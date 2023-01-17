AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently appeared on the "In The Kliq" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how it has been a very challenging recovery for Adam Cole as well as how he questioned if he will ever come back, but he wanted to return so bad and get back in the ring. The AEW President also discussed how it is Adam Cole's dream to compete and it is also a dream come true having Cole as part of the AEW roster.

1 DAY AGO