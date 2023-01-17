Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River
How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
tricitytimes-online.com
Petoskey stone has a rival
IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
College Board CEO calls Michigan high school a ‘beacon’ for engaging students in college-level work
KENT COUNTY, MI – College Board CEO David Coleman is applauding a Michigan high school for doing “some of the best work in the country” in getting all of its students engaged in college-level coursework during high school. Northview High School is receiving the attention of educators...
lansingcitypulse.com
Highway tolls could raise $1B to fix Michigan roads, study finds. Is it time?
LANSING — Michigan could generate $1 billion a year to fix deteriorating roads by charging motorists tolls to use nearly 1,200 miles of state highways, according to new feasibility and implementation studies for the state. Converting the highways to toll roads no doubt would be controversial, and doing so...
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
If You’re 65+ There’s A Rock Club With Your Hours In Michigan
If you're 65 or older and love to rock but thought there is no place to party that keeps the same hours as you? There's a club in Michigan where you can rock out. If you think you're too old to rock out and have a good time, look at the Rolling Stones and then through that idea out the window because you're never too old to rock 'n' roll. Maybe not dress like the guy in the picture above but you get the idea.
fox2detroit.com
Warning issued on PFOS in some fish from Michigan lakes
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an important warning about eating fish from our state's lakes - specifically rainbow smelt and carp. "Normally we wait until around the spring to issue a full update to our guides, but with the data we had in hand, we saw that there were some advisories, some guidelines that we want to make sure we got it out sooner than waiting until April," said Brandon Reid.
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
wemu.org
Issues of the Environment: Michigan winters are changing and climate adaptation is key to the future
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service reviewed decades of temperature and precipitation data for southeast Michigan and found the month has, on average, gotten warmer and less snowy. Dr. Richard Rood and other climatologists working through the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) team have developed models that forecast increasing average air temperatures, with winter temperatures rising the fastest, and snowfall increasingly transitioning to freezing rain or rain.
Half of Michigan under Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory today
The northern half of our state is forecast to get several inches of snow with Thursday’s incoming storm system, but it will be a messy delivery. The National Weather Service has issued a series of Winter Storm Warnings in the Upper Peninsula and Winter Weather Advisories in the northern Lower Peninsula, detailing the impacts expected from the storm.
WWMTCw
MPSC approves $155 million rate increase for Consumers Energy electric customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A seventeen-party settlement agreement by the Michigan Public Service Commission, or MPSC, is expected to grant a $155 million rate increase for Consumers Energy electric customers, according to a release by the MPSC Thursday. The agreement is a 43% decrease from what Consumers Energy originally looked...
One of the world's largest ski jumps to reopen in Michigan's U.P.
Copper Peak Ski Jump, located in Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is set to reopen for the first time since 1994. According to MLive, Copper Peak received $20 million from the state of Michigan to help with renovations. The resort plans to reopen as the only ski-flying hill in the world with a year-round surface and the only ski-flying location outside of Europe.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
wcmu.org
A retired state geologist on helping communities review, deny aggregate mines
Mike Wilczynski has lost count of how many townships he’s presented at. “Oh, geez maybe about a dozen? I really don't know,” he said. Wilczynski is a retired state geologist. And for the last few years, he’s traveled across Michigan to help municipalities review – and deny – applications for sand and gravel mines.
New coalition discusses potential fall-out of EV use, impact on state funds
Coalition members say they're pushing for Michigan to implement new programs that would fairly tax electric vehicles.
Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan
UPDATE: Heavy snow, gusty winds to whip through parts of Michigan Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The...
michiganradio.org
Changes for Consumers Energy electric customers from latest rate case
Consumers Energy has settled its latest electric rate case for an increase of $155 million for residential customers. The utility had sought $293.5 million. A typical residential customer will pay an extra $2.10 per month, the state public service commission said. They'll also get a credit of about $0.21 per month for 12 months to help offset the burden of last year's inflation.
Comments / 0