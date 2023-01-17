Calls for stronger protections against discrimination and retaliation for small rural farmers. January 18, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, as part of a multistate coalition, filed a comment letter in support of a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to promote competition in the agriculture industry and strengthen enforcement under the federal Packers and Stockyards Act. The USDA’s proposed rule would prohibit discrimination and retaliatory practices against vulnerable producers, improve USDA monitoring and enforcement of these prohibitions, and more clearly identify deceptive practices that would be violations of the Act. The states issue strong support for these proposed changes, but urge USDA to include additional safeguards which would especially help protect small, rural farmers.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO