One more qualifies for District 1 Lee County Supervisor
TUPELO — The race for District 1 Lee County Supervisor continues to widen, with another Republican candidate qualifying late Friday.
TUPELO — The race for District 1 Lee County Supervisor continues to widen, with another Republican candidate qualifying late Friday.
Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0