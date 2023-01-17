Read full article on original website
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
Volunteer firefighters needed across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Across the state, departments are desperate for volunteer firefighters. According to recent reports, many volunteer departments are operating with too few people. About half of Alabama’s volunteer firefighters are in their 50s, their 60s, and their 70s, some of them even older than that. So, there’s a real need for a younger generation of volunteer firefighters to step up.
State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
FEMA assistance extended to additional counties following tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal assistance is being extended to additional counties recently affected by the tornado outbreak. According to Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott, FEMA assistance will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale. Those in Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties can...
Alabama’s unemployment rate up slightly in December
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s unemployment rate for the month of December rests at 2.8%, up slightly from November’s 2.7% but lower than December 2021′s rate of 3.1%. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, the rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in...
Attorney general warns against scams as Alabamians look to rebuild
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians continue to recover from last week’s deadly tornadoes. State Attorney General Steve Marshall visited the city of Selma with tips on how to avoid construction scams. He says when vetting a construction company. “Number one, ask for their license — they ought to be...
Woman killed in crash involving deer near Reeltown
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn woman has died following a Wednesday evening crash in Tallapoosa County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Phebe Foy, 48, was killed when the 2014 Honda Accord she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. Troopers...
Rain and a few storms headline the next week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While it won’t rain for the entire week or weekend, several wet intervals are ahead for the Deep South and Alabama. A weakening line of showers and storms pulls through the state early Thursday morning. The newest and best data available is unanimous in showing this line weakening as it moves across the state. So, the overall severe weather risk with this front is near zero - we’ll be watching, but our concern level has dropped considerably with this new data.
Alabama extends time for executions, ends automatic review
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has changed death penalty procedures to give the prison system longer to carry out executions — a move that comes after a string of troubled lethal injections in the state — and also eliminated an automatic review for trial errors. Alabama Gov....
Cooler temperatures here to stay with more rain ahead
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hopefully you enjoyed the 70s yesterday because there are no indications of temperatures reaching 70° for at least the next 10 days. The pattern looks cooler than normal starting this weekend... today will end up being the only day with above average temperatures. Highs have climbed into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. After a nice Friday, we are looking ahead to weekend wet weather.
A.M. rain, then a short-lived dry stretch
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front is sending some rain across Central and South Alabama this morning. This will all be sub-severe, though some breezy conditions are occurring. By lunchtime skies will begin to turn mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the 70s. Today will be the last time...
Uber driver plans to feed the homeless with $100,000 lottery win
BLACKSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – An Uber driver in Virginia won $100,000 on a lottery ticket and said he plans to use at least part of the prize money to help feed the homeless. According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini bought his winning ticket on Jan. 1 at...
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A seventh grader in Massachusetts is now awake after she suffered two cardiac arrest episodes and entered a coma for a half a week. After Nevaeh Vieira spent four days in a medically induced coma, her mother, Krissy Vieira, told WGGB that her daughter is expected to make a full recovery.
