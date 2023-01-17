ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

michiganradio.org

Changes for Consumers Energy electric customers from latest rate case

Consumers Energy has settled its latest electric rate case for an increase of $155 million for residential customers. The utility had sought $293.5 million. A typical residential customer will pay an extra $2.10 per month, the state public service commission said. They'll also get a credit of about $0.21 per month for 12 months to help offset the burden of last year's inflation.
Detroit News

Michigan panel approves Consumers Energy electricity rate hike

Consumers Energy electricity customers will see the cost of their electricity increase after the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $155 million hike and a $6 million surcharge. A typical residential customer of the Jackson-based utility using 500 kilowatt hours a month will see an increase of $2.10, or 2.06%,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

DTE will start time-based pricing in March

Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The Detroit-based energy company sent out mailers to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35% more during peak times in the summer, to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan State Police to stop using motorcycles

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here in Michigan, you will not be seeing state police troopers on motorcycles anymore. That unit is being scrapped for safety and “operational” reasons. The news was surprising to the Oakland county sheriff, who says this might mean local law enforcement agencies will have to make adjustments. “There are times when […]
MICHIGAN STATE
andnowuknow.com

Meijer Launches Enhanced mPerks Program; Derek Steele Shares

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Increasing shopper loyalty is the name of the game for Meijer. The retailer announced plans to revamp its mPerks rewards program in hopes of making the shopping experience even more enjoyable for its customers. "Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
lanthorn.com

GV students respond to Ottawa County’s conservative changes

On Jan. 3, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several changes to the county’s leadership and implemented conservative messaging. Some of their initial actions include dissolving the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and changing their motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Which West Michigan cities made the Top 10 Snowiest?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the exception of several major winter storms, this winter in West Michigan has been something less than record breaking. However, that doesn't mean things can't rapidly change with the right weather system. While the final totals for this season have yet to be determined,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warning issued on PFOS in some fish from Michigan lakes

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an important warning about eating fish from our state's lakes - specifically rainbow smelt and carp. "Normally we wait until around the spring to issue a full update to our guides, but with the data we had in hand, we saw that there were some advisories, some guidelines that we want to make sure we got it out sooner than waiting until April," said Brandon Reid.
MICHIGAN STATE
cspdailynews.com

Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Heart procedures move out of Michigan hospitals — for health systems that can eat the cost

On Jan. 6, the first heart catheterization procedure was performed outside of a hospital in Michigan. The procedure, which involves guiding a thin tube into a blood vessel to the heart to treat clogged arteries or irregular heartbeats, was the culmination of nearly five years of Dearborn-based Platinum Medical Group working with the state’s Certificate of Need Commission and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to be able to perform the procedures.
MICHIGAN STATE

