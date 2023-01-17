Delayed Openings Due to Weather Conditions for Mariposa County Offices and Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

January 17, 2023 - The Tuolumne County Sheriff reported the following. We are asking for the public's help in locating missing person, Arturo Madrid Jr. Arturo was last seen in the area of Laramie Lane in Twain Harte last night, Sunday, January 15th, at approximately 6:00 P.M. Arturo left the area on foot after he had been drinking. Arturo was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a black Harley hat. Arturo is 46 years old, approximately 5'4" and 190lbs, he is bald with a black beard.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO