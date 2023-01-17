Read full article on original website
IGN
How to Get Festive Fever in Genshin Impact 2023
Join the festivities during the 2023 Lantern Rite Celebration in Genshin Impact and start collecting Festive Fever! The more Festive Fever you gain from completing Lantern Rite mini-events, the closer you get to unlock event exclusive rewards, including a choice of a 4-Star Liyue character. On this page of IGN's...
IGN
Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Version 3.4
Lantern Rite returns in Version 3.4, giving the players free Intertwined Fates with it as well as some of the regular rewards like Primogems and Character Ascension Materials. This year's Lantern Rite seems to have a musical concert as its centerpiece with the trailer even hinting that there might be special guests from abroad coming over to Liyue just for this festival.
IGN
All Genshin Impact Codes January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
IGN
Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
IGN
Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris - Official Blooming of Forget-Me-Not DLC Switch Launch Trailer
Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris' Blooming of Forget-Me-Not DLC is available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the launch trailer to learn more about the story, see enemies, and more, and get ready to join Kirito and Eugeo on a quest to create the ultimate sword.
IGN
All Shortcuts
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide covers all of the shortcuts you can find in the game. In total, there are 17 different shortcuts you'll come across while playing. There are four in Dubai, two in Dartmoor, three in Berlin, three in Chongqing, three in Mendoza, and two in the Carpathian Mountains. Finding just 15 of the 17 will get you the Shortcut Killer trophy/achievement as well.
IGN
Abridged Walkthrough
This is the Abridged Walkthrough for Persona 4 Golden. If you're playing the original Persona 4, you may notice some discrepancies. The guide will help you get through the game, tell you when Quests become available, and inform you of the things that need to be done with the bare necessities. It will not force you to make any decisions unless you are trying to get the true ending.
IGN
This Gorgeous Uncanny X-Men Trading Card Book Is on Sale for $14
It’s impossible to overstate how popular the X-Men were in the 1990s. Between the Saturday morning cartoon and the endless stream of X-Men comics hitting the shelves, Marvel’s mutant superhero team was everywhere. The ‘90s was also the era of trading cards, so when Marvel released a whole series of X-Men cards in 1992 — featuring art by industry legend Jim Lee — every young comic book fan wanted them (myself included).
IGN
Ikki Unite - Release Date Trailer
Ikki Unite will be available on PC via Steam on February 15, 2023. Check out the latest trailer for the co-op game to meet the 16 unique playable characters, unite skills, and more. Our setting is feudal Japan. The rice crops have failed, but when local landlords refuse to adjust...
IGN
Octopath Traveler 2 - Official Ochette and Castti Character Trailer
The latest trailer for Octopath Traveler II puts the spotlight on two characters from the upcoming RPG--Ochette, the hunter, and Castti, the apothecary. Check it out to learn more about these characters, including their skills and combat abilities, as well as a breakdown of the Travelers' Tales and how to progress through the game’s story.
IGN
Hitman 3 Wiki Guide
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Area Guide covers all of Dubai, which you'll travel to during the Dubai - On Top Of The World Mission Stories. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of what undiscovered areas are on each level. There are seven levels in total throughout Dubai, starting...
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official 'The Good, The Bad, and The Undead' Deadpool DLC Trailer
Deadpool teams up with the Midnight Suns in the upcoming The Good, The Bad, and The Undead Deadpool DLC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with this first DLC for the tactical RPG, which features Deadpool and his 10 unique Hero abilities, new story missions, a new Abbey upgrade, and cosmetics for the Merc.
IGN
For Honor - Official Weekly Content Update for January 19, 2023 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings the new execution for The Gladiator called Flying Farewell. Watch the trailer to see the details and what to expect with this latest For Honor content update.
IGN
Sony Confirms List of 30+ Games Coming to PlayStation VR2 During Its Launch Window
Sony has officially confirmed the launch window lineup for PlayStation VR2 through March 2023, and it includes 13 new titles that haven't been announced for the platform before, including Tetris Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite. As detailed on PlayStation.Blog, PlayStation VR2 will launch on February 22, 2023, and more than...
IGN
Support Bonds Chart and S-Rank Guide
Like previous games before it, Fire Emblem Engage features the ability for Characters to develop support bonds by fighting and socializing together both on and off the battlefield. Certain characters who develop enough support can engage in special Support Conversations to build their bond from a rating of C all the way to A, earning new bonuses when fighting alongside each other. Not every character can gain Support Bonds with everyone else, with the exception of Alear, who even has the ability to take their support bonds to the next level.
IGN
Riot Games Lays Off 46 as Wave of Games Industry Job Cuts Continues
Riot Games has laid off 46 employees amidst an ongoing wave of industry mass layoffs. The League of Legends developer confirmed to journalist Jacob Wolf that it had eliminated the positions, which were largely concentrated in the company's talent acquisition, recruiting, and publishing departments as well as a few roles in esports and support. Riot employs roughly 4,500 people globally.
IGN
Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details
IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
IGN
Spirits of Vengeance
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for Spirits of Vengeance Story Mission. During this mission, you will point down Blaze's location and save him from Lilith's goons. Before The Mission. After waking up, get out of your room and go to the general room. All...
IGN
Nvidia GeForce Now Review (2023 Update)
A lot has changed since Nvidia GeForce Now released its first beta way back in the yonder years of 2015. In that time, we’ve seen a slew of competitors start up – ranging from Microsoft xCloud to Rainway to Google Stadia, some of which have since shut down. After an eternity in beta, GeForce Now launched to the public in 2020 – just in time to catch the coattails of other early streamers like Microsoft and Stadia. In all that time, the quietly capable GeForce Now never seemed to claim mindshare or word of mouth.
IGN
GameSir X2 Pro Review
The X2 Pro is GameSir’s first officially licensed mobile controller designed specifically for use with Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming. It improves on the previous X2 Mobile controller in many ways by adding features that are deserving of the “Pro” moniker, such as programmable back buttons, interchangeable thumbstick caps, and customizable face buttons to suit your playstyle. While the compact size isn’t comfortable for long gaming sessions, this is still a great option for gaming on the go with your Android phone.
