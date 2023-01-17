Read full article on original website
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube is seriously injured in a fall at his Sarasota home
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries" when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees on his property on Florida's Gulf Coast, his office said Thursday. Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit where doctors are still assessing several serious injuries suffered in Wednesday 25-foot (7.6-meters) fall. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, a statement posted on Twitter said.
An advocate for Newtown is inspired by his love for his fellow Floridians
Fredd Atkins stands in front of his childhood home in Newtown. The house was built during the earliest phases of the neighborhood, and was one of the first concrete structures in the area, according to Atkins. His family still owns and rents out the house to members of the community. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Renowned jazz photographer and St. Petersburg resident, Herb Snitzer has died at 90
Snitzer was behind the lens of now iconic images of artists from Miles Davis to Nina Simone. In later years, his work focused on social justice issues in his adopted hometown of St. Petersburg where he settled in 1992. Herb Snitzer said he considered himself a visual historian and artist,...
Hillsborough is still considering changes to its schools' racial equity policy after state pushback
The Hillsborough County School District will further gauge the community's feelings on its racial equity policy in the coming weeks. A Tuesday school district workshop brought the latest discussion on the policy statement, which stems from a letter the state Department of Education sent the district saying it’s out of compliance with the new "stop WOKE" law.
A Tampa developer will lead Florida Aquarium's expansion campaign after a record attendance year
After setting an attendance record in 2022, the Florida Aquarium’s Sea Change campaign of 2023 will be its largest yet. The fundraising effort will be led by Tampa developer Darryl Shaw, and will be used to fund the aquarium’s expansion project, which began this month. The Sea Change...
Red tide is finally receding along the Gulf beaches
Red tide is starting to dissipate along the Gulf beaches. Medium concentrations of the toxin were found this week only along the south fishing pier of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Low concentrations were found at Wallace Park, along Boca Ciega Bay in Pinellas County. Low concentrations were also found along New Pass Dock and Bay Dock on Sarasota Bay, and Siesta Beach and Turtle Beach on the Gulf.
Sarasota County is offering in-home vaccinations to residents
As COVID-19 and other infectious diseases continue to spread throughout the community, Sarasota County is making it easier for some residents to get vaccinated. Health workers will administer shots to people in their homes. The Department of Health in Sarasota launched the in-home vaccination service in coordination with Sarasota County...
Law shares vision for USF’s future in presidential inauguration speech
University of South Florida President Rhea Law outlined her vision for the university in a speech this afternoon at the Yuengling Center on the Tampa campus, as part of her inauguration as USF’s eighth president. In her remarks to students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of the Tampa Bay...
After its hottest year, a sustainability expert says he’s preparing Tampa for a warmer future
This week on Florida Matters, we’re talking about extreme heat and the impact of hotter days on the residents of Tampa Bay as a result of a warming climate. According to a recent report from the National Weather Service, Tampa just had its warmest year on record. Heat is the No. 1 killer when it comes to weather.
Renovation will begin on the historic Ybor City Sanchez y Haya building
The Sanchez y Haya building in Ybor City was once a thriving cigar factory. Now, it's in a state of great disrepair. Drew Newman, general counsel of J.C. Newman Cigar Co. says the building on the corner of East 7th Ave. and 15th St. will soon be at the heart of a revitalization project creating the El Reloj District.
Gasparilla 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of the pirate parade and festivities
It's time for Tampa's yearly tradition of pirate invasions, flotilla, and hundreds of thousands of parade-goers flocking downtown to take it all in. The Gasparilla festivities begin on Saturday, Jan. 21, with the Gasparilla Children's Parade. Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and the festival have been a part of the...
A new I-75 interchange opens in Wesley Chapel with the promise of improved traffic flow
The diverging diamond interchange is at Overpass Road, which once had only a bridge over the interstate but now includes more lanes and a flyover exit. The Florida Department of Transportation took another step toward easing traffic congestion along Interstate 75 in Pasco County with the opening Wednesday of a new interchange in Wesley Chapel.
