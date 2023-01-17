Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Related
10-year-old boy found after running away when being checked into Hughes Spalding Hospital
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for your help finding a 10-year-old boy who ran away from Hughes Spalding Hospital while his aunt was checking him in. According to police, officers responded to 35 Jesse Hill Jr. on a missing juvenile call at about 4:30 a.m. today. Upon arrival,...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Gwinnett County 19-year-old accused of killing man caught after being on the run for several days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old accused of killing a man Saturday was arrested this week. Gwinnett County police said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
Good Samaritan finds missing 10-year-old, helps reunite him with his mom
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a 10-year-old boy who ran from a car outside a metro Atlanta children’s hospital has been found safe. Police say they arrived at the hospital at around 4:30 a.m. in regard to the disappearance of Mario Boyd. Mario’s aunt told police she was...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett police searching for second suspect in deadly car dealership shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have identified a second man wanted for a deadly shooting near a Snellville car dealership in December. Police said 41-year-old Conyers resident Stoney Williams is wanted for malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault for the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Snellville woman Courtney Owens.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they...
Body found burning in woods identified: Fulton County officials
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office identified the remains of a man found burning in a wood line last December. Nicholas Williams, 32, was identified as the man found in the woods. The examiner’s office is investigating Williams’ death as a homicide.
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 DeKalb sisters reported missing after disagreement with mother, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenage girls went missing in Dekalb County last week, the DeKalb County Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. According to police, 14-year-old DeAsiah and 13-year-old Nevaeh were last seen on Jan. 12 leaving their...
Hostage situation at Atlanta apartment complex ends peacefully, suspect in custody, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police took a man into custody after officers say he took his girlfriend hostage Wednesday morning. Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers were investigating a hostage situation at the Landing Square Apartments on Greenbriar Parkway in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Suspect smiles during arrest after beating man with a baseball bat in bed, deputies say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect was all smiles during his arrest after being wanted by deputies for a violently assault in Buchanan, Georgia back in April 2022. According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Matthew Kevin Cantrell, 29, on Tuesday in Hiram, Georgia. Cantrell was wanted on aggravated assault charges from a violent incident in Haralson County on April 29, 2022.
Man with autism murdered in South Fulton, loved ones offer $10K reward for tips
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Loved ones of a young man are pleading for tips after a worker found his body inside a vacant home in Fulton County. Police are now ruling his death a homicide. Malik Bonny, 23, disappeared in November, and City of South Fulton Police initially classified...
Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says
Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family demands justice against officer who shot teen in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a teenager who was reportedly shot and killed by Clayton County Police in November is demanding justice. Investigators say a Clayton County Police officer was reportedly questioning 19-year-old Eric Holmes at his work in Morrow about the car he was driving, which the officer said was allegedly stolen.
Coweta County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A shooting in Coweta County has left one person dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: 1 dead in overnight double shooting on Coweta County road
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Authorities say shortly after midnight Tuesday, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road. At the scene, deputies found two...
Woman accused of spraying officers, flight attendants with fire extinguisher at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. — A woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she assaulted officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher. At around 9:34 p.m., officers responded to concourse D at the airport in reference to a suspicious woman attempting to open secured doors...
Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security
The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0