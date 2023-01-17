ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Which West Michigan cities made the Top 10 Snowiest?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the exception of several major winter storms, this winter in West Michigan has been something less than record breaking. However, that doesn't mean things can't rapidly change with the right weather system. While the final totals for this season have yet to be determined,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Southbound U.S. 31 closed in Holland for downed tree, power lines

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 31 is closed from East 32nd Street to Lincoln Avenue in Holland. The southbound lanes were shut down around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, because of a tree down and utility lines in the traffic lane. A traffic signal is also hanging low at U.S. 31 and East 32nd Street.
HOLLAND, MI

