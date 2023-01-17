Read full article on original website
Around the sports tech industry
McLaren Applied, which has long provided engineering solutions for F1 racing, will now bring its telemetry and data viewing software to E1’s RaceBird boats for the Union Internationale Motonautique World Championship. ANC, the digital signage company that operated under Learfield’s ownership for the past seven-plus years, has been sold...
Executive Transactions - January 18, 2023
Authentic Brands Group named WarnerMedia EVP & CFO/Studios & Networks JESSICA HOLSCOTT CFO. Holscott succeeds KEVIN CLARKE, who now assumes the role of Exec Vice Chair. Holscott will be based in ABG's N.Y. HQ and report directly to founder, Chair & CEO JAMIE SALTER (WWD.com, 1/18). The Sabres named Fidelity...
QuintEvents hires Nickolas Cardinale as COO
QuintEvents, which provides ticket, hospitality and travel experiences, is appointing Nickolas Cardinale as COO. Cardinale joins Charlotte-based Quint following an extensive tenure with Barrett-Jackson, the Arizona-based American collector car auction company, first as EVP & GM and most recently as COO. Cardinale’s hire comes after Brian Ruede transitioned from President & COO to CEO on Jan. 1.
Pixotope makes two production team hires to enhance its broadcast solutions product
Pixotope, whose virtual production software helps create real-time renders alongside companies such as Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, has made two major hires to enhance its broadcast solutions product. Gideon Ferber joins the company as Senior Director of Motion and Production Graphics after a stint as Broadcast Director at disguise,...
DTC production company boosting college platforms
SBJ's Tom Friend takes an interesting look at Sport & Story, the Direct-to-Consumer production company capitalizing on the notion that university fanbases are the most rabid on earth and starving for any morsel of content, with the technology and story-telling acumen to satisfy them all. Sport & Story’s co-founder and...
Live communication key for Brandon Marshall's new fitness app
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall is hopeful his new fitness app HOA+ can help the masses learn from the best athletes in the world, using the same methodologies and philosophies from those same coaches and gurus. Marshall spoke to SBJ Tech for the latest edition of our Athlete's Voice series, going behind the scenes of the recently-launched app under his House of Athlete brand.
New Amplify Seed Report Shows Deals Fell 35% In the Second Half of 2022
As the tech industry reeled last year from a shaky macroeconomic environment, mass layoffs and poor stock performance, investors and venture capitalists began to tighten their purse strings. The proof is in the numbers: global venture funding slid from $681 billion to just $445 billion between 2021 and 2022, according to data from Crunchbase.
Concacaf partners with youth sports management platform Clubforce to support player development program
Concacaf is partnering with youth sports management platform Clubforce to assist with the organization of development programs in all 41 member associations in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Created to help volunteer coaches efficiently memberships, fundraising, bookkeeping, communications and other management tasks, Clubforce is an Ireland-based company whose...
R&A, IMG extend partnership for additional 10 years
The R&A has renewed and expanded its partnership with IMG for another 10 years in a move that IMG Media President Adam Kelly called a more “holistic solution” for the golf organization going forward. The extension sees IMG’s digital arm Seven League still operate productions for R&A events and content, but also include possibilities in hospitality, event management with Endeavor's On Location and sports data through IMG Arena.
Shot Scope launching new tracking platform for golfers
Golf analytic company Shot Scope has launched its own Shot Scope Academy, a tracking platform that disseminates a golfer’s on-course data to an instructor for instant analyzing and feedback. Shot Scope Academy’s business plan is to connect the player and coach through a subscription-free dashboard that relies on the...
Courtside Ventures launches new Fund III worth $100 million, investments include Mojo and Jackpot.com
Courtside Ventures, the early-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in startups across sports, gaming, collectibles and lifestyle, has launched a new Fund III worth $100 million. Investors in the new fund span team owners across sports leagues, including Dan Gilbert (Cleveland Cavaliers), David Blitzer (Philadelphia 76ers, NJ Devils), Tony Ressler (Atlanta Hawks), the Tisch family (New York Giants), Jimmy and Dee Haslam (Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew), the Lerner family (Washington Nationals), Idan Ofer (Atletico Madrid), as well as athletes Larry Fitzgerald and Shaquille O'Neal.
Pac-12 helping players monetize highlights with Curastory, Tempus Ex Machina
Video monetization platform Curastory has partnered with Tempus Ex Machina, the data rights owner of the Pac-12, to provide the conference’s student athletes with content tools to monetize and distribute their own game highlights, my colleague Andrew Cohen reports. Pac-12 athletes, starting with football players, can use Curastory to record post-game audio over their video highlights to net NIL money based on views and sponsored ads.
SBJ Power Up: Staying ahead of the game
Today, we look at how the Pac-12 is leaning on two new-age tech companies to help its student athletes take advantage of the NIL landscape. We are pleased to launch SBJ Tech -- the new home of SportTechie -- where you will find the industry’s leading daily content dedicated to the intersection of sports and technology.
