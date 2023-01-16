Read full article on original website
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
History Suggests the S&P 500 Could Soar in 2023. Here's the Stock to Buy Now
The S&P 500 index is the widely followed benchmark on Wall Street because it hosts 500 of the largest companies listed in the U.S. that operate in a diverse variety of industries. It had a rough 2022, declining by 19.4% and ending the year in bear territory. But consecutive down...
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
It's no secret that the crypto market has been hit hard over the past year, and the recent FTX scandal has certainly not helped. However, there's still reason to be optimistic about the sector's future. Crypto as a whole is still relatively new, and downturns -- even severe ones -- are not necessarily uncommon. By riding out the storm and waiting until the recovery period, you could potentially see lucrative returns.
2 Industrial Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Most investors look at the price-to-earnings ratio as an important valuation metric, even though earnings can often be incredibly volatile. I prefer to look at dividend yield because dividends tend to be very consistent over time. Historically high dividend yields at Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) suggest that these two industrial stocks are entering buy territory. Let's take a closer look at these two industrial stocks that are too cheap to ignore.
ETFs to Click on Netflix's Blowout Q4 Subscriber Growth
Netflix NFLX cheered investors after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Thursday. The world's largest video streaming company easily surpassed the subscriber growth numbers but missed earnings estimates. Driven by solid subscriber growth, shares of Netflix climbed 7.1% in after-hours trading. Investors could easily tap the...
Want $500 in Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Now
Every dollar of passive income you make from your portfolio is money you can use to reinvest into other assets and gain the benefit of compound growth over time. Over a long enough period, you can build a decent income stream, and if you're especially patient, you can even start the process with a relatively small investment in some cases.
Fed's Harker says ready to downshift to 25-basis-point rate hikes
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker reiterated on Wednesday that he's ready for the U.S. central bank to move to a slower pace of interest rate rises amid some signs that hot inflation is cooling off. "High inflation is a scourge, leading to economic...
POR Breaks Above 4% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.81), with the stock changing hands as low as $45.08 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Is Visa Stock a Buy Going into Earnings?
Visa V , the global payments processing company, reports Q1 FY23 earnings on Thursday January 26 after the market closes. Since its IPO in 2008, Visa has been a tremendous stock returning 1,500%. Even during a challenging 2022 Visa managed to stay positive, up 8.5% over the last 12 months, well above the S&P’s return of -11%.
SPAB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.96, changing hands as high as $26.12 per share. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
KMI Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock
Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 5.9% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
METALS-Copper resumes rally on China optimism, low inventories
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Copper continued its rally on Wednesday, rising to its highest levels since June as speculators bet that low inventories and rising Chinese demand will lift prices. Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.8% at $9,435 a tonne at 1147 GMT having...
Interesting AME Put And Call Options For September 15th
Investors in AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) saw new options become available today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 239 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AME options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Five Deeply Discounted Solid Green Growth Names to Watch
Last year was brutal for growth stocks in general, as investors seemed to find comfort in companies with cash in hand or the potential for free cash flow in the short term. Analysts are second guessing the Fed, and expectations of further interest rate increases will continue to discourage allocations towards growth strategies. Alongside the higher discount rates applied to long term future cash flow, investors fear that insufficient cash positions in not yet profitable companies heightens risk as they may be unable to raise equity or debt in current markets. Moreover, the lack of clarity on operating margins and how long inflation will put pressure on costs has turned many investors towards the fossil fuel industry’s extraordinary profits.
SPTI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: SPTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.98, changing hands as high as $29.09 per share. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
VDE, MPC, OXY, PSX: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) where we have detected an approximate $275.3 million dollar outflow -- that's a 3.1% decrease week over week (from 71,218,886 to 68,993,898). Among the largest underlying components of VDE, in trading today Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) is up about 1.2%, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) is up about 1.1%, and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) is up by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VDE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VDE, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Shiba Inu Is Thumping the Broader Crypto Market Today
Since late afternoon yesterday, the price of meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 16.5% higher as of 10:25 a.m. ET today, which is soundly ahead of the broader crypto market this morning. Investors are very excited about the launch of Shibarium. So what. Shiba Inu was launched as a...
