Sarasota, FL

usf.edu

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube is seriously injured in a fall at his Sarasota home

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries" when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees on his property on Florida's Gulf Coast, his office said Thursday. Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit where doctors are still assessing several serious injuries suffered in Wednesday 25-foot (7.6-meters) fall. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, a statement posted on Twitter said.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Hillsborough is still considering changes to its schools' racial equity policy after state pushback

The Hillsborough County School District will further gauge the community's feelings on its racial equity policy in the coming weeks. A Tuesday school district workshop brought the latest discussion on the policy statement, which stems from a letter the state Department of Education sent the district saying it’s out of compliance with the new "stop WOKE" law.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Red tide is finally receding along the Gulf beaches

Red tide is starting to dissipate along the Gulf beaches. Medium concentrations of the toxin were found this week only along the south fishing pier of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Low concentrations were found at Wallace Park, along Boca Ciega Bay in Pinellas County. Low concentrations were also found along New Pass Dock and Bay Dock on Sarasota Bay, and Siesta Beach and Turtle Beach on the Gulf.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Sarasota County is offering in-home vaccinations to residents

As COVID-19 and other infectious diseases continue to spread throughout the community, Sarasota County is making it easier for some residents to get vaccinated. Health workers will administer shots to people in their homes. The Department of Health in Sarasota launched the in-home vaccination service in coordination with Sarasota County...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Law shares vision for USF’s future in presidential inauguration speech

University of South Florida President Rhea Law outlined her vision for the university in a speech this afternoon at the Yuengling Center on the Tampa campus, as part of her inauguration as USF’s eighth president. In her remarks to students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of the Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Renovation will begin on the historic Ybor City Sanchez y Haya building

The Sanchez y Haya building in Ybor City was once a thriving cigar factory. Now, it's in a state of great disrepair. Drew Newman, general counsel of J.C. Newman Cigar Co. says the building on the corner of East 7th Ave. and 15th St. will soon be at the heart of a revitalization project creating the El Reloj District.
TAMPA, FL

