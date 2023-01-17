ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, TX

California Attorney General Supports USDA Proposal to Protect Competition in the Agriculture Industry

Calls for stronger protections against discrimination and retaliation for small rural farmers. January 18, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, as part of a multistate coalition, filed a comment letter in support of a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to promote competition in the agriculture industry and strengthen enforcement under the federal Packers and Stockyards Act. The USDA’s proposed rule would prohibit discrimination and retaliatory practices against vulnerable producers, improve USDA monitoring and enforcement of these prohibitions, and more clearly identify deceptive practices that would be violations of the Act. The states issue strong support for these proposed changes, but urge USDA to include additional safeguards which would especially help protect small, rural farmers.
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Presidential Major Disaster Declaration Expanded to Three Additional Storm-Impacted Counties

“I’m deeply thankful for the incredible support of our federal partners throughout this emergency as we’ve worked around the clock to save lives and help Californians whose lives have been turned upside down by these storms,” said Governor Newsom. “As communities across the state turn towards recovery, we will continue to work closely with our federal and local partners to support them.”
Cal OES On 2023 Winter Storms Recovery – With The Federal Major Disaster Declaration, Eligibility For Federal Programs Will Be Based On The Unique Damage And Extent Of Impacts Incurred Locally

January 17, 2023 - The state of California is committed to maximizing state and federal aid to support the communities and individuals who have been adversely impacted by the winter storms. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) understands that “all disasters are local” and that because the atmospheric river affected different parts of our state differently, not all areas may be eligible (or need) the same level support or programs to rebuild and recover.
California Department of Food and Agriculture Awards Funding for 2022 CalAgPlate Grant Program

January 17, 2023 - SACRAMENTO - The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has awarded $247,956 for organizations to enhance agricultural education and leadership opportunities under the 2022 California Special Interest License Plate (CalAgPlate) grant program. The CalAgPlate program is funded with proceeds generated through the sale of special...
