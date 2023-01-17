TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For a family searching through the wreckage of their home, the Marshalls are surprisingly upbeat. “The Lord has been really good to us and our church family and the community, obviously. So, I’m just thankful to have everyone still laughing, still smiling,” said Leanne Marshall, one of the family’s children, “So, we’re happy.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO