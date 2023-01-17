Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Honoring "Artie the Artist"
Loved one plan a birthday celebration for the Savannah Icon who would have turned 70 this month. Loved one plan a birthday celebration for the Savannah Icon who would have turned 70 this month. Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just...
WSAV-TV
Where’s Bunny Ware?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is full of fantastic events for everyone to enjoy around our vast city. We got an inside look to some of Savannah’s most recent events with our friend Bunny Ware. From the ALEE Shrine Temple Officer Installation, to the Enmarket Arena Hockey Classic’s...
wtoc.com
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
Loved ones plan birthday celebration for the late “Artie the Artist”
SAVANNAH, Ga, (WSAV) – You can attend a celebration next week for a local artist, gone too soon. Loved ones of Arthur Lee Milton, better known around Savannah as “Artie the Artist,” will host a reception in his honor. Milton would have turned 70 years old this month. He died in 2017 after a battle […]
wtoc.com
State leaders, residents oppose zoning changes on St. Helena Island
St. Helena, Sc. (WTOC) - Land controversy in the Lowcountry. South Carolina state leaders are now taking sides in a zoning conflict in Beaufort County over restricting development on Saint Helena. Now, tensions in the area are bubbling as the county and local residents disagree, whether or not a new...
Barry Manilow presents local Savannah teacher with $10K award
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow, who is recognized for his hit recordings like Mandy (1974) and Copacabana (1978), made Savannah the hottest spot, more than Havana, this week during his Manilow Hits 2023 concert. During the concert, Manilow recognized Reggie Mitchell, the Savannah High School fine arts department chair and […]
wtoc.com
Tybee Island Restaurant Week begins Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s going to be a weekend filled with food on Tybee Island. As they kick off their restaurant week this weekend. Here to tell us all about what you need to know and some of the delicious dishes you’ll be able to try is Cassidi Kendrick.
Photo Gallery: 2023 MLK Observance Day Association parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the MLK Observance Day Association parade returned to the Coastal Empire for the first time since 2020. It took place throughout the city’s Historic District.
WJCL
Bryan County residents learns about South Korean culture
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The new Hyundai Electric Vehicle plant under construction in Bryan County has already brought its share of new residents from South Korea. But are the four counties, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Bulloch that will benefit most from the plant’s construction ready to welcome their new neighbors?
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
thegeorgeanne.com
First African Baptist Church in Savannah
The First African Baptist Church has opened its doors to the Savannah community and beyond since 1777. The resident historian, Karen Wortham, said the building and the congregation had played elemental roles in the Underground Railroad and the Civil Rights Movement. Beginning in 2003, Wortham studied the history of the...
wtoc.com
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
WJCL
Savannah learns about its economic outlook for 2023
Savannah could see some more economic growth this year, but maybe not as much as last year. That was the message Wednesday from Georgia Southern economics professor Mike Toma. During the Savannah Chamber of Commerce annual Economic Outlook Luncheon, he also outlined the positives of the impacts of the Georgia Ports, rebounding tourism and the new economic development like the Hyundai plant coming to the area.
wtoc.com
Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. The three-day event will start on Friday, Jan. 20. The show specializes in home improvement, outdoor projects, cooking and much more. Admission to the event is free courtesy of WTOC!. For...
wtoc.com
Community leaders, organizations hold seminars to welcome families moving for Hyundai Metaplant
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With construction now underway at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, hundreds of families from South Korea are moving into our community. Local leaders want the community to be ready. The Development Authority of Bryan County, World Trade Center Savannah, Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint...
WSAV-TV
Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. Savannah teenagers begin campaign to fund blood cancer …. The 2023 Savannah Student Visionaries of the Year campaign is officially underway. OZEMPIC SHORTAGE. Ozempic...
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort Oyster Festival is back
After more than a week of Tides to Tables – Restaurant Week, Beaufort slides into the main event this weekend – the third annual Beaufort Oyster Festival. Following an invitation-only VIP sponsor appreciation event on Friday night, he Festival kicks off at 8 on Saturday morning with the Oyster Boogie 5K race in downtown Beaufort.
Portion of Broughton Street to close temporarily for paver replacements
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Shortly after reopening to traffic, Broughton Street will close again for road construction. The street will be closed between Bull Street and Drayton Street from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. Mayor Van Johnson says the road will close to replace temporary pavers that were placed to expedite the reopening of Broughton […]
WSAV-TV
Beaufort County Board of Education keeps six controversial books on school shelves
Board validated decision by citizen and school employee committees. Beaufort County Board of Education keeps six controversial …. Board validated decision by citizen and school employee committees. OZEMPIC SHORTAGE. Ozempic is a drug people with type 2 diabetes use to help regulate blood sugar and manage cardiovascular disease. But now,...
Straight from the Kitchen: Diving into Beaufort’s bar food
Beaufort SC is blessed to have some of the best restaurants in the Lowcountry right here. But sometimes, you’re not hungry for that amazing dish full of shrimp & grits, or that $40 steak. Sometimes you just want some of Beaufort’s bar food. Some hot wings, fried pickles, pimento cheese or even a fish taco…while you’re sitting at the bar with TVs humming, music playing and the chatter of others having a good time around you.
