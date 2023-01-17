ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

bgindependentmedia.org

‘Doing good’ – BG Community Foundation gives grants to 16 local organizations

Hungry families will be fed. Children will be exposed to the arts. And swimmers will no longer have to worry about leaky diapers in the City Pool. In an effort to “do good,” the Bowling Green Community Foundation handed out its annual grants to local non-profit organizations on Wednesday evening. The foundation has been helping to fund community groups since 1997.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
nbc24.com

Dirty Kics keeps it real with urban Toledo photography

James Dickerson grew up in Toledo's Olde Towne neighborhood and has taken to preserving the atmosphere of his experiences. Known through photography as Dirty Kics, his photos capture an authentic, non-sanitized look at the Black community. Dirty Kics has an exhibition coming up at River House Arts on Jan. 28...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo businessman receives national attention for tech podcast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local businessman is gaining national attention for his podcast “Black Tech, Green Money”. The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the United States-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The award ceremony honors masterful performances in theatre, music, television, film, and literature.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Community supports Bedford family who lost everything in fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For a family searching through the wreckage of their home, the Marshalls are surprisingly upbeat. “The Lord has been really good to us and our church family and the community, obviously. So, I’m just thankful to have everyone still laughing, still smiling,” said Leanne Marshall, one of the family’s children, “So, we’re happy.”
TOLEDO, OH
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs

LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
LIMA, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Beloved Kroger Bagger Prepares For Retirement

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — With his ever-present smile and friendly demeanor, it’s no wonder that Waterville Kroger customers often ask for Steve Franklin to bag their groceries. “Everyone knows Steve, and they ask for him,” said Lynde Selders, who as front-end department manager works with...
WATERVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered missing child advisory issued for Ohio 8-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for multiple counties throughout Ohio for 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz out of Henry. Police believe she could be in the Cleveland area. Officials said while this is not an AMBER alert, they are concerned for the safety of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility

DETROIT, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International. The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1. “We are thankful for the Toledo community and the...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18

Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

TFRD extinguishes electrical fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to an electrical fire, Thursday night. According to TFRD crews responded to a call of a fire in the 500 block of Ogden Ave. Crews told 13abc that the electrical fire started in the wall and went up from the...
TOLEDO, OH

