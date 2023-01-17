MINNEAPOLIS – After 18 years on Minneapolis' Eat Street, The Bad Waitress is getting ready to serve its last plate of comfort food, dished out with an attitude.Owners Andy and Mary Cohen announced Wednesday the restaurant, located on the corner of Nicollet Avenue and East 26th Street in the Whittier neighborhood, will close after brunch on Sunday, Jan. 29."When we opened The Bad Waitress, we set out to serve our friends and neighbors better food with a fresh approach. We've believed since the start that brunch makes everything better – but this time, it couldn't save the day," the Cohens wrote. "We hope you'll join us for one last lunch date, boozy brunch, mid-morning coffee, or to use your Bad Waitress gift card before we close our doors on Sunday, January 29." The Bad Waitress' second location, off of Central Avenue in northeast Minneapolis, closed its doors in 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO