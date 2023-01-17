Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Local organizations to hold vigil for affordable housing in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is teaming up with Embrace Community Center and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro on Sunday for a vigil to bring attention to the affordable housing crisis and conditions in the city. Chapter leader Connie Wright-Zink said the time to do this is now...
NBC 29 News
Anonymous letter raises concerns against CASPCA conditions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coalition of former and current Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA employees and volunteers is voicing a number of alleged issues through an anonymous letter. The coalition says animal conditions inside the shelter are “concerning” among many other problems. The letter also alleges that the current...
CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Alternatives to metal detectors? Educators ask Virginia legislators to fund them
While there's no timeline for when students will return to the classroom, the next time they do, they'll have to walk through a set of metal detectors which are slated to be installed on January 19.
WSET
Virginia schools receive $15 million grant to expand mental health services
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Millions in mental health funding are heading to Virginia public schools. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced today that seven school divisions in Virginia will receive funding through a five-year, $15 million federal grant awarded to the Virginia Department of Education in support of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative to expand behavioral and mental health services for students.
6-year-old child who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’ and gun he used was ‘secured’: family
NORFOLK, Va. — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia said Thursday that the gun he used had been “secured” and that one of his parents usually accompanied him in class but did not the week the shooting occurred. Also...
NBC 29 News
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The family of a Charlottesville man who has been missing for more than six months is asking the community for help. John Milton Harris III was last seen on July 1, 2022. Harris is 60-years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say that...
Virginia mom shreds 'equity warriors' after son's merit award was kept secret for 2 years
Fairfax County, Va. mom Asra Nomani called out her son's merit notification delay and voiced her concerns about the agenda of 'equity warriors' on 'The Story.'
Governor Youngkin announces proposed bill in response to 16 schools failing to notify students and parents about National Merit Awards
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Four schools in Prince William County have been added to the list of schools across Virginia that didn't notify parents and students of National Merit Awards in a timely manner. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday, it's come to light that 16 schools across...
The Daily South
Virginia Uber Driver Plans To Use Lottery Winnings To Feed Homeless
In 2023, we’re trying to be more like Nicolas Houssini. The Uber driver from Blacksburg, Virginia, was one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. And while most people would keep the entirety of the prize for themselves and their families, Houssini, who says he loved assisting everyday people in their daily lives, has more altruistic plans for his lottery windfall.
NBC 29 News
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pitbull found close to death in Barboursville has been on a long road to recovery and is now ready to find a forever home. “Someone found her on the yellow line by D’s Market in Barboursville, pretty much left for dead. She was 27 pounds, loaded with mange, just lifeless,” Orange County Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins said.
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
WSET
Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Proposal to Protect Student Achievement Against Merit Withholders
Withholding notification of merit-based awards will no longer be tolerated in Virginia schools. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was discovered that Fairfax County had been withholding National Merit awards from students, thereby jeopardizing their scholarship opportunities. In response to these reports, Governor Youngkin asked Attorney General Miyares to investigate Fairfax County’s handling of more than 1,000 students who were not notified of National Merit Awards. Now, the controversy has spread to sixteen Northern Virginia schools, including Loudoun and Prince William counties, who delayed notifying students of their National Merit recognition. “We now know that at least 16 schools across three different school divisions in Northern Virginia withheld notification of accolades from high-performing students in the name of ‘equity.’ Parents are rightfully upset and they should be,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In Virginia, parents matter and the legislation I’ve asked Senator Dunnavant and Delegate Freitas to introduce today will ensure that merit and accolades are celebrated in the Commonwealth. We will not allow our students and their parents to be left uninformed of their hard-earned recognition in what we now know was widespread across more than a dozen schools in multiple school divisions.” “There has been a pattern of multiple schools withholding information regarding merit awards from students and parents. This legislation is a common sense solution that will prevent discrimination against students who have worked hard and earned recognition,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant. “Students who work hard and achieve the highest levels of academic excellence deserve both the recognition they are entitled to as well as the opportunities that these awards afford them when applying for college. This bill will ensure that students in Virginia will never be denied this recognition, because a few misguided administrators put their ideological agenda before the best interests of these hard working students,” said Delegate Nick Freitas. “What happened in Northern Virginia was truly reprehensible, and I appreciate the steps taken by the Governor and Attorney General to address the situation. This bill is a common-sense approach to promoting opportunity and preventing punishment for academic success,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.
WJLA
Networking Opportunity: Thousands of open Tech & Cyber jobs in Northern Virginia
Calling all Tech and Cyber workers! Good Morning Washington sat down with Jeff McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, to discuss thousands of open tech jobs in Northern Virginia. You can start building your meaningful tech career by joining the Tech and Cyber Networking & Event, in-person...
NBC 29 News
Avian flu found at Rockingham County turkey operation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in years, avian flu has been detected in the commonwealth. The cases come from a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says officials quarantined the affected area. Additional surveillance and testing is...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health hopeful Charlottesville-area has seen peak RSV cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is hopeful that we have seen the peak of RSV cases, and that numbers have stabilized in the past week. It did raise concerns Thursday, January 19, about a new coronavirus variant and says it is tracking that data closely. “It is...
NBC 29 News
UVA doctoral student composing music with disability as a creative source
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Molly Joyce is a first-year doctoral student at the University of Virginia. Joyce lost dexterity in her left hand after a car accident when she was 7 years old, but it didn’t stop her adventure into musical composition and technology. “I think I was so...
