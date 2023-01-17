Read full article on original website
Spoilers For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling held TV Tapings for tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The tapings took place immediately after last night's AEW Dynamite episode and featured Action Andretti taking on J.A.S's Daniel Garcia in a Singles Match in the main event. Below are...
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The television tapings took place before last night's AEW Dynamite episode and featured Tony Nese and Ari Daivari battling Big Fonz and Jordan Cruz in a Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
AEW Dynamite Results (1/18/2023): Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA.
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California for this week's installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight's edition of the two-hour AEW on TBS program is Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks, Toni Storm...
Matches Announced For This Week's AEW Rampage On TNT
The lineup is set for this week's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches and segments for the program. The following lineup is set for Friday night's installment of AEW Rampage:. AEW RAMPAGE ON...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Former WWE Superstar Backstage At AEW Dynamite In Fresno, CA. (Photos)
Danielle Moinet was in Fresno, CA. on Wednesday night. And you know what that means. The former WWE Superstar known as Summer Rae reunited with fellow former WWE performer Renee Paquette at Wednesday night's installment of AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Check out photos of...
MLW Announces Lio Rush Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event
Major League Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, that Lio Rush will be taking on Davey Richards in a Singles Match at their SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4 from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
Tony Khan Says It Is A Dream Come True Having Adam Cole As Part Of The AEW Roster
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently appeared on the "In The Kliq" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how it has been a very challenging recovery for Adam Cole as well as how he questioned if he will ever come back, but he wanted to return so bad and get back in the ring. The AEW President also discussed how it is Adam Cole's dream to compete and it is also a dream come true having Cole as part of the AEW roster.
WWE Changes Planned Segment For NXT On-The-Fly Due To Jay Briscoe's Passing
The passing of Jay Briscoe affected the WWE NXT on USA program on Tuesday night. As noted, heading into this week's NXT on USA show, the company had a segment advertised that would see The New Day hosting a funeral for Pretty Deadly. The segment was nixed when news of...
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Fresno, CA. (1/18/2023)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California for this week's installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight's edition of the two-hour AEW on TBS program is Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks, Toni Storm...
Jay Briscoe Passes Away, Tony Khan & WWE React
The world has lost another familiar face. Jay Briscoe has passed away. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to social media to comment on the tragic news on Tuesday evening. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.
Tony Khan Addresses FTR's Hiatus From AEW
The former IWGP, AAA and ROH Tag-Team Champions have been noticeably absent from the scene in All Elite Wrestling as of late, and with their contracts set to expire in April, there is a lot of talk about Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. In an appearance on the In The...
MLW Announces New TV Deal With REELZ, New Weekly Series To Premiere
MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING (MLW) PREMIERES TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7. New Weekly Primetime “MLW Underground Wrestling” Events Showcase Professional Wrestling for a New Generation. (Albuquerque, NM) Friday, January 20, 2023 — REELZ today announced the fastest growing wrestling league in the world Major League Wrestling (MLW) premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. The new weekly primetime series MLW Underground Wrestling is a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans, featuring an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more.
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (01/19): Pit Fight Match
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, where the show's main event saw "Speedball" Mike Bailey take on Kenny King in a Pit Fight Match. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com:. - The Design (Kon and Angels) def. Yuya Uemura and Delirious...
Zelina Vega Hopes To Challenge For The Women's Title If WWE Holds An Event In Puerto Rico
WWE SmackDown Star Zelina Vega recently appeared on the "Die Woche" program to talk about a number of topics such as how she hopes to challenge for the Women's Championship if the company ends up holding an event in Puerto Rico because that is where her family is from. Zelina...
AEW, NJPW & ROH Comment On Passing Of Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe's passing continues to draw comments and tribute posts from all those involved in the pro wrestling community. As noted, WWE acknowledged the passing on the NXT broadcast on Tuesday night, and even changed a planned "funeral" segment on-the-fly on the show as a result. Additionally, we shared comments...
Jim Cornette Says It’s Ridiculous To Think That AEW’s Tony Khan Could End Up Buying WWE
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as WWE looking to sell the company by mid-2023 and how ridiculous it is to think that All Elite Wrestling could end up buying the WWE.
Bryan Danielson's Next Opponent In Quest To Earn AEW Title Shot From MJF Revealed
Who is next for "The American Dragon" on his quest to earning a shot at MJF and the AEW World Championship?. On AEW Dynamite this week, we saw Bryan Danielson defeat Bandido in an epic one-on-one contest. After the match, it was announced that Brian Cage will be next-in-line for the Blackpool Combat Club member.
Anthony Bowens Reveals Advice Given To Him By Cody Rhodes Right Before The Acclaimed's AEW Debut
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as the advice given to him by top WWE Star "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes right before The Acclaimed's AEW debut against Best Friends. Anthony Bowens said:. “I can’t (watch our...
