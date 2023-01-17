Read full article on original website
Mariposa County Fire Department Call Log for January 9-15, 2023
EMS - 11 Fires - 6 Mariposa County Fire Department supports the county with 10 volunteer stations located throughout the county. If you are 18 years of age and possess a valid CA driver’s license, we would love to hear from you!. Positions are available for fire/medical and various...
Pilot Dies in Plane Crash East of the Modesto Airport in Stanislaus County (With Video)
January 19, 2023 – The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office reported the following information yesterday. Deputies, fire and medical personnel responded to the report of a plane crash east of the Modesto Airport. When first responders arrived, the pilot, an adult male, was located deceased inside the aircraft, with no other occupants.
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Caltrans Traffic Advisory for Merced County: Single Lane Closure Required for Repair Work on Northbound State Route 99 on January 20, 2023
Lane Closure on Northbound State Route 99 in Merced. January 19, 2023 - MERCED COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform a closure of the #1 (left) lane of northbound (only) State Route 99. from Colony Slough to. Franklin Slough in Merced for k-rail/pavement repairs. Work...
Mariposa County Unified School District Announces 2-Hour Delay and Other Road Closure Related Issues for Tuesday, January 17, 2023
January 17, 2023 – The Mariposa County Unified School District reported the following information on school delays and other weather related road issues. On Tuesday January 17, 2023, ALL MCUSD School Sites will observe a 2-hour class and bus late start schedule. This will allow for our county agencies to continue to address local road issues and for.
Delayed Openings Due to Weather Conditions for Mariposa County Offices and Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023
January 17, 2023 - Due to weather conditions, Mariposa County offices will open at 10:00 A.M. today, Tuesday, January 17th. In addition, the Board of Supervisors Meeting will have a delayed start and will begin at 10:00 A.M. Please drive carefully and stay safe!. Also, all Mariposa County Health &...
Cal OES On 2023 Winter Storms Recovery – With The Federal Major Disaster Declaration, Eligibility For Federal Programs Will Be Based On The Unique Damage And Extent Of Impacts Incurred Locally
January 17, 2023 - The state of California is committed to maximizing state and federal aid to support the communities and individuals who have been adversely impacted by the winter storms. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) understands that “all disasters are local” and that because the atmospheric river affected different parts of our state differently, not all areas may be eligible (or need) the same level support or programs to rebuild and recover.
Disaster Recovery Center Opens Today in Merced County to Assist Californians Impacted by 2023 Winter Storms
January 18, 2023 - In partnership with Merced County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) on Wednesday, January 18. The DRC will offer information on available resources to homeowners, renters and business...
Flooding closes portion of Hwy 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County was closed due to flooding Monday afternoon. Caltrans said both directions of Highway 99 from Peltier Road north of Acampo to Turner Road have been temporarily closed, and it's not known when the road will reopen.
Weather Service Announces Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Mariposa, Central Madera, Southwestern Tuolumne, Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare And Central Fresno Counties Through 7:00 A.M.
January 16, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office releases a Special Weather Statement:. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 CAZ302-303-306-307-311-312-317>320-323>327-161500- Fresno-Clovis CA-Yosemite Valley CA-San Joaquin River Canyon CA- Fresno-Tulare Foothills CA-Yosemite NP outside of the valley CA- Mariposa Madera Foothills CA-Upper San Joaquin River CA-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling CA-Visalia - Porterville - Reedley CA-Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma CA-Merced - Madera - Mendota CA- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge CA-Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra CA-Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore CA-Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra CA- 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 700 AM PST... At 619 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Smith Station to near Lemoore. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Visalia, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Yosemite South Entrance, Lemoore, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver and Yosemite National. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LAT...LON 3622 11916 3628 11985 3780 12010 3783 12008 3776 11994 3776 11990 3777 11986 3778 11987 3781 11987 3785 11982 3789 11982 3794 11943 TIME...MOT...LOC 1419Z 268DEG 28KT 3779 12001 3636 11978 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
State water resources department says recent rains are helping, but water conservation remains vital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy rains have drenched California for several weeks now, and the year has kicked off with a very healthy snowpack thanks to the wet weather, but just what does that mean for water storage levels across the state?. The U.S. Drought Monitor for the past...
California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding
January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Presidential Major Disaster Declaration Expanded to Three Additional Storm-Impacted Counties
“I’m deeply thankful for the incredible support of our federal partners throughout this emergency as we’ve worked around the clock to save lives and help Californians whose lives have been turned upside down by these storms,” said Governor Newsom. “As communities across the state turn towards recovery, we will continue to work closely with our federal and local partners to support them.”
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
Broken levee floods Bear Creek, prompts caution for those nearby
MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is sounding the alarm after a broken levee floods nearby fields and overfills Bear Creek. City officials called on several state agencies to help repair the break, including the National Guard Chinook Helicopter to assist with the heavy lifting. The 160 feet...
Mariposa County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda for Tuesday, January 17, 2023
(PDF - Opens a new window.) OR simply call: Call 1 (224) 501-3412, Access code 380-677-133 Note: Meeting Begins at 10:00 A.M. Today Due to Weather.
Driver Rescued After SUV Nearly Plunges From California Cliff
California firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road and was left dangling from a cliff, the front two tires hanging in mid-air while spray from the tempestuous sea below washed over the hood. On Saturday evening, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received a call regarding the incident....
Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in
The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
