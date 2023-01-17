Read full article on original website
wtuz.com
Gunnoe Prepares to Step Aside, Expresses Thanks
Nick McWilliams reporting – As court proceedings continue for Richard Homrighausen related to theft and other charges, Dover will see a new sitting mayor soon. Homrighausen, found guilty of a felony count of theft and multiple other transgressions, will never be able to hold an elected office in Ohio, leaving the mayor seat empty in the city.
WTAP
Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the challenges Marietta faced with the Armory’s homeless center last winter, WTAP checked in with the mayor to see where things stand in 2023. Mayor Schlicher said the homeless center is open when it’s below freezing. The city tried to get another facility for this winter but nothing panned out. Schlicher attributes this to a lack of resources.
Harrison News-Herald
Commish approve 2023 budget
CADIZ—The commissioners held a brief organizational meeting at the beginning of the week and then their regular meeting on Wednesday, January 10. Commissioners Paul Coffland, Dustin Corder, and Amy Norris were in attendance for both meetings. Norris was voted chairman, and several other committee leaders were appointed at the organizational meeting.
cleveland19.com
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
whbc.com
Former Dover Mayor to be Sentenced Tuesday
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen is to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on theft in office charges. The judge on his case denied a motion for a new trial last week. Homrighausen was found guilty of a total of...
Ohio High School and Jr. High were on soft lockdown on Wednesday
An Ohio High School and Jr. High were on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning. Buckeye Local High School and the Jr. High said they were on a soft lockdown for about 30 minutes. The school said they had Toronto Police, Steubenville Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s on the scene. Law enforcement did a sweep of […]
Water line break found in Columbiana County
On Thursday, the Village of Leetonia issued a conserve water notice due to a water line break.
WTRF
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
wtuz.com
Homrighausen Receives Fines for Criminal Sentencing
Nick McWilliams reporting – Richard Homrighausen is subject to thousands of dollars in fines, stemming from weddings fees he pocketed. The former Dover mayor, who is now barred from holding office in Ohio for life following a jury finding him guilty of a felony theft-in-office count, will not be subject to jail time as a part of the sentence from Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Thomakos.
Harrison News-Herald
Cheer Invitational
CADIZ—School spirit filled the Harrison Central Gymnasium on Saturday, January 7, as the Harrison Central cheerleaders performed to open their first-ever cheering invitational. Coach Sunnie Rubble was very happy with the turnout for what they plan to be an annual event. “We are very, very excited to host this...
Plane Transporting Federal Inmate Crashes In Ohio
4 prison officers were also on board.
whbc.com
Carroll Fire Ruled Arson
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent suspicious fire in Carroll County has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. The former East Carroll Nursing Home property on Apollo Road NE in the northeast corner of the county burned down over the past weekend. A...
Ohio police say man is wanted for domestic violence and could be armed and is dangerous
Local police out of Zanesville , Ohio are looking for a wanted man. Police say they are looking for Devin L.M. Murgatroyd. They say the last known location for Murgatroyd was 972 Marietta St., Zanesville. Murgatroyd is being charged for 1 count Weapons Under Disablity (F3), 2 counts Aggravated Menacing (M1), 2 counts Domestic Violence […]
Former Wheeling Inn plans to turn into Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau
The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced they have acquired the former Wheeling Inn. The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to create a beautiful entry to the downtown area from the Eastbound and Westbound exits off I-70. The CVB purchased the former Wheeling Inn and its parking lots for $1,700,000. Infamous […]
WHIZ
Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit
A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
WTOV 9
Sewer line collapse, subsequent sink hole leads to road closures in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A sewer line collapse and subsequent sink hole is leading to lengthy road closures in Steubenville. Wellesley Extension from Carnegie Avenue to just north of Franklin Avenue and Franklin Avenue from University Boulevard to -- and including Wellesley Extension Intersection -- are closed to all traffic because of the collapse.
WTRF
Wheeling woman, Ohio man admit to trafficking fentanyl, forfeit more than $200,000
WHEELING, W.Va. – A Cleveland man and a Wheeling woman pled guilty Tuesday to fentanyl trafficking charges, admitting that they conspired to distribute significant quantities of the lethal drug, according to The United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia. Solomon Eli Watters, 27, of Cleveland, and...
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
whbc.com
Canton Murder Trial Includes Tales of Torture
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The murder trial of a Canton man is weaving a web of kidnapping and torture. It provides some insight into what Joseph Pomeroy evidently went through before his body was found along a road in Canton Township last May. That discovery was...
