Losing their hair to cancer can sometimes be a debilitating experience for women as societal beauty standards attach a lot of importance to a woman's hair. Having to shave it off can also be a reminder of everything the illness has taken from them and their exhausting battle to survive. In such situations, any support can help make them feel better. One barber went above and beyond for his client who has cancer when he shaved off his own hair in solidarity as she went through the heartbreaking process of going bald. A viral video of his kind act won the praise of many on social media. The short clip begins with the woman sobbing uncontrollably as the barber uses a trimmer to shave off her head.

1 DAY AGO