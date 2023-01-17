Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Great American Cookies opens new Twin Cities location
A new cookie joint has opened at Rosedale Center. Great American Cookies confirmed that it has opened its first Minnesota location that's not in the Mall of America, with its new outlet at the Roseville mall joining the three it has in Bloomington. The national chain claims to have created...
Stunning $3.5 Million Minneapolis Home for Sale has a Secret Tunnel
I just love looking at these historic homes when they pop up on the market. Kind of sad that I don't have an extra $3.5 million laying around but ya know. This home that's for sale in Minneapolis, MN is listed for $3.5 mil. and is basically a castle. The...
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
The Bad Waitress diner to close after nearly 20 years on Minneapolis' Eat Street
MINNEAPOLIS – After 18 years on Minneapolis' Eat Street, The Bad Waitress is getting ready to serve its last plate of comfort food, dished out with an attitude.Owners Andy and Mary Cohen announced Wednesday the restaurant, located on the corner of Nicollet Avenue and East 26th Street in the Whittier neighborhood, will close after brunch on Sunday, Jan. 29."When we opened The Bad Waitress, we set out to serve our friends and neighbors better food with a fresh approach. We've believed since the start that brunch makes everything better – but this time, it couldn't save the day," the Cohens wrote. "We hope you'll join us for one last lunch date, boozy brunch, mid-morning coffee, or to use your Bad Waitress gift card before we close our doors on Sunday, January 29." The Bad Waitress' second location, off of Central Avenue in northeast Minneapolis, closed its doors in 2020.
Children's Minnesota unveils new 'iMRI' suite — the first of its kind in pediatrics in North America
MINNEAPOLIS — To put it in simple terms, there's some cool stuff happening on the Minneapolis campus of Children's Minnesota. This winter, the hospital is unveiling a new intraoperative MRI (iMRI) suite — a three-room, 2,970-square-foot facility — fueled by $4 million in donations from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.
mprnews.org
4th snowiest winter so far in the Twin Cities
We’re counting snowfall by the foot this winter. As of midday Thursday, more than 4 feet of snow — 52.1 inches — had been tallied at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this season, making it the fourth snowiest winter in the region to date. We’ve already passed our annual season snowfall average of 51.2 inches!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses
MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
Local restaurants support their competitors after burglars hit southwest Minneapolis eateries
MINNEAPOLIS -- Food brings people together, even if they're from different kitchens."It's a coming together of the community and neighborhood, and even in the hard times, we feel it," said Peter Campbell, owner of Red Wagon Pizza Co. "This has been beautiful."According to police, Red Wagon was one of three restaurants in southwest Minneapolis that were burglarized in the first two weeks of January. A Minneapolis police spokesperson confirmed an investigation is active and ongoing, but no arrests have been made. Campbell said Red Wagon was hit on the morning of New Year's Day."You just feel violated," he said. "Someone was...
healthcaredesignmagazine.com
The University Of Minnesota Plans Hospital In Minneapolis
The University of Minnesota (U of M; Minneapolis) unveiled plans to build a new hospital adjacent to its Twin Cities campus as a part of the U of M’s academic health system in Minneapolis, according to the website kare11.com. The project would take at least five years and cost...
mprnews.org
Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota
Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new Minneapolis location
MINNEAPOLIS — When Wendy's House of Soul lost its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month, owner Wendy Puckett was forced to find a new home for her from-the-heart meals. After a several-week hiatus, Wendy's is back open, this time inside the North Market in the Webber-Camden neighborhood of...
ccxmedia.org
Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect
Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
Maple Lake man killed by driver after crashing in ditch is identified
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a Maple Lake man who died after he was struck by a motorist. Scott Hollencamp, 36, was standing on the right shoulder on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township on the evening of Jan. 3., having got out of his car when it became stuck in a ditch due to snowy and icy road conditions.
mprnews.org
Largest Minneapolis homeless encampment, site of recent homicide, is torn down
Crews of state and county workers spent hours clearing a large tent encampment in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, forcing out those who’d been staying there for months. The sprawling camp in Cedar-Riverside near 15th Ave. S and Sixth St. S had more than 80 tents at the time of eviction. Notably, it was recently equipped with portable toilets after City Council Member Jamal Osman and his staff pleaded for almost two months for state and city government to provide them.
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
No appointments will be required for animal adoptions in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — If you're looking to add a pet to your family, the adoption process is about to get a bit easier. The City of Minneapolis announced that, beginning Monday, Jan. 23, appointments will no longer be required for people seeking to adopt animals. During the pandemic, people were...
