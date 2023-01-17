(Farmington, MO) Five inmates of the St. Francois County Jail are on the run. Sheriff's Department officials report Tuesday the five inmates were discovered missing from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington at the 10:00 pm count. It's believed the inmates accessed the detention center’s roof through a plumbing chase. They were later seen on surveillance video stealing a Dark Gray, 2009 Toyota Scion, from the parking lot of the Centene Center in the Farmington Industrial Park. The Scion had a Missouri Temporary Tag on the rear of the vehicle and no front plate. The five men are LuJuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, Dakota Pace, and Michael Wilkins. Tucker, McSean & Sebastian were being housed in the county Jail after allegedly committing offenses at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation & Treatment Services facility in Farmington. Records indicate McSean is classified as a Sexual Predator. You are cautioned to not approach, or contact, these individuals. Law enforcement officials say if you see any of these men call 911 or your local police department. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO