with King County Elections is still four months away – May 15-19. The primary is on August 1.
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Why Seattle city races won’t use ranked-choice voting this year, though voters said yes to it last fall
With four Seattle City Councilmembers not planning to run for reelection so far, this year’s primary campaigning is likely to be lively. That could mean long lists of candidates from which to choose – in 2015, for example, the first time district councilmembers were elected, nine people were on the ballot here in District 1. In 2021, 15 people ran for mayor.
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Bail set for hate-crime suspects; ID-theft charges in eluding case after stolen mail, FBI vest, more found
We have followups on two West Seattle cases first reported by police via SPD Blotter last week:. BAIL SET FOR HATE-CRIME SUSPECTS: New information on these two arrests reported over the weekend comes from documents we obtained from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office after bail/probable-cause hearings. The SPDB post said that what started as a fight between neighbors ended with the arrests of two people for investigation of burglary, assault, and hate crimes. Here’s what the newly obtained documents – containing the police report’s full narrative – say happened:
westseattleblog.com
SPORTS: Home victories tonight for both local high schools’ girls teams
With just a few weeks to go in the regular season for high-school basketball, both local girls’ varsity teams have winning records, including home victories tonight. We visited both gyms:. At Chief Sealth International High School, the Seahawks triumphed over Rainier Beach, 44-33. Sealth is now 9-4 on the...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Charges in hate crime, gunfire cases
Charges are now filed in two cases on which we reported previously:. HATE-CRIME, BURGLARY CHARGES: On Tuesday we followed up on the weekend arrests of a husband and wife accused of attacking, threatening, and using racial slurs against a neighbor in his own apartment. Today the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against the two. 38-year-old Rosalyn J. Gearhart and 40-year-old Joshua J. Kramer are each charged with one count of residential burglary and one count of hate crime, in which the court documents allege they “maliciously and intentionally and because of their perception of the color and race of (the victim), did cause physical injury to (him).” These court documents include the same narrative we summarized extensively in Tuesday’s report, with the added detail that the victim’s “5-year-old daughter was inside the apartment during the entire incident, witnessing the assault.” The charging papers say Kramer “has out of state convictions for felony-level assault and terroristic threats” while Gearhart has no known criminal record. Both remain in jail, her bail set at $15,000, his at $50,000.
