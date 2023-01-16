ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyrivernews.com

Kelly’s: A Fun Place to Eat and Drink…and Work

If you’re going out to eat on a Friday night in Quincy, expect to wait. It doesn’t take much to convince the people to wait more than thirty minutes for a table when going out to eat. Our lives are seemingly busier every day, and the convenience and...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

United Alloy to open facility in Quincy

QUINCY — United Alloy, a contract metal fabricator based out of Wisconsin, will move into a 24,000 sq. ft. in the Ellington Road industrial park area with plans to open by April 1. According to a news release, the Quincy location will help United Alloy continue to expand its...
QUINCY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash is blocking Highway 63 in Northern Boone County. It happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes near Highway 124. Boone County Firefighters told ABC 17 news that three vehicles were involved and they had to get one person out of a vehicle. Boone County Joint Communications tweeted The post Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week

TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner

KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
KEOKUK, IA
abc17news.com

Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week

Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Shed Season Has Arrived In Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – While Missouri’s deer season has come to an end, area residents still have an opportunity to take part in a postseason tradition, called shed hunting. Shelby County Conservation Agent Kevin Lockard explains the process…. Lockard adds there are particular places you can find these shed antlers:
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 18, 2023

Ashley Brassfield-Bowler, 25, of Quincy for Nuisance Abatement. NTA 121. Donald L Holcomb (63) of Hannibal MO, citation for Expired Registration at 30th and Broadway. PTC 155. Annelise Jemkins, 19, of Quincy for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway. NTA 146. Riley G Baker (18) 624 Madison for No Valid Drivers License...
QUINCY, IL
abc17news.com

Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy