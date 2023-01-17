ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Blowing Dust & Extreme Wildfire Danger Warnings in Effect Wednesday

SAN ANGELO – A strong and dry Pacific frontal system is blowing across West Central Texas Wednesday bringing billowing clouds of dust and creating extremely critical wildfire danger region wide especially in the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has issued two warnings; a Wind...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Crash Blocks Traffic on Knickerbocker Rd. Thursday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO – A Chevrolet Pickup and a Frontier Fiber Optics work truck crashed at the intersection of Knickerbocker Rd. and Loop 306 Thursday afternoon blocking westbound traffic for a short time. Reporters on the scene say it appears the older model Chevrolet pickup crashed into the right rear...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Wanna be the Lead Ranger at San Angelo State Park?

SAN ANGELO – The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is searching for a Lead Park Ranger for San Angelo State Park. The information below is provided by the San Angelo State Park's social media:. #SanAngeloStatePark is hiring for a Lead Ranger!. Under the direction of the Park Manager and...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves

SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

One hospitalized after driver disregards red light

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday

SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloans Angry Over City Plans to Close Cox Lane

SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo is looking to combine Cox Lane and Foster Road and it has caused a stir. Citizens are angry. During the San Angelo city council meeting on Jan. 18, 2023, the San Angelo City Council considered whether or not to abandon Cox Ln. Director of Planning & Development Services Jon James gave a presentation on how the closure of the road will help resolve traffic and development issues.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves. The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Central Golf Team to Host First Golf Alumni Tournament

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central Golf Team is having its First Annual Alumni Tournament at San Angelo Country Club on January 27th. The tournament will support current Bobcat and Lady Cat golfers and the program. It also is a great opportunity for former Central golfers to come back and compete against current players.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Hydrogen Hub Project in progress

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County officials have worked vigorously for months with major industrial enterprises to put together a Trans Permian Hydrogen Hub. For those who do not know, this hub will supply hydrogen and energy fuels across the United States and globally. San Angelo's Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Economic Development, expressed why this is an economic milestone for West Texas.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Camaro Causes Crash on Irving St. Sending Driver to Hospital

SAN ANGELO – The driver of a Chevrolet Camero was hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Irving St. and Ave N. Monday afternoon. According to San Angelo Police Department Investigating officer Younts, the Camero was northbound on Irving St. and a Dodge Journey was westbound on Ave. N. Witnesses say the Journey driver had the right of way.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo church host MLK service

SAN ANGELO, Texas — People from across the Concho Valley attended a service for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in downtown San Angelo. At 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, people gathered at Sacred Heart Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving and celebration. “One of the goals that [Martin Luther King] wanted to do was […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DETAILS: Eldorado Rocked By Allegations of Improper Educator/Student Relationships

ELDORADO, TX – Two Schleicher ISD educators were arrested over the past week for improper relationships with students. The first arrest came from the Schleicher County Sheriff's Office. On Jan. 16, 2023, Abby Ramos, 28, of Eldorado, turned herself in to the Schleicher County Jail for a warrant for Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student. She was released from the SCJ the following day after posting a $30,000 bond.
ELDORADO, TX

