Allendale, MI

99.1 WFMK

Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
cspdailynews.com

Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

If You’re 65+ There’s A Rock Club With Your Hours In Michigan

If you're 65 or older and love to rock but thought there is no place to party that keeps the same hours as you? There's a club in Michigan where you can rock out. If you think you're too old to rock out and have a good time, look at the Rolling Stones and then through that idea out the window because you're never too old to rock 'n' roll. Maybe not dress like the guy in the picture above but you get the idea.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Warning issued on PFOS in some fish from Michigan lakes

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an important warning about eating fish from our state's lakes - specifically rainbow smelt and carp. "Normally we wait until around the spring to issue a full update to our guides, but with the data we had in hand, we saw that there were some advisories, some guidelines that we want to make sure we got it out sooner than waiting until April," said Brandon Reid.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Issues of the Environment: Michigan winters are changing and climate adaptation is key to the future

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service reviewed decades of temperature and precipitation data for southeast Michigan and found the month has, on average, gotten warmer and less snowy. Dr. Richard Rood and other climatologists working through the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) team have developed models that forecast increasing average air temperatures, with winter temperatures rising the fastest, and snowfall increasingly transitioning to freezing rain or rain.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Changes for Consumers Energy electric customers from latest rate case

Consumers Energy has settled its latest electric rate case for an increase of $155 million for residential customers. The utility had sought $293.5 million. A typical residential customer will pay an extra $2.10 per month, the state public service commission said. They'll also get a credit of about $0.21 per month for 12 months to help offset the burden of last year's inflation.

