One more qualifies for District 1 Lee County Supervisor

Felony drug arrest made in Alcorn County after traffic stop in Corinth. Suspect: AMANDA NICOLE ELIFF-TOWERY (40 YRS) • MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. On Wednesday, 18 January at approximately 12:02 a.m. Officer Oglesby was patrolling on U.S. Highway 72 West when he spotted a vehicle travelling with an inoperable tag light and initiated a traffic stop near the Southern Motel for further investigation. Officer Oglesby recognized the driver as Amanda Nicole Eliff-Towery and the passenger as John Wilson and radioed Dispatch to check their status.

ALCORN COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO