Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE Sale & Possibility of Vince McMahon Selling to Khan Family
– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, out of the major players that are said to be in the running to acquire WWE and its assets, Comcast - worth $164 billion - would be the top company to have the funds needed to purchase WWE, which analyst are estimating will go for between $7.4 and $8.2 billion. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, Amazon, Disney and Netflix would also be able to come up with the money while Endeavor and the Khan Family would have to partner with other businesses to pull off a purchase.
rajah.com
Jojo Offerman, Bray Wyatt Set To Tie The Knot In 2023
Former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman and Bray Wyatt are set to tie the knot in 2023, and the WWE alumna recently appeared on an pisode of The Bellas Podcast, for an in-depth interview. During her chat with the WWE Hall Of Famers, Jojo explained why Bray never appeared on...
rajah.com
Jade Cargill Talks About Getting Big Push On TV Immediately In AEW, Advice Britt Baker Gave Her
Jade Cargill recently sat down for an extensive one-on-one interview with Bootleg Kev covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the undefeated TBS Women's Champion spoke about getting a big push on TV straight out of the gate in All Elite Wrestling despite her lack of experience.
rajah.com
Finn Balor Talks About The Judgment Day Faction, Dominic Mysterio Transcending What His Father Did
As noted, Finn Balor recently spoke with BT Sport for an in-depth one-on-one interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. In addition to the highlights we previously published from the discussion here on the website, the WWE Superstar also discussed the current status of The Judgment Day faction, as well as his thoughts on Dominic Mysterio transcending what his father Rey Mysterio did.
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Talks About Being Elder Of WWE Locker Room, NXT Rookies
Kofi Kingston recently appeared as a guest on the Cheap Heat with DJ Peter Rosenberg program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The New Day member and one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions spoke about how he is an elder in the WWE locker room, as well as his thoughts on NXT rookies.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Fresno, CA. (1/18/2023)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California for this week's installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight's edition of the two-hour AEW on TBS program is Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks, Toni Storm...
rajah.com
Steve Maclin Talks About He And Deonna Purrazzo Still Being Focused On Wrestling
Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo are still very much focused on the pro wrestling business. The IMPACT Wrestling star recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz for an interview on The Paltrocast and spoke about he and his wife still being very much focused on their respective pro wrestling careers. Featured below...
rajah.com
Chris Adonis Reveals WWE Has Not Contacted Him Yet For The 2023 Royal Rumble
Former WWE Star Chris Adonis (Chris Masters), who is one of the most imposing and explosive wrestlers in the pro wrestling industry made his intentions clear of wanting to be a part of the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match, but Chris took to his Twitter and revealed that the WWE has not contacted him yet about appearing in the match and it looks like it will definitely not be happening anymore.
rajah.com
Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, Adam Cole & Others React To Passing Of Jay Briscoe
The pro wrestling community continues to react to the tragic untimely passing of Jay Briscoe, who died in a fatal car accident this week. Several top names from various promotions have surfaced on social media to comment on the news. In addition to the comments from the promotions such as WWE, AEW, ROH, NJPW and others that we have shared here on the website, many individual talents have also reacted to the news.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Sounds Off On Stephanie McMahon's Unexpected WWE Departure
What did "The Nature Boy" think when he first learned that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from WWE following the return of her father, Vince McMahon, to the company and reports and rumors of a potential company sale?. Ric Flair shared his thoughts on the subject, as well as the latest...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Offers High Praise For Jay Briscoe While Discussing His Tragic Passing
Matt Hardy is the latest of the many talents from the pro wrestling world to comment on the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, who died earlier this week in a fatal car accident. On the latest edition of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the AEW performer shared his thoughts on Briscoe while talking about the sad news.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Results (1/18/2023): Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA.
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California for this week's installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight's edition of the two-hour AEW on TBS program is Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks, Toni Storm...
rajah.com
Backstage Reasons on Why WWE Announced Cody Rhodes' Return at Royal Rumble
-- Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble though in a somewhat unexpected development, the company went ahead and announced that he would be in the men's Rumble match instead of keeping it a secret and having him make a surprise return as has been tradition with Rumble matches.
rajah.com
WWE The Bump Livestream: Shawn Michaels, Shelton Benjamin, More
WWE is celebrating 20 years of Shelton Benjamin today. In a matter of moments, the latest edition of The Bump will stream across WWE's various social media accounts, and current Monday Night Raw Superstar Shelton Benjamin will be in the spotlight. WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels will also be...
rajah.com
Josh Alexander Talks His Successful 2022 And What He Expects For 2023
IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander recently spoke with DAZN on a variety of topics such as each and every success he had in the year 2022. “I mean yes, of course and then there’s also the part of ‘no’ (Alexander said in response to if he’s feels he got his credit for 2022). When I look back at the year, I kind of did a recap a few weeks ago over Christmas break, just talking to my wife and I had forgot I wrestled [Tomohiro] Ishii for some reasons. There was matches that I had that were so awesome to me personally and fans received it really well that I had forgot I had because the very next month, I had this match with Eric Young that meant so much to me and I thought was received super well and then you know, I had this match with Alex Shelley. All the matches I had, they meant something to me, everybody regarded them super well. It seemed to get a lot of fanfare and noise for IMPACT Wrestling as well as myself and stuff like that. It’s just a weird place to be in because when I was X Division Champion, I did a lot of this stuff too. Maybe not the most marquee matchups possible but every match, I’d have people (that) were saying the same kind of thing like, you know, ‘You’re stealing the show. You’re putting this stuff on the map, you’re working your ass off’ and I love that, that’s what I wanna do. Bell to bell, that’s where I want you to bet on me every single time and put the pressure on me and then, you know, like last year, the Sports Illustrated top ten came out and they were like, ‘Oh man, you’re number nine on the thing.’ I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool to me,’ it’s cool. But then, my father-in-law reads it and he doesn’t know much about this stuff but he’s like, ‘Sports Illustrated said you’re the ninth best wrestler in the world? That’s amazing’ and to everybody else, it was a Sports Illustrated piece.”
rajah.com
Kota Ibushi Reveals Three WWE Superstars He Wants To Have Matches With
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
rajah.com
William Regal Talks His Run In All Elite Wrestling
Former AEW Star and professional wrestling legend William Regal recently appeared on the "Distraction Pieces" Podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he enjoyed his run in AEW, but he hoped that it should have been more about the talents he was working with and less about him as he is quite happy just being in the background.
rajah.com
Clark Connors Talks His Goals For 2023
Top NJPW Star Clark Connors appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how his goals for 2023 is to win a title and be voted Tokyo Sports' MVP, among others. Clark Connors said:. “Goals in 2023, I wanna [win] a title. To...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Reveals Hulk Hogan Will Be At The 30th Anniversary Episode Of WWE RAW
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he will not be appearing at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble because he will be the Grand Marshal for the Gasparilla Parade in Tampa.
rajah.com
Ricochet Offers High-Praise For Will Ospreay: "He'll Fit In Anywhere He Chooses"
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the SmackDown World Cup Tournament winner spoke about Will Ospreay, offering high-praise for the decorated international pro wrestling star. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
Comments / 0