Texas State

995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Lands In The Top 5 For Most Expensive Eggs In The Country

No it’s not your imagination that’s causing your grocery bill to rise. While shopping at Publix we almost fainted when we saw this price of an every day item. According to a recent study by Instacart, an online grocery delivery service, Tampa Bay ranks Third highest egg prices in the country. According to Creative Loafing, shoppers in the Tampa Bay area are expected to pay an average of $6.27 for a dozen eggs. This is an 18% increase from last year. Tampa Bay is tied with San Francisco for price tag on eggs. Another Florida city is coughing up even more, Miami is expected to pay $6.67 for a dozen eggs.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

46 years ago, it snowed in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Raise your hand if you've ever heard this: it snowed in the Tampa Bay area before. Yeah, you probably kept your hand down, but it's true!. Forty-six years ago, people in the Tampa Bay area were lucky enough to see snow. This kind of extreme weather might be common in parts of the Florida Panhandle, but if you head south, people were able to enjoy the recorded 2 inches of snow in the local region.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Top 10 Most Expensive Tampa Bay Homes Sold In 2022

Top 10 most expensive homes Tampa Bay sold in 2022. In 2022, the Tampa Bay area experienced a rollercoaster of a year in terms of real estate. The first half of the year saw a home buying frenzy fueled by historically low interest rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many homes were selling above the list price and multiple offers were common. However, by the third quarter, interest rates began to rise and the volume of sales decreased. Despite this, the luxury market remained strong, with new highs being achieved in areas like Davis Islands and along the beaches.
TAMPA, FL
Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Mothers across Tampa Bay tackle fentanyl crisis: 'Somebody is making a ton of money off of killing our kids'

TAMPA, Fla. - The opioid crisis in the U.S. has taken an even deadlier turn in the last few years as the synthetic version of the drug, fentanyl, becomes more available. Families who lose loved ones to fentanyl overdoes are struggling to face their new reality, but a group of mothers in the Tampa Bay area is working to give their loss purpose.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Tampa Bay home prices' rise predicted to continue

One of the hottest topics of last year was Tampa Bay's hot housing market. Here's what some experts say we can expect this year. State of play: Zillow predicts home prices will increase in the Tampa area in 2023. Other markets that saw huge increases during the pandemic are now slowing down, but not us.
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Florida

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE
The Veracity Report - Florida Edition

Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know

Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take. Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.
FLORIDA STATE

