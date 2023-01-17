Read full article on original website
Former WWE Superstar Backstage At AEW Dynamite In Fresno, CA. (Photos)
Danielle Moinet was in Fresno, CA. on Wednesday night. And you know what that means. The former WWE Superstar known as Summer Rae reunited with fellow former WWE performer Renee Paquette at Wednesday night's installment of AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Check out photos of...
AEW Dynamite Results (1/18/2023): Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA.
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California for this week's installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight's edition of the two-hour AEW on TBS program is Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks, Toni Storm...
Jazz Wants A "Five Star Match" With Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair
Could Jazz and current Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair have a five star match?. There's no one better to ask than the former two-time WWE Women's Champion herself. During her recent K&S WrestleFest signing, Jazz shared the following statement with viewers:. “I say it all the time when I’m asked...
WWE Reveals Details On Royal Rumble Store
WWE has released details of their Royal Rumble Store. Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023, the company issued the following press release to formally make the announcement. The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.
MLW Announces Hardcore Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event
Major League Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, that Rickey Shane Page will be taking on 1 Called Manders in a Hardcore Match at their SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4th from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The upcoming event, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan and it was previously announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will be having a contract signing for their Undisputed WWE Universal Title Matchup at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.
More WWE Legends Expected For Raw Is XXX Anniversary Special
Some more names are being reported for the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special event set for next week. Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and D-Generation X are the latest names expected for the big event honoring the 30-year legacy of WWE's flagship television program. Others reportedly appearing at the...
WWE Changes Planned Segment For NXT On-The-Fly Due To Jay Briscoe's Passing
The passing of Jay Briscoe affected the WWE NXT on USA program on Tuesday night. As noted, heading into this week's NXT on USA show, the company had a segment advertised that would see The New Day hosting a funeral for Pretty Deadly. The segment was nixed when news of...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Show In Detroit, MI. (1/20/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back tonight. On tap for this week's blue brand WWE on FOX program is another jam-packed lineup, as the road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues. Scheduled for the show this evening at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, is The Viking Raiders vs. The Bangers (Sheamus & Drew McIntyre) in round one of the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Tournament.
Ric Flair Reveals Hulk Hogan Will Be At The 30th Anniversary Episode Of WWE RAW
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he will not be appearing at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble because he will be the Grand Marshal for the Gasparilla Parade in Tampa.
WWE News: Latest WWE Playlist, Live Event Tickets On Sale Now
-- World Wrestling Entertainment is heading back to New York City soon. On March 12th, the Superstars of WWE will invade "the world's most famous arena," when the promotion sets up shop in Madison Square Garden. Seth Freakin' Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn,...
Backstage Reasons on Why WWE Announced Cody Rhodes' Return at Royal Rumble
-- Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble though in a somewhat unexpected development, the company went ahead and announced that he would be in the men's Rumble match instead of keeping it a secret and having him make a surprise return as has been tradition with Rumble matches.
WWE News: Raw Talents Head to India, Superstars Share Their Favorite Raw Moments (Video)
-- A pair of Monday Night Raw Superstars recently arrived in India for WWE promotional work. According to an announcement from the official WWE India Twitter account, Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley are currently in the country:. -- Speaking of Monday Night Raw, various WWE Superstars shared their favorite moments...
WWE Confirms Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker & D-Generation X For Raw Is XXX, Updated List Of Legends Expected
The official WWE website has confirmed some expected names for next week's Raw Is XXX special anniversary show. Ahead of the 30th anniversary special episode of Monday Night Raw next week in Philadelphia, PA., the company has confirmed Hulk Hogan for the show. Also now official are D-Generation X and...
New Entrants For Men's Royal Rumble Match Revealed, SmackDown Opening Match For Tonight
You can officially pencil in Sheamus and Drew McIntyre as entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The duo will also be kicking off tonight's blue brand WWE on FOX show, as they kick off round one of the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Tournament against The Viking Raiders. Check out the...
Mercedes Mone Comments On "Domination Tour" Starting With NJPW & STARDOM, Being Hottest Free Agent In The Business
Mercedes Mone recently spoke with NJPW Digital Team for an interview. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Sasha Banks spoke about her "Domination Tour," being the hottest free agent in the business right now and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
Shelton Benjamin Shares His Thoughts On A Potential Hurt Business Reunion
Members of The Hurt Business have a score to settle. During the latest recoring of WWE's The Bump, Monday Night Raw Superstar Shelton Benjamin explained the reason why the disbanded group has "kinks to work out." Featured below is an excerpt from Benjamin's interview with The Bump crew:. “If you...
WWE The Bump Livestream: Shawn Michaels, Shelton Benjamin, More
WWE is celebrating 20 years of Shelton Benjamin today. In a matter of moments, the latest edition of The Bump will stream across WWE's various social media accounts, and current Monday Night Raw Superstar Shelton Benjamin will be in the spotlight. WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels will also be...
