San Angelo LIVE!
Blowing Dust & Extreme Wildfire Danger Warnings in Effect Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – A strong and dry Pacific frontal system is blowing across West Central Texas Wednesday bringing billowing clouds of dust and creating extremely critical wildfire danger region wide especially in the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has issued two warnings; a Wind...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Cooler temperatures expected Friday
It's going to feel more like winter again tomorrow. But will you need an umbrella? Zack Shields shows us when we might get some rain in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Cooler, sunny day today, then rain chances increasing
You might want to layer up. This morning is cooler than it has been, but it's going to be a sunny, gorgeous afternoon. Zack Shields shows us when we might see some rain in his full forecast.
San Angelo LIVE!
'Secret' Fishing Hole in San Angelo State Park Stocked with Trout Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – Texas Parks & Wildlife crews from the Inland Fisheries has stocked trout in the San Angelo State Park's Javelina Draw again. According to San Angelo State Park social media, Javelina Draw at #SanAngeloStatePark has been stocked with another 300 trout Wednesday. Check in at the south...
Structure fire in south San Angelo
Firefighters responded to a structure in south San Angelo on Wednesday night, January 18, 2023
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Crash Blocks Traffic on Knickerbocker Rd. Thursday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO – A Chevrolet Pickup and a Frontier Fiber Optics work truck crashed at the intersection of Knickerbocker Rd. and Loop 306 Thursday afternoon blocking westbound traffic for a short time. Reporters on the scene say it appears the older model Chevrolet pickup crashed into the right rear...
San Angelo LIVE!
Wanna be the Lead Ranger at San Angelo State Park?
SAN ANGELO – The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is searching for a Lead Park Ranger for San Angelo State Park. The information below is provided by the San Angelo State Park's social media:. #SanAngeloStatePark is hiring for a Lead Ranger!. Under the direction of the Park Manager and...
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves
SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
One hospitalized after driver disregards red light
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday
SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
First Legacy ShareLunker of 2023 caught at O.H. Ivie for second consecutive year
Not only is Tom Nilssen's catch the first ShareLunker of the year, it is the biggest largemouth bass catch in 30 years making it the seventh-largest bass ever verified in Texas.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angeloans Angry Over City Plans to Close Cox Lane
SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo is looking to combine Cox Lane and Foster Road and it has caused a stir. Citizens are angry. During the San Angelo city council meeting on Jan. 18, 2023, the San Angelo City Council considered whether or not to abandon Cox Ln. Director of Planning & Development Services Jon James gave a presentation on how the closure of the road will help resolve traffic and development issues.
Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves. The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most,...
San Angelo LIVE!
Central Golf Team to Host First Golf Alumni Tournament
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central Golf Team is having its First Annual Alumni Tournament at San Angelo Country Club on January 27th. The tournament will support current Bobcat and Lady Cat golfers and the program. It also is a great opportunity for former Central golfers to come back and compete against current players.
ktxs.com
Hydrogen Hub Project in progress
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County officials have worked vigorously for months with major industrial enterprises to put together a Trans Permian Hydrogen Hub. For those who do not know, this hub will supply hydrogen and energy fuels across the United States and globally. San Angelo's Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Economic Development, expressed why this is an economic milestone for West Texas.
Surprise Top Google Searches for San Angelo in 2022
They say you can tell a lot about a community from the things they search for on Google. The 2022 Top Google searches for San Angelo are out. There are some interesting findings. First of all, San Angelo is unique for one interesting search. "Garage sales" was the top trending...
San Angelo LIVE!
Angelo State University Opens First Regional Security Operations Center in Texas
SAN ANGELO, TX — Angelo State University marked the official opening of the state's first Regional Security Operations Center (RSOC) with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the RSOC site on the second floor of the ASU Vincent Building at 2333 Vanderventer St. First announced in April 2022, the Texas...
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Camaro Causes Crash on Irving St. Sending Driver to Hospital
SAN ANGELO – The driver of a Chevrolet Camero was hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Irving St. and Ave N. Monday afternoon. According to San Angelo Police Department Investigating officer Younts, the Camero was northbound on Irving St. and a Dodge Journey was westbound on Ave. N. Witnesses say the Journey driver had the right of way.
San Angelo church host MLK service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — People from across the Concho Valley attended a service for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in downtown San Angelo. At 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, people gathered at Sacred Heart Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving and celebration. “One of the goals that [Martin Luther King] wanted to do was […]
San Angelo LIVE!
DETAILS: Eldorado Rocked By Allegations of Improper Educator/Student Relationships
ELDORADO, TX – Two Schleicher ISD educators were arrested over the past week for improper relationships with students. The first arrest came from the Schleicher County Sheriff's Office. On Jan. 16, 2023, Abby Ramos, 28, of Eldorado, turned herself in to the Schleicher County Jail for a warrant for Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student. She was released from the SCJ the following day after posting a $30,000 bond.
