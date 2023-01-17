Read full article on original website
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Texas in March 2023Bryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
1 out of 5 people testing positive for COVID in Houston, experts say
HOUSTON — Houston’s COVID wastewater testing confirms what health officials predicted would happen after the holidays -- another COVID-19 wave. The Houston Health Department reports an average 20% percent positivity rate for Houston. “It’s actually very high,” said Dr. David Persse, the public health authority for Houston. “It’s...
5 Houston neighborhoods millennial homebuyers should consider in 2023
According to a recent report from CoreLogic, a leading provider of real estate data, the millennial homebuyer share rose to its highest level in 2022. With millennials being such a large portion of the population within Houston’s Harris County, this trend likely carried on in our market.Coming off last year’s insights into the market for Houston millennials, Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson shares his thoughts on neighborhoods millennials should consider in 2023.For millennials on the homebuying hunt within Houston in 2023, here are five close-in neighborhoods Benson suggests you check out:Shady AcresLooking for the Heights, but don’t mind vertical living?...
‘They were just innocent bystanders’: 2 BR families recover after deadly Houston shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police in Houston, Texas are looking for a group of men who reportedly shot up a group of people at a nightclub on Sunday, Jan. 15. The gunfire left one person dead and four others hurt. Officials say the men were wearing ski masks and...
Is the New York Times' 36 Hours in Houston as bad as people say?
We break down what the travel article got right and what it got wrong.
Grist
Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan
It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
Houston eatery ranked the best Chinese restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a good time for some Chinese food; whether you’re eating around the table family style at a restaurant or battling your family at home over the last egg roll. One of the tastiest dishes in China is Peking duck, and it’s time...
Man shot in the head while sleeping in trailer in Third Ward, Houston police say
Investigators are working to figure out if the man was targeted or if he was struck by a stray bullet from another shooting.
KHOU
HPD: Elderly man robbed while walking into credit union near Willowbrook
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing an elderly man earlier this week. The victim told police he was walking into a credit union off of the Tomball Parkway near W Greens Road on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect grabbed an envelope of cash out of his back pocket and ran away.
'I have felt scared' | Students concerned as more and more fights break out at their schools
HOUSTON — Parents told KHOU 11 News that they're concerned about fights breaking out at their kids' schools. So, we took a closer look at the problem and found there have been more fights last school year than there were in the five years before. KHOU 11 Investigates did...
UH medical student hopes to save lives after her dad, who didn't have primary care, died
A third-year medical student said becoming a doctor has always been her dream. But being accepted into the inaugural class of 30 students is something she calls divine intervention.
thekatynews.com
Tesla And H-E-B Expanding into Empire West
Mike Barnes, EDC Coordinator for Brookshire, confirmed 1.03 million sq. ft. has been leased by Tesla and 300,000 sq. ft. by HEB in the second phase of Empire West Business Park. Empire is located just east of Brookshire, between I-10 and Highway 90. Tesla signed a lease late last year...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Expanding I-45 between Houston and Conroe (Jan. 18, 2023)
Houston Matters begins at 9 a.m. CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters. On Wednesday’s show: Residents have several opportunities this week to weigh in on proposed plans to expand a section of I-45 — but not the stretch you’re thinking of. While there’s been plenty of opposition to a plan to expand a section closer to downtown, we learn about some opposition to potential changes to a stretch of I-45 between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 in Conroe.
Where's Leslie Obi? HPD homicide investigators comb SE Houston apartment complex
It has been six days and counting since 43-year-old Leslie Obi disappeared. Homicide detectives searched an area on Monday seven miles away from where she was last seen.
Houston Chronicle
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel is proud to represent hometown of Houston
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel may have just been crowned Miss Universe, but she continues to stay true to her Houston roots. In her first local TV interview since her win Saturday, Gabriel opened up about her love for H-Town and the shock she felt after beating out 83 women from around the world for the coveted top spot.
spacecityweather.com
The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston
Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
Remains found in woods near where police narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
HPD: Search for Leslie Obi leads investigators to Scott Street apartment
HOUSTON — On Tuesday, Houston police said they were at an apartment complex on the southeast side as part of their investigation into a woman who has been missing for about a week. Police have not said what led them to the apartment complex on Scott Street near Reed...
realtynewsreport.com
Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel talks about her Houston roots
HOUSTON — She made history as the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss Texas and Miss USA. And now, R’Bonney Gabriel of Friendswood is the newly crowned Miss Universe. She told KHOU 11’s Marcelino Benito Monday that it's been a whirlwind since she won, though it took a...
