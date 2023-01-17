Read full article on original website
z93country.com
Cocaine Discovered in Overnight Traffic Stop
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron two Cumberland County men have been arrested on drug and other charges after a traffic stop. On January 19, 2032, at approximately 11:41 pm Deputy Dereck Dennis observed a passenger car turning onto Kentucky 90 Bypass at a high rate of speed. Deputy Dennis caught up to the passenger car and observed it not maintaining its lane of travel several times. Deputy Dennis then activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. Once approaching the driver Deputy Dennis noticed the driver showed several signs that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance. While searching the driver Deputy Dennis noticed a plastic bag in his pants. At that time the driver started resisting arrest but was shortly taken into custody. Once the plastic bag was recovered it contained a white rock-looking substance which the driver admitted it was cocaine. During a search of the vehicle a small amount of marijuana, a yellow tablet known as oxycodone, and a glass smoking pipe were seized. A rear-seat male passenger was arrested on an active arrest warrant from Clinton County. While removing the passenger from the vehicle an inhaler with a small bag inside it which contained a crystal substance was located lying beside him and was also seized.
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Two Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Tommy West of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Contempt of Court for failure to comply with Drug Court. Austin Fairchild of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court...
wymt.com
wymt.com
z93country.com
Police Report Four Additional Theft Arrests
According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 4:00 p.m. Sunday (Jan 15) Monticello Police Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. Upon arrival, Officers learned two men suspected of shoplifting had left the store. The ensuing investigation by Loss Prevention Officers and MPD Officers resulted in the perpetrators being identified and located a short time later on 3rd Street.
q95fm.net
Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
wftgam.com
KSP Release Identities Of Pulaski County Men Killed In Crash
Kentucky State Police have released the identity of two Pulaski County men killed in a deadly crash. Troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County. During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the crash was traveling north and attempting to pass a slower-moving car when the driver lost control. A car traveling south tried to avoid the crash, but was not able to do so and hit the first car. The passenger in the first car, 31-year-old Jacob Dick of Science Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Farmer of Eubank, was taken to the Clinton County Hospital where he later died. The driver of the other car, 72-year-old Deborah Scott of Indiana was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries. Troopers are still investigating the crash.
q95fm.net
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London. It has Kentucky plates with the tag number A7C105.
wymt.com
WKYT 27
wymt.com
Shooting threat leads to brief standoff in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What could have turned into a very bad situation this weekend ended with a Southeastern Kentucky man facing a host of charges. Early Sunday morning, Knox County deputies were called to a home on KY 3439 after reports one man with a rifle was threatening to shoot another man and a woman.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs Police set to begin cracking down on parking violations
Russell Springs City Police are set to crack down on parking violations within the city. Mayor Eddie Thomas spoke to WJRS News about what that will look like.
wymt.com
KSP: Man arrested, charged with murder after police chase ends on I-75 with body in car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75 Wednesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. The man who was driving that car, 54-year-old David Maurice Reed of St. Petersburg, Fla., was arrested shortly after the chase concluded.
z93country.com
Multiple Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Lucas Decker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Judgments to follow on the underlying charges of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree, possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree, trafficking in a controlled substance-2nd degree, persistent felony offender-2nd degree, burglary-3rd degree, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
WKYT 27
lakercountry.com
Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case
A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
lakercountry.com
Adair inmate walks away from facility
The Columbia Police Department was called to the Class D facility of the Adair Regional Jail this past Sunday night after staff reported a Class D inmate had walked away from the facility. Shawn Hamilton, 28, of Nicholasville, had been in Adair’s Class D facility since January 9. Police...
Pedestrian killed in Knox County collision
According to KSP, Brandon Warren, 24, was walking north on the road when he was struck by a 2010 Dodge Ram driven by Phillip Cox, who was also traveling north.
