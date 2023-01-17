Read full article on original website
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
How a competitive pinball community popped up in Delaware
Marianne and Chad fell in love with pinball (and each other). Now, they are growing a community of players in Delaware!
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Elkton Road work wraps up
After a couple of years, and 88,000 square yards of concrete, the Elkton Road Reconstruction Project is officially completed. State and local officials, joined with contractors and bike advocates on Friday, January 20, 2023, to cut a ribbon celebrating the end of the work. "This is just another example of...
Cape Gazette
Enjoy beach living at its finest at 638 Tingle Avenue, Bethany Beach
WELCOME TO TINGLE AVE! Enjoy beach living at its finest with this fully updated modern custom home with 4 BR and 4 BA that is approximately 4 blocks to the beach and walking distance to several shops, restaurants and more! The Bethany Beach Trolly pick up is just 5 houses down and is accessible during the summer months for those who wish to ride vs. walking. Some of the many home features include a modern kitchen with stainless Monogram appliances, gas cooking, modern fixtures/lights, KraftMaid white painted cabinetry w/dovetail/softclose features, marble countertops, custom glass backsplash and more. This is a fiber free home and has hardwood floors throughout. Some of the construction features are Anderson windows, Anderson front door with a tri-lock feature, gas fireplace w/multi-speed blower and remote, hidden storage behind wall tv, Nest thermostat and dual 2 zone system by Carrier, front and rear decking w/screened porch, custom Norman blinds throughout, front and rear storage rooms under the home w/dual garage door remotes and so much more. Please ask for the itemized list of included home features. There is a transferable warranty for the 30 year new shingles that were installed Nov. 2022. Come see this lovely home today and be here for summer at the beach!
Cape Gazette
Margot Trager, proud of German heritage
Margot Trager, formerly of Wilmington, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. She was born April 17, 1931, in West Germany, to her mother, Amalie Bregenzer and father, Heinrich Scheidt in a then, tiny town outside of Frankfort, called Eckartshausen. She and her family eventually made their way to the U.S. following the end of WW II. She met Richard Trager in his family’s German delicatessen, Dautel’s, in Elsmere, and in March of 1955, they were married.
Cape Gazette
Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary hosts prospective member open house
The Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club recently held an open house for prospective new members and celebrated its 94th anniversary. With 12 guests in attendance for the meeting, President Jeff Kitchen gave a state of the club presentation. Speaker Dale Kerns, Rotary District 7630 district governor nominee and youth services chair,...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Academy students provide meals for neighbors in need
Sussex Academy's All in Alliance Club members recently had a busy weekend of service Jan. 14-16 in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Saturday, Ana Rial and Sophia Hume helped the Sussex Academy Green Team hold its third annual free market drive for The Shepherd's Office in Georgetown. They also served hot lunches.
Cape Gazette
Sussex charter school heads host legislative breakfast
The heads of three of Sussex County’s public charter schools hosted a breakfast event Jan. 12 for legislators and community leaders to discuss the challenges facing the schools. The event, held at Sussex Academy in Georgetown, allowed the heads of schools at Sussex Academy, the Bryan Allen Stevenson School...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Capano construction subsidiary marks completion of Newark school project
LC Construction, a subsidiary of Capano Management, north Wilmington, marked the completion and opening of the Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School, Newark. The dual-language charter school serves bilingual, biliterate and multicultural children in grades K-5. Located at 300 N. Wakefield Drive, the new 115,000 square foot Spanish-immersion charter school was...
WGMD Radio
Delaware Unemployment Unchanged in December
Delaware’s unemployment rate was unchanged from November to December at 4.4% while the national average dropped from 3.6% in November to 3.5% in December. In Sussex County unemployment increased by 1 tenth of a percent in December. The Delaware Department of Labor says the state’s Labor Participation Rate fell to 60.2 – a decrease of 1 percentage point from a year ago. Sectors with the greatest hourly wage growth include Professional & Business Services, Trade, Transportation & Utilities and Construction.
Cape Gazette
Westside Family Healthcare CEO to retire
Westside Family Healthcare President and CEO Lolita Lopez recently announced her plan to retire, effective Saturday, July 1. Westside’s board of directors has named current Chief Operating Officer Chris Fraser as Westside’s next CEO. “For 33 years, I have had the honor of a lifetime to lead and...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Wilmington, Delaware
Places to visit in Wilmington, DE. Wilmington, Delaware, is the largest city in the state of Delaware. It is located on the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek. There are many things to do in Wilmington, Delaware. One of the best places to visit is the Delaware Museum of Nature & Science. The museum has an impressive collection of exhibits.
Cape Gazette
Family Court commissioner receives outstanding service award
Delaware Family Court Commissioner Andrew K. Southmayd was recently honored by the Delaware State Bar Association with its Outstanding Service to the Courts and Bar Award. Southmayd, a Lewes-area resident, has been a judicial officer at Family Court in Georgetown for more than 30 years. He was presented the award by Family Court Judge Janell Ostroski during a recent luncheon held at the Hyatt Place on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
Cape Gazette
DEC lineworker rescues trapped driver from overturned vehicle
In the early-morning hours of Dec. 22, Delaware Electric Cooperative Hot Bucket Crew Chief Ben Salisbury was responding to a power outage when he came across an overturned vehicle outside Greenwood. He quickly assisted the driver and saved a life. On his way to the Georgetown outage, Salisbury noticed debris...
WGMD Radio
Delmarva Fox Squirrel Recovery and Species Restoration in Sussex County
During 2022, Delmarva fox squirrels have been relocated to 3 new home areas in Sussex County – Assawoman Wildlife Area, Redden State Forest and Trap Pond State Park. Two other areas with Delmarva fox squirrel populations are Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area. DNREC began translocating Delmarva fox squirrels captured from robust populations in Maryland to southern Delaware in 2020. Additional translocations from Maryland to Trap Pond and Redden State Forest are planned for this spring. While no longer on the endangered list, hunting of Delmarva fox squirrels is prohibited. However, there is a Delaware hunting season for the more common Eastern gray squirrel.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold
Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
Cape Gazette
Cape Region golf course returns to life – we hope
After a prolonged absence from the Cape Region golf scene, the former Shawnee Country Club is potentially returning to life. And if the new owners’ reported plans come to fruition, the area’s golfing community as well as the City of Milford should be very pleased. On Dec. 27,...
travelnoire.com
Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel
Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
I-95 cap park would cost $360 million to $398 million
A park over Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington would cost $360 million to $398 million to design and construct, according to a new feasibility study. The study, prepared for the Wilmington Area Planning Council, was endorsed Jan. 17, said Dave Gula, principal planner for the council. “The feasibility study will be turned over the partner agencies … to develop a ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Insight proposes subdivision along Prettyman Road
Neighbors of a proposed subdivision along Prettyman Road near Harbeson are concerned about possible groundwater contamination by the chemical tricholroethylene, or TCE, a solvent used for degreasing metal parts. However, an attorney for the developer said there is no known contamination on the site of the proposed community. At its...
