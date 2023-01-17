Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Home is severely damaged in fire in Wadena County
(Wadena County, MN)--Authorities say a home has been severely damaged following a fire in Wadena County. The fire took place on Friday just off of County Highway 7 north of Staples. According to the report, Wadena County deputies arrived on the scene and found flames covering part of the home. Deputies found no vehicle at the home and learned the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
valleynewslive.com
Boy rescued from Wadena house fire, rushed to hospital
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One boy is fighting serious injuries after being rescued from a burning house. Authorities say they were called to the fire in the 400 block of 3rd St. SW in Wadena just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police officers first arrived and...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in rollover crash near Miltona
(Miltona, MN)--One person is reportedly injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of Miltona. A Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Zemba, 57, of Kensington, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled. Zemba reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
myklgr.com
Judge sets bail for Willmar woman accused of seven counts of arson Sunday
A Willmar woman, Linda Wandersee-Callanan, age 58, has been charged with seven counts of second degree arson for trying to burn down government offices and medical clinics in Willmar on Sunday. Linda Wandersee-Callanan, made her first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court on Wednesday, with bail set at $75,000. The...
willmarradio.com
Willmar woman arrested for allegedly trying to start government and medical facilities on fire
(Willlmar MN-) A Willmar woman is under arrest, accused of trying to burn down government offices and medical clinics in Willmar. Police say at 8:22 Sunday morning, an officer on patrol found what appeared to be an attempt to set the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station on fire. Further checks showed similar attempts to start fires at the CentraCare Lakeland Clinic, CentraCare Main Clinic, Kandiyohi County Courthouse, Willmar City Hall and a Dental Clinic. Each location appeared to have had attempts to set fires, including use of flammable liquids and other items, but officers found no active fires or fire damage.
voiceofalexandria.com
The Minnesota State Patrol says a man is injured in a crash near Belgrade
(Belgrade, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a man is injured in a crash with a semi near Belgrade. According to the report, a minivan driven by David Stadther, 59, of Belgrade was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when a semi driven by Maria Morales, 59, of Ottawa, Canada turned into the lane from County Road 32 when the incident took place. Both vehicles reportedly crashed at the intersection.
After 25 years, a Minnesota man’s conviction in the 1996 death of his wife has been overturned
Thanks to work done by the Innocence Project, a nonprofit committed to exonerating wrongfully convicted individuals, Minnesotan Thomas Rhodes is a free man after spending 25 years in jail.
willmarradio.com
Willmar CABS facility needs more staffing
(Willmar MN-) A state hospital in Willmar for children with mental illness needs more staff. Representative Dave Baker says the Child and Adolescent Behavior Health Hospital, or CABS, opened a few years ago, but has been unable to serve as many patients as it was designed for because of a lack of staff...
ktoe.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
boreal.org
A married couple took their boat onto Lake Superior for an anniversary cruise. Only one of them came back.
On May 11, 1982, Larry and Debbie Race took their boat out into the Lake Superior chill after eating a celebratory dinner. To read the full story, visit the Wadena Pioneer Journal site here.
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake
A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
thenewsleaders.com
Sheriff urges people to re-set their ‘smart phones’
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department is urging people who wear Apple watches to adjust or re-adjust the settings on those watches or similar “smart” monitoring devices so they will not send out false alarms. Recently, the sheriff’s department has been receiving emergency alerts about falls or crashes,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
