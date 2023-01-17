ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU Research Foundation awards $5M grant

Michigan State University announced today it will receive a $5 million grant from the MSU Research Foundation to advance its world-class program in the plant sciences and critical research in the mitigation of and adaptation to global climate change. The grant complements the university’s and the state of Michigan’s investment...
Undergraduate Diversity Research Showcase features student work

Undergraduate Diversity Research Showcase features student work. The 6th Annual University-wide Diversity Research Showcase held at the MSU Union featured nearly 50 students presenting their research that ranged from increasing mobility accessibility to delving into issues of diversity in rural elementary education settings. “Thank you to our presenters and attendees...
Student Employment Opportunity: Community and Economic Development Research Assistant

The MSU Center for Community and Economic Development is seeking qualified student applicants (graduate or undergraduate) to assist with the development of equity assessment tools which will help practitioners, organizations, and communities understand their movement towards equitable community development and equitable economic development. Background. The Michigan State University Center for...

