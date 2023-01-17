ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, OH

wtuz.com

Gunnoe Prepares to Step Aside, Expresses Thanks

Nick McWilliams reporting – As court proceedings continue for Richard Homrighausen related to theft and other charges, Dover will see a new sitting mayor soon. Homrighausen, found guilty of a felony count of theft and multiple other transgressions, will never be able to hold an elected office in Ohio, leaving the mayor seat empty in the city.
DOVER, OH
WTAP

Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the challenges Marietta faced with the Armory’s homeless center last winter, WTAP checked in with the mayor to see where things stand in 2023. Mayor Schlicher said the homeless center is open when it’s below freezing. The city tried to get another facility for this winter but nothing panned out. Schlicher attributes this to a lack of resources.
MARIETTA, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Commish approve 2023 budget

CADIZ—The commissioners held a brief organizational meeting at the beginning of the week and then their regular meeting on Wednesday, January 10. Commissioners Paul Coffland, Dustin Corder, and Amy Norris were in attendance for both meetings. Norris was voted chairman, and several other committee leaders were appointed at the organizational meeting.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Former Dover Mayor to be Sentenced Tuesday

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen is to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on theft in office charges. The judge on his case denied a motion for a new trial last week. Homrighausen was found guilty of a total of...
DOVER, OH
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Homrighausen Receives Fines for Criminal Sentencing

Nick McWilliams reporting – Richard Homrighausen is subject to thousands of dollars in fines, stemming from weddings fees he pocketed. The former Dover mayor, who is now barred from holding office in Ohio for life following a jury finding him guilty of a felony theft-in-office count, will not be subject to jail time as a part of the sentence from Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Thomakos.
DOVER, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Cheer Invitational

CADIZ—School spirit filled the Harrison Central Gymnasium on Saturday, January 7, as the Harrison Central cheerleaders performed to open their first-ever cheering invitational. Coach Sunnie Rubble was very happy with the turnout for what they plan to be an annual event. “We are very, very excited to host this...
CADIZ, OH
whbc.com

Carroll Fire Ruled Arson

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent suspicious fire in Carroll County has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. The former East Carroll Nursing Home property on Apollo Road NE in the northeast corner of the county burned down over the past weekend. A...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Former Wheeling Inn plans to turn into Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced they have acquired the former Wheeling Inn. The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to create a beautiful entry to the downtown area from the Eastbound and Westbound exits off I-70. The CVB purchased the former Wheeling Inn and its parking lots for $1,700,000. Infamous […]
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit

A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Canton Murder Trial Includes Tales of Torture

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The murder trial of a Canton man is weaving a web of kidnapping and torture. It provides some insight into what Joseph Pomeroy evidently went through before his body was found along a road in Canton Township last May. That discovery was...
CANTON, OH

