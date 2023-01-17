ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

KTLA

Police union responds to deadly LAPD use of force incidents

The union that represents Los Angeles Police Department officers on Thursday responded to criticism over three recent use of force incidents. The Los Angeles Police Protective League is firing back against City Council members and Black Lives Matter activists and sent a letter to members calling them out on their proposed reforms. The use of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Fatally Shot at Intersection in Palmdale

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was shot and killed at an intersection in the city of Palmdale Wednesday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just after 8:30 p.m., Jan. 18, regarding a gunshot victim at the intersection of Avenue Q-3 and 11th Street East. A male victim was found by deputies upon arrival.
PALMDALE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department seizes several guns and drugs during busy week

Patrol and Special Operations units of the Fontana Police Department were very productive this past week, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Jan. 18. Here are the results of the gun and drug seizures:. • During traffic stops, patrol units took a few guns from individuals who...
goldrushcam.com

Disbarred Los Angeles County Attorney Sentenced To Five And A Half Years In Prison For Long-Running Multi-Million-Dollar (Over $8.6 Million) Investment Fraud Scheme

Defendant Sold Interests in Real Estate that He Did Not Own. January 18, 2023 - Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that DEREK JONES, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced on. Tuesday to five and a half years in prison. JONES ran...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton

Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
SANTA ANA, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication

Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
TUSTIN, CA
pasadenanow.com

Four Lawyers from Pasadena’s Hahn & Hahn Named To 2023 Super Lawyers List

Four attorneys from Hahn and Hahn LLP have been selected by their peers to be included in the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers list, the Pasadena-based law firm said. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers throughout the state are selected to be named “Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
PASADENA, CA

