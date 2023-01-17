ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book selection, censorship bill advances in House

A key House committee passed a Republican-sponsored bill that would set policies about what books could be offered or banned in public libraries. HB 1448 would require public schools, parents and librarians in Virginia to make recommendations to the General Assembly, the Department of Education and the school boards on adoption of policies for censorship of library materials.
