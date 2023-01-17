Read full article on original website
Related
Coinbase soars 10% as crypto markets rally and bitcoin notches highest price since September
Coinbase surged more than 10% on Tuesday, trading at $53 per share as the wider crypto market enjoys a week-long rally. The move in Coinbase stock comes as cryptocurrency prices continue their uptick. Bitcoin jumped 20% in the past week, according to Messari, while the industry's market cap rebounded to more than $1 trillion over the weekend. Bitcoin notched its highest price since September.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
astaga.com
Bitcoin On Exchanges Drop By 44%, Could This Fuel More BTC Rally?
The quantity of bitcoin (BTC) being held on exchanges has been on a gradual decline because the bear market started in 2022, however the charge at which traders had been pulling their cryptocurrencies off exchanges has accelerated within the final couple of months. This has resulted in one of many sharpest drops within the % of BTC provide left on centralized exchanges.
astaga.com
5 On-Chain Indicators Signals Bitcoin Entering Bull Market Cycle
Bitcoin worth trades strongly above the $20,000 psychological degree and reveals indicators of one other upside transfer above $21K. 5 on-chain indicators additionally sign that Bitcoin has entered an early bull market cycle. The crypto market recovered barely after the U.S. DOJ enforcement motion towards Russian crypto exchange Bitzlato. Crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Samsung’s Bitcoin ETF, $700M bust, Coinbase exits Japan: Asia Express
Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. On Jan. 13, Samsung Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the namesake South Korean conglomerate, successfully listed the Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to local news outlet Edaily, the ETF debuted under the ticker 3135:HK and seeks to replicate the performance of spot Bitcoin by investing in Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
astaga.com
Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
CoinTelegraph
Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report
Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX
Cryptocurrency exchange CEO Brian Armstrong delivers a scathing critique of his rival.
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
astaga.com
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
coinchapter.com
Ripple (XRP) Gains Incredible Backing, Stellar (XLM) Down 90%, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Endorsed As Top Bull Pick For 2023
Crypto has entered the mainstream economy with a market cap of $821 billion. While we focus on the benefits of a decentralized economy powered by blockchain and cryptocurrencies, financial agencies have always raised questions about its reliability. One such instance is the infamous Ripple (XRP) vs. SEC lawsuit, which is...
coinjournal.net
Crypto prices surge via strongest rally in 9 months, but why?
Bitcoin is back in the 20s, Ethereum has crossed $1,500 and altcoins are powering north in what is the biggest crypto rally in 9 month. Optimism that Federal Reserve will pivot off high interest policy sooner than expected, following cooler inflation data. Next big day for crypto markets is February...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Drops To $20,700 As Miner Outflows Surge
On-chain knowledge exhibits the Bitcoin miner outflows have surged, suggesting that promoting from this cohort could also be behind the crypto’s decline to $20,700. Bitcoin Miner Outflows Have Registered A number of Spikes Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, on Wednesday, miners deposited 669 BTC...
astaga.com
Half a billion dollars of short sellers liquidated in biggest crypto rally in 9 months
The cryptocurrency market cap is again above $1 trillion following the largest surge in 9 months. Half a billion {dollars} of quick gross sales had been liquidated over the weekend, probably the most in three months. Bitcoin is again above $21,000, Ethereum above $1,500, whereas altcoins have soared. Regardless of...
astaga.com
Binance Announced To List Rocket Pool In The Innovation Zone
Binance announced as we speak to listing Rocket Pool within the Innovation Zone and begin buying and selling for these spot buying and selling pairs on January 18th at 8:00 UTC. Binance new spot buying and selling pairs are RPL/BTC, RPL/BUSD, and RPL/USDT. All customers can begin depositing Rocket Pool...
investing.com
Davos: Blockchain Tech Holds Promise, Despite Crypto Crash
© PayPal PR Davos: Blockchain Tech Holds Promise, Despite Crypto Crash. Participants of the 2023 World Economic Forum said that blockchain and distributed ledger technology have huge potential. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) President and CEO Dan Schulman says that blockchain technology “performed perfectly” despite crypto crash. New York Stock...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Looks To Retake $20,000 As Ether, XRP, Cardano Traders Bank On A Massive Bull Run
After an epic battle for control at the beginning of January, Bitcoin bulls managed to topple bears this week, with the price soaring past $18,000 on Dec 12 for the first time since mid-December. At press time, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by traded volume was exchanging hands at $18,687 after...
Comments / 0