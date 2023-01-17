Read full article on original website
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Subscription clothing service building 604,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City market
The Kansas City Area Development Council announced that URBN, a multinational lifestyle retail corporation, has selected Raymore, Missouri, for its new 604,000-square-foot fulfillment center. The company is expected to invest $60 million in the Nuuly fulfillment center and create 750 jobs within five years. The company plans to locate its...
What do you need to earn to live in Kansas City’s most affordable ZIP codes?
In the Kansas City area, home buyers making less than $57,000 a year can afford a median-priced home in 37 ZIP codes, data from Zillow says.
$268 million Mission Gateway plan approved
MISSION, Ks. (KCTV) - The Mission Gateway development plans are officially moving forward following City Council vote Wednesday night. Redevelopment construction is scheduled to begin sometime in 2023 for the $268 million plan. It’ll revitalize what once was the Mission Mall into a mixed-use center with new businesses, entertainment and living area.
New and coming-soon businesses to Kansas City
As KC continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
New 60-home subdivision planned for growing Lenexa area
Landplan Engineering has targeted 44 acres at Clare Road and an extended 91st Street for Creekside Park, a 60-lot single-family project.
Southwest launches nonstop flights from Kansas City to Long Beach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Midwest travelers dreaming of a beachside getaway will have more options to get out of town this spring. Southwest Airlines will offer nonstop flights from the Kansas City International Airport (MCI) to Long Beach, California starting Thursday, March 9. This is the carrier’s first nonstop service between MCI and the Long Beach […]
Northlander to lead Home Builders Association in 2023
KANSAS CITY NORTH — Northlander Brian Tebbenkamp, owner and general manager of Patriot Homes, was named Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City president for 2023. “Tebbenkamp will continue lobbying on behalf of KCHBA membership at the local, state and national level regarding issues and policies affecting the home building industry. Additionally, Tebbenkamp wants to increase member involvement in the association as well as strengthen public perception of the KCHBA as the longstanding and trusted voice of new home construction for the metro area,” states a KCHBA press release.
Kansas City creates a committee to study reparations for Black residents
Kansas City is taking a big step towards reparations for the Black community. On Jan. 12, City Council voted 10-1 to approved Ordinance No. 220966, which expresses "apologies on behalf of the City of Kansas City" and establishes an intent to "make amends for its participation in the sanctioning of the enslavement of Black people and any historical enforcement of segregation and accompanying discriminatory practices against Black citizens of Kansas City."
Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building
This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
Overland Park rolls out new glass recycling program
The City of Overland Park has partnered with Ripple Glass to provide glass recycling at six apartment complexes.
Lee’s Summit opposes potential landfill near border
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit became thesecond municipality to officially join in opposition to a growing fight against a potential South Kansas City landfill. The unanimous vote of the Lee's Summit City Council during a Thursday afternoon city council meeting, comes after Raymore city leaders have publicly opposed landfill plans over the past few months.
Johnson County winners claim $1M raffle prize, $1M Mega Millions prize
Two people claimed million dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and a recent Mega Millions drawing in Kansas.
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
Construction work begins on US 69 Highway express lanes
With a few overnight lane closures, construction officially began this week on adding express toll lanes to U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park, Kansas.
Part of Highway 169 to close for over a year for Buck O’Neil Bridge project
Highway 169 will be closed from the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport to E. 5th Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, for over a year.
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
A Jackson County, Missouri, judge has approved a settlement in the deadly Westport firetruck crash. The settlement means each family was awarded a total close to $540,000. Brandon Herring’s mother searches for justice 6 years after her son’s homicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A mother is on...
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas City Schools educator to receive the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or...
