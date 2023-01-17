Read full article on original website
KFVS12
4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau
St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Carbondale police are investigating a burglary. Making an...
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating burglary
St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Four people were taken into custody after two...
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after 2 separate searches of Cape Girardeau homes find drugs
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Four people were arrested in two separate searches of homes in Cape Girardeau early Thursday morning. Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force executed two unrelated search warrants on January 19. Officers responded to the 900 block of...
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
KFVS12
Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two separate investigations into illegal drug activity in Cape Girardeau led to four people taken into custody early Thursday morning, January 19. Cape Girardeau Police officers and the SEMO Drug Task executed search warrants at two homes. The first happened at 5 a.m. on the...
KFVS12
A look at the year ahead for the Jackson area | Checking In with the Chamber 1/19/23
43-year-old man Larry Harvey is in jail following a robbery in Carbondale, after he walked into a business and demanded money. 4 people are behind bars after 2 separate drug busts this morning in Cape Girardeau. Laura Wibbenmeyer visits Nell Holcomb 3rd graders. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Laura Wibbenmeyer...
KFVS12
Carbondale man arrested on burglary, threatening officers charges
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 43-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to a robbery in progress call in Carbondale. Officers were called just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 to a business in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. When they arrived, officers learned a suspect...
KFVS12
Man on bond for possession of meth arrested after search for drugs
A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Paducah shooting that injured 2 teens
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two teens. Carl R. Penn, 18, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. Cameron J. Belt, 18, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of trafficking marijuana...
KFVS12
Event at McCracken Co. library to teach community members how to spot newest street drugs
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Public Library will be hosting an presentation that teaches attendees of the newest street drugs, including fentanyl and other opioids. Taking place on January 19 at 5:30 pm, “Hiding in Plain Sight - Street Drugs of the 21st Century” sheds light on...
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting investigation reportedly underway in Paducah
A reported shooting in Paducah allegedly sent two people to a local hospital Tuesday. Indications were that a shooting investigation took place near Center and Miller Streets, after a report of shots fired. Sources indicate the area was at least partially blocked off for investigators. Two people were reportedly taken...
KFVS12
5 inmates escape from St. Francois County Jail
Search underway for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo. Sheriff explains how 5 inmates may have escaped from St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night and what they were last seen wearing. KFVS-12 Heartland Blood Drive preview. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tara Lincoln, with the American...
Inmates bust out of Missouri prison, abscond with stolen car hours before they’re reported missing
Police in Missouri are searching for five inmates who escaped from a detention facility on Tuesday.
KFVS12
KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial
Take a look at progress on the Capaha Park General Park Improvement project on Tuesday, January 17. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Gov. Parson...
cilfm.com
Two wanted after shots fired in downtown Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are wanted by police after shots were fired in downtown Carbondale. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday outside of a business in the 200 block of West Main Street. Carbondale Police say they were monitoring a large crowd when the first set...
KFVS12
Carbondale man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arbor District
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in the Arbor District on early Monday morning, January 16. James E. Johnson, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration.
KFVS12
Shots fire, woman arrested Carbondale Police Dept.
The public was invited to attend a town hall-style meeting to address gun control issues. First person of color to take oath as State Treasurer of Mo. The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza. The...
KFVS12
Valentines for Seniors card drive underway in southern Illinois
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A campaign to bring joy and uplift the spirits of seniors is in full swing. “Valentines for Seniors,” a card drive for residents at long-term care and assisted living facilities, is underway through February 7 in southern Illinois. State Senator Terri Bryant is collecting the...
KFVS12
Carbondale woman arrested in connection with shots fired report
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a report of shots fired Monday morning, January 16. Jessica Williams, 33, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. She was taken to the Jackson County Jail. According...
KFVS12
Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man missing for more than a month is believed to be in danger. According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places him in danger. They say he was last seen December 6, 2022 around 1:35 p.m. in the...
