MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While it won’t rain for the entire week or weekend, several wet intervals are ahead for the Deep South and Alabama. A weakening line of showers and storms pulls through the state early Thursday morning. The newest and best data available is unanimous in showing this line weakening as it moves across the state. So, the overall severe weather risk with this front is near zero - we’ll be watching, but our concern level has dropped considerably with this new data.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO