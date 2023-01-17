ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Honoring "Artie the Artist"

Loved one plan a birthday celebration for the Savannah Icon who would have turned 70 this month. Loved one plan a birthday celebration for the Savannah Icon who would have turned 70 this month. Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just...
Where’s Bunny Ware?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is full of fantastic events for everyone to enjoy around our vast city. We got an inside look to some of Savannah’s most recent events with our friend Bunny Ware. From the ALEE Shrine Temple Officer Installation, to the Enmarket Arena Hockey Classic’s...
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
Barry Manilow presents local Savannah teacher with $10K award

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow, who is recognized for his hit recordings like Mandy (1974) and Copacabana (1978), made Savannah the hottest spot, more than Havana, this week during his Manilow Hits 2023 concert. During the concert, Manilow recognized Reggie Mitchell, the Savannah High School fine arts department chair and […]
Tybee Island Restaurant Week begins Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s going to be a weekend filled with food on Tybee Island. As they kick off their restaurant week this weekend. Here to tell us all about what you need to know and some of the delicious dishes you’ll be able to try is Cassidi Kendrick.
Bryan County residents learns about South Korean culture

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The new Hyundai Electric Vehicle plant under construction in Bryan County has already brought its share of new residents from South Korea. But are the four counties, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Bulloch that will benefit most from the plant’s construction ready to welcome their new neighbors?
First African Baptist Church in Savannah

The First African Baptist Church has opened its doors to the Savannah community and beyond since 1777. The resident historian, Karen Wortham, said the building and the congregation had played elemental roles in the Underground Railroad and the Civil Rights Movement. Beginning in 2003, Wortham studied the history of the...
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
Savannah learns about its economic outlook for 2023

Savannah could see some more economic growth this year, but maybe not as much as last year. That was the message Wednesday from Georgia Southern economics professor Mike Toma. During the Savannah Chamber of Commerce annual Economic Outlook Luncheon, he also outlined the positives of the impacts of the Georgia Ports, rebounding tourism and the new economic development like the Hyundai plant coming to the area.
Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. Savannah teenagers begin campaign to fund blood cancer …. The 2023 Savannah Student Visionaries of the Year campaign is officially underway. OZEMPIC SHORTAGE. Ozempic...
Beaufort Oyster Festival is back

After more than a week of Tides to Tables – Restaurant Week, Beaufort slides into the main event this weekend – the third annual Beaufort Oyster Festival. Following an invitation-only VIP sponsor appreciation event on Friday night, he Festival kicks off at 8 on Saturday morning with the Oyster Boogie 5K race in downtown Beaufort.
Straight from the Kitchen: Diving into Beaufort’s bar food

Beaufort SC is blessed to have some of the best restaurants in the Lowcountry right here. But sometimes, you’re not hungry for that amazing dish full of shrimp & grits, or that $40 steak. Sometimes you just want some of Beaufort’s bar food. Some hot wings, fried pickles, pimento cheese or even a fish taco…while you’re sitting at the bar with TVs humming, music playing and the chatter of others having a good time around you.
