Tuesday, 1/17 – Lynn MLK Breakfast Interrupted by Protesters – Still Waiting on Outcome of 2nd Essex State House Race

msonewsports.com
Wednesday, 1/18 – First Pot Shop Expected to Open in Beverly in March – Group to Measure Homelessness in Lynn
Weather – National Weather Service – Another relatively mild morning across the region, with predawn temps above freezing for most locations. Despite more clouds than sun, highs this afternoon will once again climb into the upper 40s & lower 50s. Although, a brisk NW wind develops this afternoon.
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
Haverhill Residents Shape Proposed Water Street Rebuild; Plans Subject to Revision
(Additional photograph below) Public input last Monday night on a possible future rebuild of a stretch of Water Street in the Haverhill’s Riverside neighborhood, is already shaping the project. A number of residents gathered at St. John the Baptist Church gave feedback on the potential project that would provide...
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
‘The world has lost a great person’: Ana Walshe remembered in celebration of life
COHASSET, Mass. — A celebration of life was held to remember mother, friend and businesswoman Ana Walshe less than 24 hours after her husband appeared in court for her murder. Boston 25 News has learned that the private virtual meeting, attended by about 100 people, happened on Wednesday night.
msonewsports.com
(Audio) First of Three-Part Series with Gloucester Fire Department Chief Eric Smith – The Lasting Effects of COVID
GLOUCESTER – Gloucester Fire Department Chief Eric Smith sat down with Rick Moore of MSO News for an extended interview that included a discussion of the effects of COVID-19 on the Fire Department; a review of continuous community outreach; and the need for a constant evaluation of procedures and equipment.
msonewsports.com
Friday Sports Schedule – Updated MIAA Power Rankings – Links to Local Sports Stories – Chris Ford Impacted the Town of Lynnfield
Full Court Press” (Boys High School Basketball) with Salem News sports writer Nick Giannino in today’s Salem News – Click Here. Meet Lynnfield Athletic Director Mia Muzio, in Daily Item feature by Joey Barrett – Click Here. Remembering Celtic Chris Ford who passed away this week...
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
homenewshere.com
Specialty tea, smoothie shop eyes Woburn Center
WOBURN - The City Council’s Special Permits Committee recently endorsed a Lynn businessman’s proposal to open a tea and smoothie speciality shop within Woburn Center. During a gathering last week in City Hall, the Special Permits Committee agreed petitioner Chhear Hang has been satisfactorily answered a myriad of delivery, egress, and trash disposal concerns raised late last month by the city’s planning department.
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
Team redeveloping vacant lot in Roxbury hopes to bring new energy to neighborhood
BOSTON - Last fall, WBZ first told you about the steps being taken to develop Parcel P-3 in Roxbury. That's also when HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace received the endorsement from The Roxbury Strategic Masterplan Oversight Committee. The property includes nearly eight acres of land that's been a part of development discussions in Boston for decades. On Thursday afternoon, the Boston Planning and Development Agency Board voted to tentatively designate HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace to redevelop Parcel P3 in Roxbury. WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole met with two members of the team at OnyxGroup...
universalhub.com
Saying farewell to a friend in Jamaica Plain
Last November, somebody noticed a problem with the "elbow tree," a distinctive birch tree near the Jamaica Pond boathouse with a prominent limb pointing downward at the water, rather than up - its trunk had begun to split open. That's a sign of impending death and the person attached a couple of small notebooks and a pencil to the tree both so that people could measure the crack as it spread and to say goodbye to the longtime pondside attraction.
thelocalne.ws
Two crashes in Topsfield Tuesday morning
TOPSFIELD — No injuries were reported after two accidents Tuesday morning. The first crash saw a car take out a pole on Towne Lane. The road was closed while National Grid repaired the damage. The second saw a car mount a trailer ramp parked on South Main Street.. Firefighters...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
WCVB
Snow, wintry mix making for slippery commute for some in Massachusetts, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system impacting New England is bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas. Winter Weather Advisories for areas north and west of Boston continue through 6 p.m. Friday. The rain-snow line should is moving southward toward the Mass Pike, including into Boston....
6 People Arrested At Eversource Substation Protest In East Boston
A group of East Bostonians voiced their opinions in a protest opposing the construction of a new electrical substation, but six attendees were removed from the conversation when they were arrested by police, according to officials. Six people who participated in a protest decrying the construc…
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Road Trip-Worthy: Famous for Gigantic Sandwiches, Boston North Shore Butcher Shop is Moving
It's always worth the drive if you're all about gigantic, mouthwatering, hand-crafted delectable sandwiches dripping with fresh ingredients. You may have to drive a bit further starting this spring, but that's okay, because road trip-worthy food is something we can all get behind, right?. It's called The Modern Butcher, and...
Arlington police charge Boston man for yet another home improvement scam
This is the second time this week that Arlington police have arrested someone for a home improvement scam. For the second time this week, Arlington police charged a man for scamming a resident using a common home improvement scheme. Jack Clarke, 23, of Boston, was charged with larceny by false...
