"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan
The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn't look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez.
Townhome, retail development would transform stretch of Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A stretch of Wealthy Street SE between Lafayette and Prospect avenues would be transformed with 18 townhomes, two renovated single-family homes, and commercial space under a proposed development plan. The plan, being pitched by Grand Rapids-based Indigo Design + Development, would re-envision an area that...
Which West Michigan cities made the Top 10 Snowiest?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the exception of several major winter storms, this winter in West Michigan has been something less than record breaking. However, that doesn't mean things can't rapidly change with the right weather system. While the final totals for this season have yet to be determined,...
Kum & Go opens first store in West Michigan
Kum & Go has opened its first convenience store in the Grand Rapids market. The store is located at 2134 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Walker.
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
Val Lego Announces Departure from WZZM TV-13 in Grand Rapids
You've seen her anchoring the news and doing health coverage for 17 years on 13 On Your Side. On Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, Val Lego made a surprising Facebook announcement...She is leaving WZZM TV-13. Val has had an incredible career. She has interviewed former first ladies, heads of corporations, and...
‘Emerging threat’: GRPD, Kent Co. deputies find Glock switches on streets
Investigators are sounding the alarm over illegal Glock switches, devices that turn handguns into machine guns that can fire more than a dozen rounds in a second.
$12.6M for renovations to Muskegon County Hall of Justice approved by county board
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon County is moving forward with an estimated $12.6 million in renovations to its Hall of Justice that include an exterior facelift. Renovations also will be done to the building’s sixth floor, the only one left out of previous improvements, and the fourth floor. Completion is expected by the end of 2024.
Grand Haven prepares message supporting DEI efforts in response to Ottawa County eliminating office
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The city of Grand Haven is preparing a statement emphasizing its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion that will be sent to officials in Ottawa County who dismantled its DEI office more than two weeks ago. The Grand Haven City Council agreed Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
Flying home for daughter's funeral, Grand Rapids couple lost $2K in scam
Months later, the Szymanskis checked their bills and noticed they'd been charged multiple times for supposed travel agency fees, costing the couple about $2,500 on top of funeral expenses.
Two West Michigan High Schools Involved In An Assault At Basketball Game
Details are still being collected, but here is what we know so far. The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says an East Kentwood player and coach were ejected after a fight at the game. They said it was linked to an assault between a member of the East Kentwood High School and Grand Haven High School Girls' basketball teams.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
'It's really frustrating': 13OYS helps get electricity installed at new Muskegon Co. home
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Supply chain shortages continue to plague home builders including a Muskegon County woman's daughter who waited months for Consumers Energy to connect her newly built home to electricity. Suzanne, who does not want her last name used, tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that months of delays...
Decorations removed from soldier’s grave at Fort Custer
A family of a fallen soldier from Kalamazoo is demanding answers after decorations on his grave at Fort Custer National Cemetery were unexpectedly thrown away.
West Michigan superintendent addresses 'frightening incident' during basketball game
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Schools superintendent Scott Grimes, in a letter to parents on Wednesday, condemned a fight that broke between players during a girl's high school basketball game at Grand Haven High School Tuesday night. "The unfortunate and frightening incident has no place in interscholastic athletics,"...
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
Southbound U.S. 31 closed in Holland for downed tree, power lines
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 31 is closed from East 32nd Street to Lincoln Avenue in Holland. The southbound lanes were shut down around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, because of a tree down and utility lines in the traffic lane. A traffic signal is also hanging low at U.S. 31 and East 32nd Street.
Video shows deadly shooting outside Grand Rapids nightclub
When Jontell White walked out of a Grand Rapids nightclub around 2 a.m. Saturday, he had 12 seconds to live.
