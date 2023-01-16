ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Police: Middletown man fired several shots during fight on Liberty Street

MIDDLETOWN — A local man fired several shots at someone during an altercation on Liberty Street Sunday evening, police said. Dwayne Belton, 39, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment, police said in a news release. Belton, of Middletown,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Celebrate National Southern Food Day at these CT spots

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Southern food may not be as popular in Connecticut as pizza and seafood, but you'll still find gems around the state serving craveable, soulful dishes. As National Southern Food Day comes up on Jan. 22, get your fill of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

CT student's college acceptance video goes viral, featured on GMA

The video begins with two teenagers seemingly holding their breaths, eyes glued to the laptop screen as one of them clicks a link. "It's updated," the person behind the camera says. A split second later, the tension breaks and the two erupt into squeals of joy. Matthew Myslenski, a senior...
WOODSTOCK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Editorial: A new focus on road safety is essential

↑ Thumbs up to Maya Moore. The former UConn great recently announced her retirement from professional basketball, and though it’s been several years since she played, her legacy on and off the court remains secure. Moore is among the handful of best players ever to wear a Huskies jersey, and she continued her success in the WNBA. But it’s her work in the field of social justice where she may have made her biggest mark. Moore stepped away from basketball to help overturn the wrongful conviction of a man serving decades in prison, and has continued to advocate for criminal justice reform, creating an organization that advocates for those who are wrongly convicted. She makes her many fans proud.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Quinnipiac hockey maintains No. 1 spot in the USCHO Hockey Poll

Quinnipiac men's hockey maintains the No. 1 ranking in the USCHO hockey poll and UConn holds the No. 13 spot. Sacred Heart received one vote. Five different Bobcats scored in their 5-2 victory against LIU last weekend. Collin Graf racked up two assists and one goal while Zach Metsa recorded three assists and one goal.
HAMDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy