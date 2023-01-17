ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

98.1 KHAK

Have You Ever Heard of the ‘Strangest’ Food in Iowa?

When I moved from Michigan to Eastern Iowa over eight years ago, I was introduced to a ton of foods that I had never heard of before. Maid-Rites, enormous breaded pork tenderloins, Casey's Breakfast Pizza, Kolaches... there are so many delicious options!. Last week, the website 24/7 Wall Street posted...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Truck drivers search for parking spaces in Iowa snowstorm

OSCEOLA, Iowa — A severe weather system dumped snow and freezing rain across Iowa Wednesday night, which caused long-haul truck drivers to stop their journeys through the state earlier than usual. Truck stops and rest areas filled up quickly when the freezing rain started in the early afternoon. Phillip Giaimo planned to drive from Kansas […]
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Lawyer for Tipsy Crow owner sends warning letter regarding Facebook posts

Tim Hartman, a local Des Moines business owner, received a letter from Steve McFadden's attorney warning him to stop writing on social media about the bar owner. Hartman was also warned his posts could warrant legal action. State of play: McFadden, who owns several Des Moines-area businesses including Tipsy Crow and Grumpy Goat, has faced online criticism after several recent criminal charges.He was charged with felony assault in 2021 and with harassment this year after he allegedly hid a GPS tracker inside a woman's vehicle.McFadden was also booked into Polk County Jail on Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines laundromat torn down after fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A family-owned laundromat on Ingersoll Drive in Des Moines has been torn down. Busy Bubbles is now an empty lot after a devastating fire. Our crew found a "For Sale" sign on the property there. In October, the building caught fire. Less than a week...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline

Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Latest Road Conditions Report

(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault

Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Iowa company and owners sentenced to probation after violating Lacey Act in Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW, Neb -- An Iowa company and its owners were sentenced to probation after they pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act in Broken Bow. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar, 33-year-old Sarah E. Bowmar, and their company Bowmar Bowhunting LLC, all of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 12. They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking in interstate commerce "tainted" (i.e., taken in violation of a law or regulation) wildlife, fish, or indigenous plants. Josh and Sarah Bowmar were sentenced to three years of probation each along with 40 hours of community service each. They are also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine ($25,000 each), a $44,000 money judgment instead of forfeiting certain property, and $13,000 restitution. The Bowmars can not hunt or take part in any activities associated with hunting within the District of Nebraska during the period of probation.
BROKEN BOW, NE
iheart.com

Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges

Authorities have apprehended a central Iowa woman who disappeared last fall after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. Court records indicate Michelle Renee Evans, 57, was arrested Monday at an Adair County residence. In addition to the animal-neglect charges, Evans is facing charges of failure to appear in court and violating the terms […] The post Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CASS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

One dead, another injured in West Des Moines shooting

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man shot his girlfriend inside of a West Des Moines townhome before turning the gun on himself, according to West Des Moines Police. The woman survived, and police are investigating the crime as an attempted murder-suicide. Police responded to the 9000 block of Copper Drive just before 4 pm […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police respond to crash on I-235 near 42nd Street

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police and firefighters are investigating the cause of a crash on Interstate 235 on Monday night. The crash happened on the freeway west of the downtown area. Video footage from an Iowa Department of Transportation camera shows traffic backed up past the 42nd...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

School Voucher Bill faces first public scrutiny in Tuesday hearing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 90 people have signed up to speak for and against Governor Reynolds’ School Voucher plan at a public hearing Tuesday. The hearing on House Study Bill 1 is the first step in debate on the proposal that Republicans are expected to easily pass through with supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature. The proposal would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring and other costs of attending a private school. Those funds would initially only be available to families making less than 300% of the federal poverty level (about $83,000 for a family of four) but after three years would be open to all Iowa families, regardless of income.
DES MOINES, IA

