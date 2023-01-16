ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Retro, Modern Video Game Swap Meet To Be Held in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fans of retro and modern video games will be in St. Cloud this weekend. The Winter Video Game Swap Meet is being held at the Eastside VFW on Saturday. Katie Anderson with Mobile Game World says the swap meet features both businesses and collectors willing to sell or trade a variety of common and rare games, accessories, and gaming systems from Nintendo, atari, sega and more.
Is Porch Piracy A Felony In Minnesota?

We all have either been a victim of a "porch pirate" or we at least know someone that has. What happens when a porch pirate is caught? What kind of punishment does a convicted porch pirate receive?. It used to be just a misdemeanor in most states in the U.S....
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand

Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud

I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
SCSU to screen Holocaust Documentary Next Week.

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Next week, St. Cloud State University’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education has teamed up with Twin Cities PBS and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas to present a unique film series. Through February 7th, SCSU will screen episodes of...
Teacher Of The Month: Jon Benson, South Junior High

Congratulations to our January Teacher of the Month, Jon Benson of South Junior High in St. Cloud. Mr. Benson is a social studies teacher at South and was nominated by a parent:. "Jon is not only an awesome teacher, he is an example of a servant leader. He has impacted...
Winter Storm Watch in Southeastern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for counties in southeastern Minnesota. It will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Between five and eight inches of snow are possible in that part of the state. Initial impacts are expected to reach northeast Iowa...
St. Thomas Receives $75-Million Gift to Build New Arena

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The University of St. Thomas is planning to use a $75-million donation to help build a new multi-use arena on their campus. St. Thomas officials announced Tuesday the lead naming gift from Lee and Penny Anderson to help construct the arena which will house the schools Division 1 men's and women's hockey and basketball programs.
The Weekender: Winter Chill, Jason Schommer and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is plenty of fun family activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy some outdoor winter activities at Riverside Park, grab your friends and head to the Craft Beer Tour, check out comedian Jason Schommer, join the 15th Annual Barnelopet, and take the family ice skating. Read more in The Weekender!
Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning in Southern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is on the very northern edge of a large storm system that will impact the upper Midwest over the next two days. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Twin Cities and other areas just to our south. It will be in effect from about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through 3:00 p.m. Thursday. About three to five inches of snow is possible.
Stearns Electric Power Outage

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A number of Stearns Electric customers are without power Thursday morning. According to the power company's website, the widespread outage is impacting over 5,200 residents in Brockway and LeSauk Townships along with at least parts of the communities of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, St. Wendell, and Sartell.
