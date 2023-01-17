Read full article on original website
Good Talk: Mr. Hook
I joined NA in November 2022, but I actually am an alum. I graduated from NA in 2011. What and where was your employment before NA and what was your experience like?. I taught at Hampton at an elementary school called Poff Elementary. I also taught at Hampton Middle School for a year. I enjoyed teaching at Hampton, and because I was mostly at the elementary level my students loved coming to PE class and were always full of energy. It made it very easy to be excited to go to work every day.
January 18, 2023
Attention Seniors: On Thursday, January 5, Dr. Dirda sent out an email to all seniors and families regarding the confirmation of names for diplomas and for commencement ceremony student recognition. All students/families must submit their information via the form link in the email by Friday, January 20. Please stop down to the main office with any questions or concerns.
