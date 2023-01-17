Read full article on original website
Rate increase approved for Consumers Energy
Monthly energy bill are about to go up, according to the Michigan Public Service Commission announcement Friday.
michiganradio.org
Changes for Consumers Energy electric customers from latest rate case
Consumers Energy has settled its latest electric rate case for an increase of $155 million for residential customers. The utility had sought $293.5 million. A typical residential customer will pay an extra $2.10 per month, the state public service commission said. They'll also get a credit of about $0.21 per month for 12 months to help offset the burden of last year's inflation.
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
Detroit News
Michigan panel approves Consumers Energy electricity rate hike
Consumers Energy electricity customers will see the cost of their electricity increase after the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $155 million hike and a $6 million surcharge. A typical residential customer of the Jackson-based utility using 500 kilowatt hours a month will see an increase of $2.10, or 2.06%,...
DTE will start time-based pricing in March
Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The Detroit-based energy company sent out mailers to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35% more during peak times in the summer, to...
Michigan State Police to stop using motorcycles
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here in Michigan, you will not be seeing state police troopers on motorcycles anymore. That unit is being scrapped for safety and “operational” reasons. The news was surprising to the Oakland county sheriff, who says this might mean local law enforcement agencies will have to make adjustments. “There are times when […]
State transportation chairman gets first dibs on surplus MDOT land parcel
Good morning, wow! Wednesday came fast! Here's a look at the news ... A state panel approved a $1.35 million sale of a parcel of surplus land to the chairman of State Transportation Commission, Todd Wyett. The land was acquired for construction of an interchange along I-96 and is a 7.4-acre parcel located southeast of the Latson Road interchange near Howell. ...
andnowuknow.com
Meijer Launches Enhanced mPerks Program; Derek Steele Shares
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Increasing shopper loyalty is the name of the game for Meijer. The retailer announced plans to revamp its mPerks rewards program in hopes of making the shopping experience even more enjoyable for its customers. "Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and...
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets.
It's a new year, that means new laws taking effect in Michigan
It’s a new year and that means new laws are hitting the books in Michigan. Senior political reporter Elle Meyers breaks down what some of the new laws mean for Michiganders.
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded.
lanthorn.com
GV students respond to Ottawa County’s conservative changes
On Jan. 3, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several changes to the county’s leadership and implemented conservative messaging. Some of their initial actions include dissolving the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and changing their motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”
WLUC
Results from 2022 Michigan DNR wolf survey show UP population remains stable
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wildlife biologists from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) released their findings from the latest Michigan gray wolf survey on Tuesday. The survey, conducted in early 2022, shows the wolf population in the Upper Peninsula remains stable, as it has for more than a decade.
Michigan Daily
New U-M research finds almost one-third of adults with chronic pain use cannabis as treatment
According to a University of Michigan study, 31% of adults with chronic pain reported having used cannabis as a form of treatment. Of this group, over half reported the use of cannabis led to a decrease in the use of prescription opioid, prescription non-opioid and over-the-counter pain medications. The research...
Which West Michigan cities made the Top 10 Snowiest?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the exception of several major winter storms, this winter in West Michigan has been something less than record breaking. However, that doesn't mean things can't rapidly change with the right weather system. While the final totals for this season have yet to be determined,...
fox2detroit.com
Warning issued on PFOS in some fish from Michigan lakes
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an important warning about eating fish from our state's lakes - specifically rainbow smelt and carp. "Normally we wait until around the spring to issue a full update to our guides, but with the data we had in hand, we saw that there were some advisories, some guidelines that we want to make sure we got it out sooner than waiting until April," said Brandon Reid.
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
WWMT
Group aims to prevent gun violence with push for common sense gun reform in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A coalition of gun violence survivors and community leaders gathered in seven Michigan cities Wednesday to call on the state legislature to pass restrictions to reduce the threat of gun violence. Organizers with the group End Gun Violence Michigan gathered during a press conference at First...
A permanent income tax cut for Michiganders? Legislature plays coy on possibility.
House and Senate Republicans this week had one message for Democratic lawmakers: Do not interfere with a possible income tax rollback that could occur later this year. So far, however, Democrats have not publicly indicated whether they intend to do so, and Republicans speaking to reporters Jan. 18 would not confirm if this were even being discussed.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Heart procedures move out of Michigan hospitals — for health systems that can eat the cost
On Jan. 6, the first heart catheterization procedure was performed outside of a hospital in Michigan. The procedure, which involves guiding a thin tube into a blood vessel to the heart to treat clogged arteries or irregular heartbeats, was the culmination of nearly five years of Dearborn-based Platinum Medical Group working with the state’s Certificate of Need Commission and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to be able to perform the procedures.
