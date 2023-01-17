If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle has undergone a style evolution — from Hollywood actress to senior royal and swiftly back to a private citizen. That means her fashions have also changed after no longer being bound by those strict wardrobe protocols handed down by the palace. The Duchess of Sussex has never abandoned her love for a neutral palette, but she has added a touch of California casual into her closet now that her role in the public eye has shifted.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO