Read full article on original website
Related
96.7 The River
Retro, Modern Video Game Swap Meet To Be Held in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fans of retro and modern video games will be in St. Cloud this weekend. The Winter Video Game Swap Meet is being held at the Eastside VFW on Saturday. Katie Anderson with Mobile Game World says the swap meet features both businesses and collectors willing to sell or trade a variety of common and rare games, accessories, and gaming systems from Nintendo, atari, sega and more.
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries — One is in Central Minnesota!
Minnesota and beer. Beer and Minnesota. These two things just go hand and hand. Minnesotans like their drinks and they definitely like their beer. So one needs to tread lightly on a topic like this as there is no doubt in my mind that no one is going to agree on which is the best Minnesota brewery.
Is Porch Piracy A Felony In Minnesota?
We all have either been a victim of a "porch pirate" or we at least know someone that has. What happens when a porch pirate is caught? What kind of punishment does a convicted porch pirate receive?. It used to be just a misdemeanor in most states in the U.S....
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud
I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
96.7 The River
SCSU to screen Holocaust Documentary Next Week.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Next week, St. Cloud State University’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education has teamed up with Twin Cities PBS and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas to present a unique film series. Through February 7th, SCSU will screen episodes of...
96.7 The River
Teacher Of The Month: Jon Benson, South Junior High
Congratulations to our January Teacher of the Month, Jon Benson of South Junior High in St. Cloud. Mr. Benson is a social studies teacher at South and was nominated by a parent:. "Jon is not only an awesome teacher, he is an example of a servant leader. He has impacted...
Winter Storm Watch in Southeastern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for counties in southeastern Minnesota. It will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Between five and eight inches of snow are possible in that part of the state. Initial impacts are expected to reach northeast Iowa...
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Madonna Playing the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul This Summer
Madonna is coming back to Minnesota! It was just announced that Madonna: The Celebration Tour is coming to the Xcel Energy Center on July 30th. Madonna: The Celebration Tour. 4 Decades of Music - featuring her Greatest Hits live at #MyXEC on July 30!. With a music career spanning four...
St. Thomas Receives $75-Million Gift to Build New Arena
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The University of St. Thomas is planning to use a $75-million donation to help build a new multi-use arena on their campus. St. Thomas officials announced Tuesday the lead naming gift from Lee and Penny Anderson to help construct the arena which will house the schools Division 1 men's and women's hockey and basketball programs.
This Minnesota Company Is Being Featured On The History Channel’s ‘Dirty Old Cars’
Who doesn't love going to a classic car show? With so many car lovers around the world, it only makes sense that the history channel would want to get in on a great classic car show concept. Do you or someone you know have a classic car covered up in...
The Weekender: Winter Chill, Jason Schommer and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is plenty of fun family activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy some outdoor winter activities at Riverside Park, grab your friends and head to the Craft Beer Tour, check out comedian Jason Schommer, join the 15th Annual Barnelopet, and take the family ice skating. Read more in The Weekender!
Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning in Southern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is on the very northern edge of a large storm system that will impact the upper Midwest over the next two days. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Twin Cities and other areas just to our south. It will be in effect from about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through 3:00 p.m. Thursday. About three to five inches of snow is possible.
St. Joseph Bars Hosting 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl
It's never too early to start making plans for St. Patrick's Day 2023. Get your green on for the 2nd annual St Patty's Weekend Pub Crawl in St Joseph. To participate in this pub crawl you just need to start at one of these five bars:. Bad Habit. LaPlayette. Sal's.
Stearns Electric Power Outage
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A number of Stearns Electric customers are without power Thursday morning. According to the power company's website, the widespread outage is impacting over 5,200 residents in Brockway and LeSauk Townships along with at least parts of the communities of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, St. Wendell, and Sartell.
Nautical Bowls Opening in Downtown St. Cloud on Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new food option is opening in downtown St. Cloud this Saturday. Nautical Bowls is at 305 5th Avenue South. Co-owner Dan Wagner says it is a family operation with his parents, his two brothers Brent and Adam, and their wives. He describes their menu...
After 14 Months of Gains Minnesota Job Growth Ends in December
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked up slightly last month, ending a streak of 14 months of job growth. The unemployment rate in December was 2.5 percent, up from 2.3 percent in November. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the private sector gained 900...
St Cloud Superman Announces A Springtime Return (Opinion)
If you missed seeing St Cloud Superman like I didn't, never fear for he is poised to make a return when the weather gets a bit warmer. I can't imagine those tights are winter friendly. Over the weekend St Cloud Superman posted on his Superman's Make St Cloud Great Again...
Does Anyone Else Find it Strange that St. Cloud Doesn’t Have a Waterpark?
As I was cleaning my house this weekend my brain randomly had the thought, "why doesn't St. Cloud have a waterpark?" I was doing nothing related to a waterpark, or swimming, but that was my main concern on Sunday morning. If you think about it, other big cities in Minnesota...
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0