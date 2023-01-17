Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Texas in March 2023Bryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Houston's oldest business to close in MarchAsh JurbergHouston, TX
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Joins Multistate Amicus Brief Supporting Accountability for Gun Industry
Multistate coalition argues that states have the power to curb dangerous industry practices. January 18, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday joined a multistate coalition in a legal effort supporting states’ rights to enact. commonsense laws to protect the public from gun violence....
goldrushcam.com
California Farm Bureau Says State Egg Supplies Limited by Avian Flu, Cage-Free Rule
January 18, 2023 - By Ching Lee - Even with eggs in short supply nationwide and prices climbing to new heights, it has not been enough to keep a 100-year-old egg farm. from going out of business. John Lewis Jr., president of Farmer John Egg Farm in Bakersfield, confirmed that...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Supports USDA Proposal to Protect Competition in the Agriculture Industry
Calls for stronger protections against discrimination and retaliation for small rural farmers. January 18, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, as part of a multistate coalition, filed a comment letter in support of a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to promote competition in the agriculture industry and strengthen enforcement under the federal Packers and Stockyards Act. The USDA’s proposed rule would prohibit discrimination and retaliatory practices against vulnerable producers, improve USDA monitoring and enforcement of these prohibitions, and more clearly identify deceptive practices that would be violations of the Act. The states issue strong support for these proposed changes, but urge USDA to include additional safeguards which would especially help protect small, rural farmers.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Presidential Major Disaster Declaration Expanded to Three Additional Storm-Impacted Counties
“I’m deeply thankful for the incredible support of our federal partners throughout this emergency as we’ve worked around the clock to save lives and help Californians whose lives have been turned upside down by these storms,” said Governor Newsom. “As communities across the state turn towards recovery, we will continue to work closely with our federal and local partners to support them.”
goldrushcam.com
Cal OES On 2023 Winter Storms Recovery – With The Federal Major Disaster Declaration, Eligibility For Federal Programs Will Be Based On The Unique Damage And Extent Of Impacts Incurred Locally
January 17, 2023 - The state of California is committed to maximizing state and federal aid to support the communities and individuals who have been adversely impacted by the winter storms. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) understands that “all disasters are local” and that because the atmospheric river affected different parts of our state differently, not all areas may be eligible (or need) the same level support or programs to rebuild and recover.
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Food and Agriculture Awards Funding for 2022 CalAgPlate Grant Program
January 17, 2023 - SACRAMENTO - The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has awarded $247,956 for organizations to enhance agricultural education and leadership opportunities under the 2022 California Special Interest License Plate (CalAgPlate) grant program. The CalAgPlate program is funded with proceeds generated through the sale of special...
goldrushcam.com
Businesses Impacted by California’s Winter Storms Now Eligible for Emergency Tax Relief
January 18, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Business owners and taxpayers impacted by California’s winter storms are now eligible for emergency tax relief from late payment interest and penalties. “California is moving with the urgency this moment demands, rapidly bringing support to Californians recovering from the devastating impact of...
goldrushcam.com
Disaster Recovery Center Opens Today in Merced County to Assist Californians Impacted by 2023 Winter Storms
January 18, 2023 - In partnership with Merced County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) on Wednesday, January 18. The DRC will offer information on available resources to homeowners, renters and business...
goldrushcam.com
Merced County Sheriff’s Office Announce Evacuation Warnings Lifted for Beachwood and McSwain Area Residents
January 17, 2023 - Attention Beachwood and McSwain area residents! The evacuation warnings that were issued earlier last week, have been lifted. We could continue to see rainfall today, so please be mindful that there may be flooded roadways around the county. If you'd like to report a safety hazard,...
