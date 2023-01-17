Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Lands In The Top 5 For Most Expensive Eggs In The Country
No it’s not your imagination that’s causing your grocery bill to rise. While shopping at Publix we almost fainted when we saw this price of an every day item. According to a recent study by Instacart, an online grocery delivery service, Tampa Bay ranks Third highest egg prices in the country. According to Creative Loafing, shoppers in the Tampa Bay area are expected to pay an average of $6.27 for a dozen eggs. This is an 18% increase from last year. Tampa Bay is tied with San Francisco for price tag on eggs. Another Florida city is coughing up even more, Miami is expected to pay $6.67 for a dozen eggs.
