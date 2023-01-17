Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Bag the exact black dress Maya Jama wears on Love Island season 9 episode 1
Maya Jama had jaws dropping when she waltzed into the villa wearing a black dress during Love Island 2023’s first episode. Never mind the new singletons ready to have a summer of love, or the bombshell who was introduced in episode 1, fans couldn’t stop talking about Maya’s goddess-like appearance, judging by their tweets.
‘On Maya’s show?!’: Love Island viewers point out surprising music choice during bombshell dates
Love Island viewers pointed out a specific music choice during Wednesday’s (18 January) episode.Season nine of the popular dating show kicked off in South Africa on Monday (16 January). Maya Jama is the new host, succeeding Laura Whitmore who left the show last summer. Jama’s presenting skills have been praised, with The Independent’s reviewer Elise Bell calling her “a true star”.However, viewers have been quick to share their reactions to the choice to play an extended cut of a Stormzy song during the latest edition of the programme.Two new bombshells, David and Zara, made their debut and were paired...
realitytitbit.com
Fans irritated by voice of Love Island’s 2023 star Lana Jenkins
Kicking off 2023 strong, Love Island’s winter season is back, and aside from Maya Jama’s appearance, Lana Jenkins’ voice has got fans talking. The 25-year-old joins 10 hopeful contestants in the South African villa, but many viewers aren’t a fan of her voice. Despite her bubbly...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
realitytitbit.com
How tall is Yohan from 90 Day Fiance and is he still with Danielle?
Yohan from 90 Day Fiance is facing questions on how tall he is compared to his partner Danielle. Some viewers say they “can’t get over the height difference” between the couple – but are they still together?. After their relationship played out on Love in Paradise,...
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette
If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Has Reportedly Iced Out Will Smith Since Oscars Slap Earlier This Year
Will Smith is still dealing with the backlash of his Oscar scandal. And his former friends in Hollywood aren’t willing to help pull him back to A-list status, especially not Tom Cruise. Allegedly, Smith has been trying to “reconnect” with the Top Gun: Maverick star for months, but Cruise...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance star Memphis is unrecognizable after incredible weight loss
90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days star Memphis Smith has taken to Instagram to show off her incredible weight loss. Fans of the TLC show will remember her turbulent relationship with Hamza, but may not recognize her after her incredible body transformation. The star has taken to her Instagram...
Stephen Greif dead aged 78 – Actor who starred in The Crown and EastEnders dies
THE Crown actor Stephen Greif has died aged 78, his agent has announced. The star most recently played Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in the Netflix drama in 2020, and has also appeared in soaps like Coronation Street and EastEnders. He featured heavily in the first series of...
realitytitbit.com
Sherlon from 90 Day Fiance reportedly ‘married’ another woman
Sherlon and Aryanna are a prominent couple on 90 Day Fiance‘s spin-off, Love In Paradise. At the end of season 2, however, it seems Sherlon has now ‘married’ another woman. The season 2 finale of 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise, showed Sherlon promise to be ‘exclusive’...
Helena Bonham Carter Drama Series ‘Nolly’ Lands At PBS Masterpiece
PBS Masterpiece has boarded Nolly, a British period drama series starring Helena Bonham Carter. The public broadcaster will air the series, which will debut on UK streaming platform ITVX, in the U.S. although no premiere date has been announced. Nolly will tell the story of Noele Gordon (Bonham Carter), who played Meg Richardson in hit ITV soap Crossroads before being abruptly axed at the height of the show’s success. With the boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, Gordon found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for almost 20 years. The biopic comes from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and is produced by ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions. It also stars Augustus Prew and Mark Gatiss. More from Deadline'Tom Jones': Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date'Moonflower Murders' Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBCKen Burns To Spotlight The American Buffalo In New FilmBest of DeadlineWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & More
realitytitbit.com
The Circle season 5 winner proves that being yourself is the ultimate prize
Spoilers: The Circle season 5 winner has officially been announced. Before we make the grand reveal, here’s a clue – they’re already browsing new sneakers to add to their trainer collection with the $100K prize. The finale saw Chaz, Jennifer, Oliver, Raven, Sam and Tamira compete for...
purewow.com
Katie Holmes Totally Changes Up Her Hair with Chic (and Unique) Ponytail on ‘The Tonight Show’
Katie Holmes just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo that made us do a double take. This week, the actress appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she recalled booking The Ice Storm at age 17. Holmes opted against her signature hairstyle and wore a sleek ponytail that deserves an honorable mention.
British actor Marisa Abela to play singer Amy Winehouse in new film
British singer Amy Winehouse died in July 2011 of alcohol poisoning at age 27 in London. Winehouse won six Grammy Awards and was nominated for eight.
BAFTA Awards Nominations: Watch the Live Stream
The nominees for the 2023 BAFTA film awards were revealed Thursday, with Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh making the announcement at noon local time (4 a.m. PT) from the British Academy’s headquarters at 195 Piccadilly in London. Earlier this month, the longlists for each category — the results of the first round of voting — were unveiled, with Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front emerging as a surprise early frontrunner having been named in 15 categories, including best film and director. Lurking just behind was Martin McDonagh’s already honor-amassing awards season favorite The Banshees of Inisherin, shortlisted 14 times,...
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex-GF Erin Heatherton Marries Karol Kocemba
Former Victoria’s Secret model Erin Heatherton, 33, is officially married!. On Tuesday, Heatherton announced that she has tied the knot with fiancé Karol Kocemba. Along with a video from their wedding, Erin wrote on Instagram, “Best week of my life 🌟.”. The wedding comes less than...
realitytitbit.com
Savannah says she’ll ‘forever fight’ for her mother
Just hours after Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie began their sentencing, Savannah shared a message on her social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, the star shared a picture of her mum with her 2.6m followers. She captioned it: “Will forever fight for this smile. I love you, mama.”
BAFTA: Ana de Armas, Austin Butler and Paul Mescal nominated
The BAFTA nominations were announced on Thursday and 14 of the 24 nominees in the performance categories received their first BAFTA Film nod.
Comments / 0