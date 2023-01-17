Read full article on original website
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Mariposa County Fire Department Call Log for January 9-15, 2023
EMS - 11 Fires - 6 Mariposa County Fire Department supports the county with 10 volunteer stations located throughout the county. If you are 18 years of age and possess a valid CA driver’s license, we would love to hear from you!. Positions are available for fire/medical and various...
Caltrans Traffic Advisory for Merced County: Single Lane Closure Required for Repair Work on Northbound State Route 99 on January 20, 2023
Lane Closure on Northbound State Route 99 in Merced. January 19, 2023 - MERCED COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform a closure of the #1 (left) lane of northbound (only) State Route 99. from Colony Slough to. Franklin Slough in Merced for k-rail/pavement repairs. Work...
Pilot Dies in Plane Crash East of the Modesto Airport in Stanislaus County (With Video)
January 19, 2023 – The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office reported the following information yesterday. Deputies, fire and medical personnel responded to the report of a plane crash east of the Modesto Airport. When first responders arrived, the pilot, an adult male, was located deceased inside the aircraft, with no other occupants.
Tuolumne County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Assistance in Locating a Missing Person Last Seen in Twain Harte
January 17, 2023 - The Tuolumne County Sheriff reported the following. We are asking for the public's help in locating missing person, Arturo Madrid Jr. Arturo was last seen in the area of Laramie Lane in Twain Harte last night, Sunday, January 15th, at approximately 6:00 P.M. Arturo left the area on foot after he had been drinking. Arturo was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a black Harley hat. Arturo is 46 years old, approximately 5'4" and 190lbs, he is bald with a black beard.
Delayed Openings Due to Weather Conditions for Mariposa County Offices and Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023
January 17, 2023 - Due to weather conditions, Mariposa County offices will open at 10:00 A.M. today, Tuesday, January 17th. In addition, the Board of Supervisors Meeting will have a delayed start and will begin at 10:00 A.M. Please drive carefully and stay safe!. Also, all Mariposa County Health &...
Caltrans Announces Temporary Closure of State Route 140 in Mariposa County Near Briceburg Due to Rockslide for Possibly 1 to 2 Weeks - No Access to Yosemite on 140
State Route 140 Closed Near Briceburg Due to Rockslide. Update: Correct Contact Information for Yosemite National Park Highlighted in Yellow. January 17, 2023 - MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have temporarily closed State Route 140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County due to a large rockslide that made the roadway impassable on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Disaster Recovery Center Opens Today in Merced County to Assist Californians Impacted by 2023 Winter Storms
January 18, 2023 - In partnership with Merced County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) on Wednesday, January 18. The DRC will offer information on available resources to homeowners, renters and business...
Clovis Man Charged with Homicide After Man Dies Following Fight at a Football Party in Fresno
January 17, 2023 - Homicide Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 43-year-old Gilbert Luis Diosdado of Clovis. He has been booked into the Fresno County. Jail on one charge of murder. His bail is set at $1 million. Shortly before 4:30 P.M. on Saturday, January 14th,...
SBA Positioned to Swiftly Assist California Businesses and Residents Affected by the Statewide Winter Storm – Includes Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties
January 18, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to California businesses and residents as a result of President Biden’s. major disaster declaration, U.S. Small Business Administration’s Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced. The declaration covers Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties as...
Mariposa County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda for Tuesday, January 17, 2023
(PDF - Opens a new window.) OR simply call: Call 1 (224) 501-3412, Access code 380-677-133 Note: Meeting Begins at 10:00 A.M. Today Due to Weather.
Academic Boosters Club Career Lunch Featured Guest Speaker Andy Carter with Mariposa Health and Human Services Agency
January 18, 2023 - The MCHS Academic Boosters Club hosted its latest Career Lunch on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Mariposa County High School alum Andy Carter spoke with students about his college experience including an internship in Yosemite. He discussed the multiple types of jobs he held in the Bay Area and Montana that provided him with a variety of skills, as well as about his current position as a Senior Administrative Analyst for Health and Human Services Agency, and the great many other career opportunities in Mariposa County government.
