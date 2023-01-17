ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

$268 million Mission Gateway plan approved

MISSION, Ks. (KCTV) - The Mission Gateway development plans are officially moving forward following City Council vote Wednesday night. Redevelopment construction is scheduled to begin sometime in 2023 for the $268 million plan. It’ll revitalize what once was the Mission Mall into a mixed-use center with new businesses, entertainment and living area.
mycouriertribune.com

Northlander to lead Home Builders Association in 2023

KANSAS CITY NORTH — Northlander Brian Tebbenkamp, owner and general manager of Patriot Homes, was named Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City president for 2023. “Tebbenkamp will continue lobbying on behalf of KCHBA membership at the local, state and national level regarding issues and policies affecting the home building industry. Additionally, Tebbenkamp wants to increase member involvement in the association as well as strengthen public perception of the KCHBA as the longstanding and trusted voice of new home construction for the metro area,” states a KCHBA press release.
kcur.org

Kansas City creates a committee to study reparations for Black residents

Kansas City is taking a big step towards reparations for the Black community. On Jan. 12, City Council voted 10-1 to approved Ordinance No. 220966, which expresses "apologies on behalf of the City of Kansas City" and establishes an intent to "make amends for its participation in the sanctioning of the enslavement of Black people and any historical enforcement of segregation and accompanying discriminatory practices against Black citizens of Kansas City."
northeastnews.net

Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building

This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
Ty D.

Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly

A beloved grocery store in Missouri has announced that it will be shutting down its operations by the end of the month, leaving many customers confused and disappointed. Ball's Sun Fresh Market, which has been in operation in Kansas City since 1991, has not announced the closure, but employees have informed the press. The store, located at 11212 Holmes Rd, is owned by Balls Food Stores, but the reason for its closure remains a mystery.
KMBC.com

Lee’s Summit opposes potential landfill near border

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit became thesecond municipality to officially join in opposition to a growing fight against a potential South Kansas City landfill. The unanimous vote of the Lee's Summit City Council during a Thursday afternoon city council meeting, comes after Raymore city leaders have publicly opposed landfill plans over the past few months.
KCTV 5

1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence

