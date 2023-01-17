ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale police investigating burglary

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two separate investigations into illegal drug activity in Cape Girardeau led to four people taken into custody early Thursday morning, January 19. Cape Girardeau Police officers and the SEMO Drug Task executed search warrants at two homes. The first happened at 5 a.m. on the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale man arrested on burglary, threatening officers charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 43-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to a robbery in progress call in Carbondale. Officers were called just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 to a business in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. When they arrived, officers learned a suspect...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

2 arrested in connection with Paducah shooting that injured 2 teens

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two teens. Carl R. Penn, 18, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. Cameron J. Belt, 18, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of trafficking marijuana...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Shooting investigation reportedly underway in Paducah

A reported shooting in Paducah allegedly sent two people to a local hospital Tuesday. Indications were that a shooting investigation took place near Center and Miller Streets, after a report of shots fired. Sources indicate the area was at least partially blocked off for investigators. Two people were reportedly taken...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

5 inmates escape from St. Francois County Jail

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
cilfm.com

Two wanted after shots fired in downtown Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are wanted by police after shots were fired in downtown Carbondale. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday outside of a business in the 200 block of West Main Street. Carbondale Police say they were monitoring a large crowd when the first set...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Shots fire, woman arrested Carbondale Police Dept.

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Valentines for Seniors card drive underway in southern Illinois

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A campaign to bring joy and uplift the spirits of seniors is in full swing. “Valentines for Seniors,” a card drive for residents at long-term care and assisted living facilities, is underway through February 7 in southern Illinois. State Senator Terri Bryant is collecting the...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale woman arrested in connection with shots fired report

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a report of shots fired Monday morning, January 16. Jessica Williams, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. She was taken to the Jackson County Jail. According...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man missing for more than a month is believed to be in danger. According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places him in danger. They say he was last seen December 6, 2022 around 1:35 p.m. in the...
CARBONDALE, IL

