Sports Business Journal
Shot Scope launching new tracking platform for golfers
Golf analytic company Shot Scope has launched its own Shot Scope Academy, a tracking platform that disseminates a golfer’s on-course data to an instructor for instant analyzing and feedback. Shot Scope Academy’s business plan is to connect the player and coach through a subscription-free dashboard that relies on the...
Sports Business Journal
Concacaf partners with youth sports management platform Clubforce to support player development program
Concacaf is partnering with youth sports management platform Clubforce to assist with the organization of development programs in all 41 member associations in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Created to help volunteer coaches efficiently memberships, fundraising, bookkeeping, communications and other management tasks, Clubforce is an Ireland-based company whose...
Sports Business Journal
Around the sports tech industry
FIFA received record engagement during World Cup Qatar 2022, according to newly released digital metrics. Compared to the prior World Cup in 2018, overall traffic to FIFA channels grew 24% and social engagement rose 448%. Check out the stats at SBJ Tech. Concacaf is partnering with youth sports management platform...
Sports Business Journal
Sensible Weather partners with PGA of America to offer Weather Guarantee reimbursement service to PGA-affiliated facilities, tournaments
Climate risk technology company Sensible Weather has partnered with PGA of America to offer its Weather Guarantee reimbursement service to PGA-affiliated golf facilities and tournament operators. EP Golf Ventures, a VC firm created by the PGA of America and the Los Angeles Dodgers-affiliated Elysian Park Ventures, has also announced an investment in Sensible Weather that brings the company’s total financing to $22 million.
Sports Business Journal
Live communication key for Brandon Marshall's new fitness app
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall is hopeful his new fitness app HOA+ can help the masses learn from the best athletes in the world, using the same methodologies and philosophies from those same coaches and gurus. Marshall spoke to SBJ Tech for the latest edition of our Athlete's Voice series, going behind the scenes of the recently-launched app under his House of Athlete brand.
Sports Business Journal
R&A renews, expands partnership with IMG
The R&A renewed and expanded its partnership with IMG for another 10 years in a move that IMG Media President Adam Kelly called a more “holistic solution” for the golf organization going forward. The extension sees IMG’s digital arm, Seven League, still operate productions for R&A events and content, but it also now includes possibilities in hospitality, event management with and sports data through IMG Arena.
Sports Business Journal
