Houston, TX

KHOU

1 out of 5 people testing positive for COVID in Houston, experts say

HOUSTON — Houston’s COVID wastewater testing confirms what health officials predicted would happen after the holidays -- another COVID-19 wave. The Houston Health Department reports an average 20% percent positivity rate for Houston. “It’s actually very high,” said Dr. David Persse, the public health authority for Houston. “It’s...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

5 Houston neighborhoods millennial homebuyers should consider in 2023

According to a recent report from CoreLogic, a leading provider of real estate data, the millennial homebuyer share rose to its highest level in 2022. With millennials being such a large portion of the population within Houston’s Harris County, this trend likely carried on in our market.Coming off last year’s insights into the market for Houston millennials, Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson shares his thoughts on neighborhoods millennials should consider in 2023.For millennials on the homebuying hunt within Houston in 2023, here are five close-in neighborhoods Benson suggests you check out:Shady AcresLooking for the Heights, but don’t mind vertical living?...
HOUSTON, TX
Grist

Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan

It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HPD: Elderly man robbed while walking into credit union near Willowbrook

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing an elderly man earlier this week. The victim told police he was walking into a credit union off of the Tomball Parkway near W Greens Road on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect grabbed an envelope of cash out of his back pocket and ran away.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Tesla And H-E-B Expanding into Empire West

Mike Barnes, EDC Coordinator for Brookshire, confirmed 1.03 million sq. ft. has been leased by Tesla and 300,000 sq. ft. by HEB in the second phase of Empire West Business Park. Empire is located just east of Brookshire, between I-10 and Highway 90. Tesla signed a lease late last year...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Expanding I-45 between Houston and Conroe (Jan. 18, 2023)

Houston Matters begins at 9 a.m. CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters. On Wednesday’s show: Residents have several opportunities this week to weigh in on proposed plans to expand a section of I-45 — but not the stretch you’re thinking of. While there’s been plenty of opposition to a plan to expand a section closer to downtown, we learn about some opposition to potential changes to a stretch of I-45 between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 in Conroe.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel is proud to represent hometown of Houston

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel may have just been crowned Miss Universe, but she continues to stay true to her Houston roots. In her first local TV interview since her win Saturday, Gabriel opened up about her love for H-Town and the shock she felt after beating out 83 women from around the world for the coveted top spot.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston

Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

KHOU

