pasadenanow.com
Police Chief Harris To Update Committee With Data on Racial Identity Profiling During Traffic, Pedestrian Stops
The Pasadena Police Department, which started collecting data on January 1 2022 to implement the state’s racial profiling laws, will update the Public Safety committee on its progress with the process on Wednesday. The Police Department was scheduled to begin reporting the data to the U.S. Department of Justice...
Police union responds to deadly LAPD use of force incidents
The union that represents Los Angeles Police Department officers on Thursday responded to criticism over three recent use of force incidents. The Los Angeles Police Protective League is firing back against City Council members and Black Lives Matter activists and sent a letter to members calling them out on their proposed reforms. The use of […]
City attorney defends LAPD's firing of weapon on Venice Boardwalk
A British tourist who was accidentally shot and wounded in her leg by L.A. police while riding a bicycle on the Venice Boardwalk in 2016 was not the victim of negligence, lawyers for the City Attorney’s Office said,
pasadenanow.com
Report: City Gang Outreach Team Prevented or Interupted 88 Potentially Violent Gang-Related Incidents
A report by the Pasadena Public Health Department said its gang violence prevention and mediation team prevented dozens of potentially violent gang-related incidents from occuring in late 2022. The report will be part of a presentation by the Health Dept. Wednesday before the Public Safety Committee detailing the Department’s Gang...
Victim Found Fatally Shot at Intersection in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was shot and killed at an intersection in the city of Palmdale Wednesday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just after 8:30 p.m., Jan. 18, regarding a gunshot victim at the intersection of Avenue Q-3 and 11th Street East. A male victim was found by deputies upon arrival.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Department seizes several guns and drugs during busy week
Patrol and Special Operations units of the Fontana Police Department were very productive this past week, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Jan. 18. Here are the results of the gun and drug seizures:. • During traffic stops, patrol units took a few guns from individuals who...
Activists And Council Members Demand Police Reform In Wake Of LAPD Killings
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors called for unarmed response to mental health calls and traffic stops outside LA City Hall Tuesday Morning. Her cousin, Keenan Anderson, died Jan. 3 after being repeatedly tased by LAPD officers.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County public defender kidnapped, wrongfully imprisoned in Venezuela
Family, friends and colleagues of a 44-year-old Los Angeles County Public Defender who they say has been wrongfully detained in a Venezuelan jail for the last 10 months, gathered at the UCLA School of Law Wednesday to bring attention to his case. In March 2022, Eyvin Hernandez was vacationing in...
goldrushcam.com
Disbarred Los Angeles County Attorney Sentenced To Five And A Half Years In Prison For Long-Running Multi-Million-Dollar (Over $8.6 Million) Investment Fraud Scheme
Defendant Sold Interests in Real Estate that He Did Not Own. January 18, 2023 - Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that DEREK JONES, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced on. Tuesday to five and a half years in prison. JONES ran...
Family of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico hints at possible cover-up
The family of an Orange County, California public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary is speaking out through an attorney, claiming his death was a “brutal crime” and not a drunken mishap as authorities have stated. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito […]
KTLA.com
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
Mongols gang member could be free in weeks after sentencing in killing of Pomona SWAT officer
After more than eight years and two trials, the man who killed a Pomona police officer during a search warrant execution in San Gabriel was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but questions are being raised about two jurors.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested following shooting incident in San Bernardino
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Maple Street and Marvin Drive for a call for service regarding a shooting, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 17. Dispatch...
LA council committee recommends slate of permanent tenant protections
A slate of permanent tenant protections are set to come before the Los Angeles City Council later this week after the council's housing committee voted to move forward with recommendations.
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana
A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
‘Reset' in talks to settle L.A. homelessness lawsuit
After hearing from the new mayor of Los Angeles, a federal judge agreed to allow settlement talks to begin anew between local leaders and a coalition of downtown residents who sued over what they claim is lax response to the homelessness crisis.
Daily Brief: DOJ Racial Profiling Report is All Wrong; Justin Roiland Charged With Felony Abuse
Also, the new mayor’s initiative to address the homelessness crisis—dubbed Inside Safe—has launched its second site in Venice The post Daily Brief: DOJ Racial Profiling Report is All Wrong; Justin Roiland Charged With Felony Abuse appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
newsantaana.com
Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication
Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
pasadenanow.com
Four Lawyers from Pasadena’s Hahn & Hahn Named To 2023 Super Lawyers List
Four attorneys from Hahn and Hahn LLP have been selected by their peers to be included in the 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers list, the Pasadena-based law firm said. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers throughout the state are selected to be named “Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
