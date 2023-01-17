Read full article on original website
Related
Places in Florida Called a "Must Visit" in 2023
There's no doubt that, among the states that call America home, Florida is one of the most popular states to visit. In fact, according to Vivid Maps, Florida is the second most popular destination in the United States, second only to California.
Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle
According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Expands to Florida Market
A Dallas-Fort Worth developer announced Monday that it is branching out into Florida’s rental market after acquiring 80% of a company located in the state. Gehan Homes, based in Addison, purchased the controlling stake from Southern Impression Homes, located in Jacksonville, Florida, for $85 million. Gehan, a subsidiary of...
islandernews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Florida history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Florida using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
iheart.com
This Is The Quirkiest City In Florida
If you ask anyone about the strangest places they've been, it could be a major city or an under-the-radar town. But weird doesn't mean bad! In fact, it can lead to unique and exhilarating experiences you'll never forget. These traditions and activities may even become the key things attracting tourists.
Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
46 years ago, it snowed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Raise your hand if you've ever heard this: it snowed in the Tampa Bay area before. Yeah, you probably kept your hand down, but it's true!. Forty-six years ago, people in the Tampa Bay area were lucky enough to see snow. This kind of extreme weather might be common in parts of the Florida Panhandle, but if you head south, people were able to enjoy the recorded 2 inches of snow in the local region.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 18th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. ADP’s PayInsight’s report shows wages continuing to rise faster than the national average in Florida. In 2022, the average wage rose 7.7% across the state, a growth rate which was 5% higher than the national average. However...
10NEWS
WATCH: Manatee rescued after getting caught in Florida river's mud banks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A manatee was rescued after it was trapped in the mud banks along a river earlier this month in Florida. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped the manatee get to safety after seeing that it was caught at low tide in the mud banks along the St. John's River, which is across from TIAA Bank Field, on Jan. 7.
These are the most popular Florida cities for 2023 cruise departures
After nearly three years of uncertainty and challenges, cruise lines are gearing up to set sail in the new year.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics
Miami New Times
Too Vile for the Highway: Florida’s Rejected Vanity Plates
Each year, hundreds of Floridians — many of whom are apparently major hornballs — attempt to plaster vulgar phrases and words on personalized license plates for their vehicles. And each year, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) roundly rejects a laundry list of vanity plate applications for being too "obscene or objectionable."
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
greenepublishing.com
Watch out for landscaping scams
With the recent bout of harsh weather, everyone's garden is guaranteed to be looking a little lack-luster right now. While we anxiously await the opportunity to do some much-needed landscaping this spring, residents must be on the watch for potential landscaping scammers. These scams usually involve mulching or pine straw installation services. Here's what to look for:
Florida is 2nd most expensive state for car insurance, study says
A new study says Florida has the second highest insurance costs in the country. So, which parts of Florida have the most expensive car insurance costs?
Comments / 0